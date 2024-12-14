CZ’s “Like” for Travala caused the price of the coin to surge. What other Binance concept coins may be worth paying attention to?

By: PANews
2024/12/14 18:36
Binance Coin
BNB$1,170.49-3.69%
Wink
LIKE$0.007664-0.20%
MAY
MAY$0.02999-0.66%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Recently, as the BNB Chain ecosystem continues to heat up, Binance concept coins have become one of the directions for the market to ambush. For example, a recent tweet by founder CZ about project investment directly pushed the token to surge several times, which also reflects the high level of market attention.

Binance investment news drives AVA price up

On December 12, CZ posted a tweet reviewing Binance’s early investment in the crypto travel platform Travala, “We invested in the crypto travel platform Travala before the COVID-19 pandemic and before the crypto winter, and we persisted.” This tweet immediately sparked heated discussions in the market, and the price of Travala’s token AVA soared, with the highest increase of about 4.3 times, becoming the focus of the market that day.

CZ’s “Like” for Travala caused the price of the coin to surge. What other Binance concept coins may be worth paying attention to?

It is reported that Travala is a blockchain-based travel booking platform that can now accept over 100 cryptocurrencies, and its service scope has covered over 2.2 million hotels in 230 countries. As early as its establishment in 2017, Travala received multiple rounds of financing support from investors including Binance. At the same time, the platform also announced a strategic merger with the flight booking platform TravelbyBit and successfully connected to the Binance ecosystem.

In addition to Binance's long-term investment and support, Travala's solid business foundation and innovative business model also provide solid support for the surge in its tokens. As the first crypto-native travel booking platform listed by Google Hotels, it has been building its business over the past few years. For example, Travala recently announced that it has integrated with Solana, expanding to a third network in addition to Ethereum and BNB Chain.

In addition, Travala has also achieved considerable revenue. Travala recently revealed that the platform's annual revenue has reached US$100 million, and plans to launch a dedicated Bitcoin reserve to further strengthen its financial foundation and promote future growth.

15 Binance concept coins, DeFi is the key track to bet on

In addition to Travala, the Binance ecosystem has been gaining popularity recently. PANews has also previously taken stock of some potential projects in the BNB Chain ecosystem that have not yet issued tokens .

According to incomplete statistics from PANews, Binance has publicly invested in at least 110 crypto projects/enterprises. Among them, based on the information disclosed by Binance, PANews has compiled 15 projects with cumulative financing exceeding 10 million US dollars and their market performance. These projects all support the BNB Chain ecosystem and have landed on Binance.

CZ’s “Like” for Travala caused the price of the coin to surge. What other Binance concept coins may be worth paying attention to?

First, in terms of financing scale, the investment of these 15 crypto projects is quite impressive, with a total of more than US$940 million in funding support, and an average financing amount of approximately US$62.873 million. Among them, the financing scale of LayerZero, 1inch and Axie Infinity all exceeded the US$100 million mark, significantly raising the average level of overall financing.

Judging from the financing lineup of these projects, Binance and Binance Labs have participated in the investment of these projects together with a series of star venture capital institutions from the crypto and traditional circles, including Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, Samsung Next, Coinbase Ventures, PayPal Ventures, Galaxy Digital, Wintermute and PayPal Ventures, etc. The participation of these well-known investors not only provides strong endorsement and a large amount of resource injection for the project, but also further enhances market attention and investor confidence.

From the perspective of project types, half of the 15 projects are from the DeFi track, covering sub-tracks such as DEX, lending, LSD and cross-chain, which shows that the rapid development and innovation of DeFi are attracting the attention of Binance and other venture capital institutions. At the same time, other investment projects are mainly concentrated in emerging fields such as L2, social networking and blockchain games, showing the diversification of Binance and other venture capital in ecological layout, and will further enrich the diversity of its ecology.

In terms of market size, the total market capitalization of these 15 projects has exceeded US$6.18 billion, with an average market capitalization of approximately US$410 million, which is generally biased towards small-cap projects. It is worth noting that the market capitalizations of the three major projects, AXS, AXL, and ZRO, are respectively US$1.22 billion, US$810 million, and US$730 million, far exceeding the average. The market capitalizations of most other projects are lower, with about 50% of the projects having a market capitalization lower than the overall average. This shows that the projects in which Binance is involved are still at a stage of relatively small market capitalization as a whole, which means that they may have higher growth potential.

The circulating market value is also related to the performance of token prices. From the perspective of market performance, the average increase of the 15 tokens in the past year was about 18.6%, significantly lagging behind the performance of mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum during the same period. Among them, only the token prices of ID, ZRO and ANKR have achieved significant increases, far exceeding other projects, showing strong market appeal. In contrast, the prices of tokens such as RDNT, GMT and CYBER have not achieved effective increases, and their rates of return are still negative. These projects are not the hot spots of the current market and may need to be rotated by funds.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

The post MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MoneyGram has launched a new mobile application in Colombia that uses USD-pegged stablecoins to modernize cross-border remittances. According to an announcement on Wednesday, the app allows customers to receive money instantly into a US dollar balance backed by Circle’s USDC stablecoin, which can be stored, spent, or cashed out through MoneyGram’s global retail network. The rollout is designed to address the volatility of local currencies, particularly the Colombian peso. Built on the Stellar blockchain and supported by wallet infrastructure provider Crossmint, the app marks MoneyGram’s most significant move yet to integrate stablecoins into consumer-facing services. Colombia was selected as the first market due to its heavy reliance on inbound remittances—families in the country receive more than 22 times the amount they send abroad, according to Statista. The announcement said future expansions will target other remittance-heavy markets. MoneyGram, which has nearly 500,000 retail locations globally, has experimented with blockchain rails since partnering with the Stellar Development Foundation in 2021. It has since built cash on and off ramps for stablecoins, developed APIs for crypto integration, and incorporated stablecoins into its internal settlement processes. “This launch is the first step toward a world where every person, everywhere, has access to dollar stablecoins,” CEO Anthony Soohoo stated. The company emphasized compliance, citing decades of regulatory experience, though stablecoin oversight remains fluid. The US Congress passed the GENIUS Act earlier this year, establishing a framework for stablecoin regulation, which MoneyGram has pointed to as providing clearer guardrails. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/moneygram-stablecoin-app-colombia
Instadapp
FLUID$5.0516-7.88%
GET
GET$0.002701--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02389-1.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:04
Share
Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Following the MCP and A2A protocols, the AI Agent market has seen another blockbuster arrival: the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), developed by Google. This will clearly further enhance AI Agents' autonomous multi-tasking capabilities, but the unfortunate reality is that it has little to do with web3AI. Let's take a closer look: What problem does AP2 solve? Simply put, the MCP protocol is like a universal hook, enabling AI agents to connect to various external tools and data sources; A2A is a team collaboration communication protocol that allows multiple AI agents to cooperate with each other to complete complex tasks; AP2 completes the last piece of the puzzle - payment capability. In other words, MCP opens up connectivity, A2A promotes collaboration efficiency, and AP2 achieves value exchange. The arrival of AP2 truly injects "soul" into the autonomous collaboration and task execution of Multi-Agents. Imagine AI Agents connecting Qunar, Meituan, and Didi to complete the booking of flights, hotels, and car rentals, but then getting stuck at the point of "self-payment." What's the point of all that multitasking? So, remember this: AP2 is an extension of MCP+A2A, solving the last mile problem of AI Agent automated execution. What are the technical highlights of AP2? The core innovation of AP2 is the Mandates mechanism, which is divided into real-time authorization mode and delegated authorization mode. Real-time authorization is easy to understand. The AI Agent finds the product and shows it to you. The operation can only be performed after the user signs. Delegated authorization requires the user to set rules in advance, such as only buying the iPhone 17 when the price drops to 5,000. The AI Agent monitors the trigger conditions and executes automatically. The implementation logic is cryptographically signed using Verifiable Credentials (VCs). Users can set complex commission conditions, including price ranges, time limits, and payment method priorities, forming a tamper-proof digital contract. Once signed, the AI Agent executes according to the conditions, with VCs ensuring auditability and security at every step. Of particular note is the "A2A x402" extension, a technical component developed by Google specifically for crypto payments, developed in collaboration with Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation. This extension enables AI Agents to seamlessly process stablecoins, ETH, and other blockchain assets, supporting native payment scenarios within the Web3 ecosystem. What kind of imagination space can AP2 bring? After analyzing the technical principles, do you think that's it? Yes, in fact, the AP2 is boring when it is disassembled alone. Its real charm lies in connecting and opening up the "MCP+A2A+AP2" technology stack, completely opening up the complete link of AI Agent's autonomous analysis+execution+payment. From now on, AI Agents can open up many application scenarios. For example, AI Agents for stock investment and financial management can help us monitor the market 24/7 and conduct independent transactions. Enterprise procurement AI Agents can automatically replenish and renew without human intervention. AP2's complementary payment capabilities will further expand the penetration of the Agent-to-Agent economy into more scenarios. Google obviously understands that after the technical framework is established, the ecological implementation must be relied upon, so it has brought in more than 60 partners to develop it, almost covering the entire payment and business ecosystem. Interestingly, it also involves major Crypto players such as Ethereum, Coinbase, MetaMask, and Sui. Combined with the current trend of currency and stock integration, the imagination space has been doubled. Is web3 AI really dead? Not entirely. Google's AP2 looks complete, but it only achieves technical compatibility with Crypto payments. It can only be regarded as an extension of the traditional authorization framework and belongs to the category of automated execution. There is a "paradigm" difference between it and the autonomous asset management pursued by pure Crypto native solutions. The Crypto-native solutions under exploration are taking the "decentralized custody + on-chain verification" route, including AI Agent autonomous asset management, AI Agent autonomous transactions (DeFAI), AI Agent digital identity and on-chain reputation system (ERC-8004...), AI Agent on-chain governance DAO framework, AI Agent NPC and digital avatars, and many other interesting and fun directions. Ultimately, once users get used to AI Agent payments in traditional fields, their acceptance of AI Agents autonomously owning digital assets will also increase. And for those scenarios that AP2 cannot reach, such as anonymous transactions, censorship-resistant payments, and decentralized asset management, there will always be a time for crypto-native solutions to show their strength? The two are more likely to be complementary rather than competitive, but to be honest, the key technological advancements behind AI Agents currently all come from web2AI, and web3AI still needs to keep up the good work!
FUNToken
FUN$0.005396-2.72%
Mode Network
MODE$0.0011045-9.21%
RealLink
REAL$0.06807-1.59%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 07:00
Share
Palantir- and Anduril-backed Erebor secures conditional national bank charter

Palantir- and Anduril-backed Erebor secures conditional national bank charter

Crypto-focused bank Erebor, backed by Palantir and Anduril, received a conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13303-1.22%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/16 00:29
Share

Trending News

More

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Palantir- and Anduril-backed Erebor secures conditional national bank charter

Capture Steady XRP Returns With SWL Miner’s Cloud Mining

Should You Forget About Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Buy This $0.035 Crypto Instead?