Brazil Ends Crypto Tax Exemptions, Will Now Charge 17.5% Capital Gains Tax

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/16 23:09
GAINS
GAINS$0.02082+0.14%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-9.77%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00472+24.53%

Brazil has enacted a sweeping overhaul of its crypto taxation policy. The country has ended its longstanding tax exemptions for small-scale crypto investors. Brazil will now impose a flat 17.5% capital gains tax on all profits from digital asset transactions. 

Effective from 12 June 2025, all crypto transactions – regardless of value or volume – will be subjected to a 17.5% capital gains tax.

Apparently, Brazil’s new tax policy is part of Provisional Measure 1303, a government initiative to boost revenue from financial markets.

According to local media reports, “The Brazilian government will eliminate the exemption on profits of up to R$35,000 obtained with cryptocurrencies and will set the tax at 17.5%, to be paid in Income Tax. The new rule is in a new Provisional Measure in which the government establishes tax increases on financial investments to increase revenue.”

 9 Best Crypto Presales to Invest in June 2025 – Top Token Presales

Brazil Ends Monthly Exemption

The previous exemption that allowed Brazilians to sell up to 35,000 reais (about $6,300) per month tax-free has been scrapped. 

However, now every crypto gain is taxable. “The 17.5% rate will be general and will affect almost all financial investments. Fixed income securities, which were previously exempt from income tax, will now have a 5% rate on profits,” the local media said.

Notably, the tax measures have been taken after the government attempted to increase the collection of the Financial Transaction Tax (IOF).

Interestingly, the country is also advancing several other crypto-related legislative efforts. One such bill, introduced in March this year, would allow employees to receive part of their salaries in crypto.

 

The post Brazil Ends Crypto Tax Exemptions, Will Now Charge 17.5% Capital Gains Tax appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

xAI and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is hoping a years-long legal battle over his record $56 billion pay package from Tesla comes to an end on Wednesday. His attorneys are set to appear before the Delaware Supreme Court to plead for the reinstatement of the compensation plan rescinded two years ago by a lower court […]
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000007778-5.01%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008979-5.07%
Xai
XAI$0.02965-1.62%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/15 22:43
Share
Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:04 Beijing time, 300 million PYUSD on Ethereum were destroyed at an unknown address, with a total amount of approximately US$300 million.
Share
PANews2025/10/15 23:13
Share
A whale that made a 141% profit on PUMP three days ago bought 321 million TRUMPs today, with a floating profit of $223,000.

A whale that made a 141% profit on PUMP three days ago bought 321 million TRUMPs today, with a floating profit of $223,000.

PANews reported on September 18th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale H56YMH sold 317 million PUMPs (worth approximately $2.53 million) at an average price of $0.008 three days ago, realizing a net profit of $1.48 million (a 141% return). Subsequently, eight hours ago, it purchased 321 million TRUMPs at an average price of $0.007835, resulting in unrealized profits of $223,000.
1
1$0.012651+84.44%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003873-6.92%
LayerNet
NET$0.00003958-24.36%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 10:36
Share

Trending News

More

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

A whale that made a 141% profit on PUMP three days ago bought 321 million TRUMPs today, with a floating profit of $223,000.

HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected