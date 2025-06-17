Polyhedra will initiate a buyback to stabilize ZKJ, and the CEO speaks out against financial attacks By: PANews 2025/06/17 07:55

MORE $0.02348 -2.08% ZKJ $0.08806 -5.16% JUNE $0.0277 -9.77%

PANews reported on June 17 that Polyhedra CEO Tiancheng Xie responded to a user question on the X platform and said that the company "will conduct more buybacks", is currently evaluating market conditions, and "needs to guard against future financial attacks."