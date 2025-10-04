$7, $10, $15 ADA Price Prediction? This Cardano Partnership Could Change Everything By: Coinstats 2025/10/04 06:00 Share

Cardano is back in focus after announcing a new partnership with Near Protocol. The move could be a game-changer, opening the door for swaps across more than 20 blockchains. At the same time, analysts and institutions are keeping a close eye on ADA, with price predictions ranging anywhere from $4 to as high as $15