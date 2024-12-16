PA Daily | Upbit will list VANA and MOCA; about 5 billion DOGE transferred from Binance

Today's news tips:

Astrology-themed tokens generally rose due to Andrew Kang’s tweet

Upbit to List VANA

Solv Protocol Announces $SOLV Listing on Hyperliquid

About 5 billion DOGE were transferred out of Binance, worth $2.029 billion

Justin Sun also withdrew 20,000 ETH from EtherFi and deposited 10,000 ETH into HTX

Trump Family Crypto Project World Liberty Purchases $250,000 in ONDO Tokens via Cow Protocol

Matrixport: Ethereum dominance rate may rebound in 2025

Upbit will list Moca Network (MOCA)

Regulatory News

Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto becomes world's 16th richest person as Bitcoin price surges

According to Bitcoin Magazine, Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto has become the 16th richest person in the world, surpassing Michael Bloomberg, as the price of Bitcoin reached $106,000 and his personal wealth was estimated at $106 billion.

FASB’s Bitcoin fair value accounting rules go into effect today

According to The Bitcoin Historian, which was reposted by Bitcoin Magazine, FASB's fair value accounting rules officially came into effect for Bitcoin today. Previously, companies could only assess the value of Bitcoin at the purchase price, not its added value. The picture shows that MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor said last week: FASB (Financial Accounting Standards Board) has officially approved the fair value accounting rules for Bitcoin, which will apply to fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2024. This improvement will promote companies to adopt Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

Project News

Astrology-themed tokens generally rose due to Andrew Kang’s tweet

Astrofolio-related tokens generally rose, possibly influenced by Mechanism Capital partner Andrew Kang's tweet about astrology-themed cryptocurrencies yesterday. Data shows that the 24-hour increase of 12 constellation tokens exceeded 10%, among which Gemini rose 28.7%, Aries rose 31.32%, and Scorpio rose 28.76%. Andrew Kang pointed out in his tweet that astrology is the oldest "stalk" in human civilization, and its universality and cultural penetration make astrology-themed tokens likely to become the next major category of popular Memecoins. He also mentioned that astrology has a rich ecosystem of stalks, and the recent projects have received good market attention under the promotion of TikTok and astrology influencers.

Upbit to List VANA

Upbit announced that it will soon support the trading of the new digital asset VANA. The specific trading opening time will be announced one hour in advance after sufficient liquidity. VANA will support KRW, BTC and USDT markets. Its recharge function is expected to be opened at 19:00 on December 16, local time, and will be carried out through the Vana network.

Solv Protocol Announces $SOLV Listing on Hyperliquid

Bitcoin staking platform Solv Protocol announced that its token $SOLV will be listed on Hyperliquid. The specific launch time and trading details are yet to be announced.

Upbit will list Moca Network (MOCA)

According to the Upbit announcement, Moca Network (MOCA) will be listed for trading in the Korean Won, BTC and USDT markets today (December 16), and the supported network is Ethereum. The recharge function of MOCA will be opened within 2 hours after the announcement, and trading is expected to start at 14:00 local time.

Pnut the Squirrel owner has taken legal action against Binance

According to the statement and legal documents provided by Squirrel_Dad (owner of the internet celebrity squirrel "Pnut the Squirrel"), its legal team has officially sent a cease and desist letter to Binance, accusing Binance of unauthorized use of its intellectual property, including the images, trademarks and story content of "Peanut the Squirrel". The letter accuses Binance of displaying relevant content on its platform without permission and listing tokens, suspected of infringing copyright and trademark rights. Squirrel_Dad said it would protect its creative works through legal means and planned to take further legal action. Squirrel_Dad's behavior has caused dissatisfaction among some users, and his personal X account is suspected to have been reported by many people, and currently displays a warning that the personal information may contain potentially sensitive content.

Trump Family Crypto Project World Liberty Purchases $250,000 in ONDO Tokens via Cow Protocol

According to Arkham monitoring, at 6:51 am Beijing time today, World Liberty, a crypto project related to the Trump family, spent 250,000 USDC to purchase 134,216 ONDO tokens through Cow Protocol.

Viewpoint

Matrixport: Ethereum dominance rate may rebound in 2025

Matrixport analysis shows that Ethereum failed to keep up with the market in the 2024 Bitcoin bull run, with its dominance rate dropping sharply from 18% to 12%, while Bitcoin's dominance rate once climbed to 61%. The launch of the Ethereum ETF failed to reverse this trend, and the market focus gradually shifted to emerging blockchain ecosystems such as Solana. However, the report pointed out that 2025 may be a key turning point for Ethereum. The inflow of funds from the Ethereum ETF may attract more traditional financial institutions (TradFi) to enter the market, pushing Ethereum to become the "dark horse" of the market and achieve a strong rebound in the future.

Former Coinbase CTO: AI and cryptocurrencies may have similar reputations

Balaji Srinivasan, former chief technology officer of Coinbase, tweeted that AI originated from academic research and large technology companies, so it has a higher reputation; while encryption technology originated from anonymous forums and Internet communities and initially had a lower reputation.

However, AI makes everything easy to forge, while encryption technology makes forgery difficult, and the reputation of the two may gradually converge. He believes that although AI is widely recognized as an important technology with civilizational significance, the value of encryption technology is underestimated, and the reputation of the two will gradually approach in the future.

Important data

About 5 billion DOGE were transferred out of Binance, worth $2.029 billion

Whale Alert monitoring shows that at 14:26 Beijing time, 4,999,999,999 DOGE (approximately US$2.029 billion) was transferred from Binance to an unknown wallet.

Justin Sun also withdrew 20,000 ETH from EtherFi and deposited 10,000 ETH into HTX

According to Onchain Lens, Justin Sun unstaked 52,905 ETH (worth $209 million) from Lido Finance and 20,000 ETH from EtherFi. In addition, he deposited 10,000 ETH (worth $39.69 million) and 196,380 EIGEN (worth $964,000) into the HTX platform.

Justin Sun applied to withdraw 52,905 ETH from Lido 1 hour ago, now worth over $200 million

Spot On Chain monitoring shows that Justin Sun applied to withdraw 52,905 ETH (now worth $209 million) from Lido Finance an hour ago. This part of ETH is part of the 392,474 ETH purchased through three wallets at an average price of about $3,027 between February and August this year, with a total investment of about $1.19 billion. The current expected floating profit is $349 million (+29%). It is worth noting that on October 4, 2023, Justin Sun withdrew 80,251 ETH (worth $131 million) from Lido and transferred it to Binance within the next four days. After that, the price of ETH fell by about 5% in mid-October.

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $2.17 billion last week, marking five consecutive days of inflows

According to SoSoValue data, from December 9 to 13, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $2.17 billion in a single week, achieving net inflows for five consecutive trading days. Among them, BlackRock ETF IBIT ranked first with a net inflow of $1.51 billion, with a total net inflow of $35.88 billion in history; Fidelity ETF FBTC had a net inflow of $598 million, with a total net inflow of $12.31 billion in history. In contrast, Grayscale ETF GBTC had a net outflow of $221 million last week, with a cumulative net outflow of $21.05 billion in history. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is $114.969 billion, accounting for 5.71% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of $35.602 billion in history.

MOCA rose more than 300% and is now trading at $0.376

Coingecko market data shows that perhaps affected by the listing of Upbit, MOCA Coin (MOCA) rose by more than 300% in a short period of time and is currently trading at US$0.376 per coin.

Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 4.43% to 108.52 T, and the average computing power of the entire network exceeded 800 EH/s

CloverPool data shows that the difficulty of Bitcoin mining has been adjusted at block height 874,944 (2024-12-16 09:33:30), with the difficulty of mining increasing by 4.43% to 108.52 T, setting a new record high. The current average computing power of the entire network is 812.02 EH/s.

The VANA ecosystem NFT project V floor price is now 2.99 ETH, with a 24-hour increase of 135.92%.

According to Blur data, the current floor price of VANA's NFT project V is 2.99 ETH, with a 24-hour increase of 135.92% and a weekly increase of 688.92%. Earlier today, Upbit announced that VANA will be listed.

