Phala Network and ai16z start AI experiments: AI self-reproduction and pre-sale, aiPool and Spore.fun drive new gameplay

By: PANews
2024/12/25 16:16
FUNToken
FUN$0.005401-2.63%
AI16Z
AI16Z$0.0632-3.95%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08888+6.57%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001869+7.84%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Web3 AI Agent is constantly innovating. On December 25, aiPool, an AI Agent self-issued token project supported by ai16z founder Shaw, officially opened. Within two hours of its launch, its circulation market value briefly reached $100 million. Its strong performance quickly attracted a large amount of on-chain liquidity and became the focus of the market. Another self-initiated AI evolution platform Spore.fun, which also combines the ai16z Eliza framework, is also attracting market attention.

The common point of these two projects is that they both use Phala Network's TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) technology to issue coins, ensuring that private keys are generated and stored in TEE, developers cannot access private keys, and all operations can be verified in the terminal log. This also made Phala Network, an active project in the Polkadot ecosystem in the last bull market, once again attract the attention of the community.

Taking advantage of the rising popularity of the cooperative AI project Spore.fun, it has a close relationship with ai16z

According to CoinGecko data, the PHA token has risen by as much as 65.7% in the past 24 hours. The sharp fluctuations in the price of the token are due to the popularity of AI projects Spore.fun and ai16z.

According to the official introduction, Spore.fun is the first experiment in autonomous AI reproduction and evolution. It combines the Eliza framework, Solana's Pump.fun and TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) verification computing to create an ecosystem designed to enable AI Agents to not only survive, but also reproduce and adapt autonomously, completely free from human intervention.

Phala Network and ai16z start AI experiments: AI self-reproduction and pre-sale, aiPool and Spore.fun drive new gameplay

Spore.fun adopts the AI Swarm concept, which was proposed by Shaw, the founder of ai16z and the creator of the Eliza framework. It is inspired by natural systems such as ant colonies and neural networks, that is, AI groups produce independent agent networks with emergent intelligence through collaboration, competition and evolution. These AI agents can not only coexist, but also prosper through autonomous evolution.

According to the operating mechanism of Spore.fun, each AI Agent can be launched from Pump.fun, and once the market value reaches 500,000 US dollars and enters the Raydium fund pool, it can obtain the qualification of "breeding". However, in order to ensure its autonomous operation, the agent needs to rent a TEE server powered by Phala Network, which provides a secure and verifiable "sandbox" environment for AI to ensure that its operation is carried out under independent and controlled conditions.

In this regard, crypto KOL @ 加密韋馱believes that Spore.fun is equivalent to automating the process of new plates emerging on Pump.fun, realizing unlimited deposits through unlimited splits, and conducting survival of the fittest. If there is a main force that can continuously split at each level of this system to select ultra-low liquidity targets for surprise attacks and pull up the market, a lottery system can be formed, which may be able to attract a lot of funds. If the Phala burn rate can be made public, the liquidation threshold of each coin can be calculated, which is a reasonable basis for stop loss.

From this point of view, in addition to the new gameplay of AI self-reproduction, the support of the star project ai16z has also brought more attention to Spore.fun, which has also injected more development possibilities into Phala Network.

In fact, Phala Network has a close relationship with ai16z. In addition to frequent interactions with Shaw on social media, it also disclosed that its TEE service has been used by partners such as ai16z to enhance applications. In addition, Phala Network has also worked with a16z to build Eliza's TEE framework, which can integrate TEE technology into Eliza's multi-agent framework, providing cryptographic verifiability and enhanced privacy, thereby ensuring safe and reliable interactions.

Phala Network also empowered Spore.fun holders through airdrops and brought more attention to itself. The founder of the protocol, Marvin Tong, recently announced that it is airdropping two platform tokens, adam and eve, to holders of the autonomous AI evolution platform Spore.fun token SPORE. These two tokens are the paternal and maternal AI characters of the Spore.fun platform.

Using TEE technology to layout the AI track, once rejected MEME coins

Although the Polkadot ecosystem has experienced a collective surge under the influence of popularity, as the market heat cools down, many projects are also facing survival challenges. However, Phala Network is returning to the public eye again with the help of AI narrative.

Phala Network believes that the rise of AI has brought unprecedented demand for confidential computing, where secure and private data processing has become critical. This surge in demand highlights the importance of trusted execution environments (TEEs) in ensuring data integrity, confidentiality, and security in AI operations.

To this end, Phala Network developed the open source, TEE-based Dstack framework, which simplifies the implementation of secure high-performance computing environments for AI projects. This year, Phala Network empowered AI Agents through TEE technology, significantly increasing their adoption and usage, from approximately 150 contract executions per day at the beginning of the year to approximately 750,000 today.

At the same time, Phala Network's TEE technology has been integrated into major areas such as blockchain and AI, covering decentralized AI model training and reasoning to secure Ethereum block construction. For example, Phala's cooperation with Hyperbolic integrates its confidential computing technology into the blockchain to ensure the secure deployment and verification of AI models; the cooperation with DePIN protocol io.net further expands decentralized AI by providing secure access to GPU resources; Phala cooperates with 0G, Morpheus and Lumerin for secure and verifiable AI execution; and cooperates with Succinct Labs and Conduit to redefine Ethereum scalability and secure computing.

As early as October this year, Phala Network developed autonomous AI Agents, such as the first fully autonomous AI Agent project @TEE_HEE_HE on Twitter, which is used to eliminate human intervention in the AI decision-making process and the AI-AgentContract-based application Agent Wars.

According to crypto KOL @0xSun , when TEE was launched at the end of October this year, the AI published an ETH address and the MEME coin of the same name appeared on Ethereum, which attracted the interaction of Maji, Azuki founder Zagabond and others. The coin price also reached 40 million US dollars in half a day, but several developers who led the technology at that time (including Phala Network) repeatedly expressed opposition, causing the coin price to plummet. Despite this, two months later, TEE technology really aroused the public's interest and began to spread on a large scale, but it was still because of the related tokens. If the technical team actively embraced MEME coins from the beginning, it might be possible to develop a project of the same scale as Ai16Z on the ETH mainnet. He also pointed out that although TEE emphasizes AI autonomous control, there may still be backdoors in the code, and most people lack sufficient ability to confirm whether TEE technology is actually used.

In addition, Phala Network disclosed more plans in the AI track in its 2024 outlook. For example, Phala Network will focus on building Phala 2.0 in 2025, an upgraded platform that integrates GPU TEE technology to provide higher processing power and enhanced security for AI and privacy-preserving applications; Phala Network plans to launch Phala Cloud, a platform designed for AI applications, to simplify the deployment and management of TEE applications.

Overall, judging from the market reaction, Phala Network's transformation has received a positive response, and its currency price has also risen. However, if Phala wants to continue to build competitiveness in the fiercely competitive AI market, it will still face many challenges.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

The post MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MoneyGram has launched a new mobile application in Colombia that uses USD-pegged stablecoins to modernize cross-border remittances. According to an announcement on Wednesday, the app allows customers to receive money instantly into a US dollar balance backed by Circle’s USDC stablecoin, which can be stored, spent, or cashed out through MoneyGram’s global retail network. The rollout is designed to address the volatility of local currencies, particularly the Colombian peso. Built on the Stellar blockchain and supported by wallet infrastructure provider Crossmint, the app marks MoneyGram’s most significant move yet to integrate stablecoins into consumer-facing services. Colombia was selected as the first market due to its heavy reliance on inbound remittances—families in the country receive more than 22 times the amount they send abroad, according to Statista. The announcement said future expansions will target other remittance-heavy markets. MoneyGram, which has nearly 500,000 retail locations globally, has experimented with blockchain rails since partnering with the Stellar Development Foundation in 2021. It has since built cash on and off ramps for stablecoins, developed APIs for crypto integration, and incorporated stablecoins into its internal settlement processes. “This launch is the first step toward a world where every person, everywhere, has access to dollar stablecoins,” CEO Anthony Soohoo stated. The company emphasized compliance, citing decades of regulatory experience, though stablecoin oversight remains fluid. The US Congress passed the GENIUS Act earlier this year, establishing a framework for stablecoin regulation, which MoneyGram has pointed to as providing clearer guardrails. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/moneygram-stablecoin-app-colombia
Instadapp
FLUID$5.0516-7.88%
GET
GET$0.002701--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02389-1.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:04
Share
Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Following the MCP and A2A protocols, the AI Agent market has seen another blockbuster arrival: the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), developed by Google. This will clearly further enhance AI Agents' autonomous multi-tasking capabilities, but the unfortunate reality is that it has little to do with web3AI. Let's take a closer look: What problem does AP2 solve? Simply put, the MCP protocol is like a universal hook, enabling AI agents to connect to various external tools and data sources; A2A is a team collaboration communication protocol that allows multiple AI agents to cooperate with each other to complete complex tasks; AP2 completes the last piece of the puzzle - payment capability. In other words, MCP opens up connectivity, A2A promotes collaboration efficiency, and AP2 achieves value exchange. The arrival of AP2 truly injects "soul" into the autonomous collaboration and task execution of Multi-Agents. Imagine AI Agents connecting Qunar, Meituan, and Didi to complete the booking of flights, hotels, and car rentals, but then getting stuck at the point of "self-payment." What's the point of all that multitasking? So, remember this: AP2 is an extension of MCP+A2A, solving the last mile problem of AI Agent automated execution. What are the technical highlights of AP2? The core innovation of AP2 is the Mandates mechanism, which is divided into real-time authorization mode and delegated authorization mode. Real-time authorization is easy to understand. The AI Agent finds the product and shows it to you. The operation can only be performed after the user signs. Delegated authorization requires the user to set rules in advance, such as only buying the iPhone 17 when the price drops to 5,000. The AI Agent monitors the trigger conditions and executes automatically. The implementation logic is cryptographically signed using Verifiable Credentials (VCs). Users can set complex commission conditions, including price ranges, time limits, and payment method priorities, forming a tamper-proof digital contract. Once signed, the AI Agent executes according to the conditions, with VCs ensuring auditability and security at every step. Of particular note is the "A2A x402" extension, a technical component developed by Google specifically for crypto payments, developed in collaboration with Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation. This extension enables AI Agents to seamlessly process stablecoins, ETH, and other blockchain assets, supporting native payment scenarios within the Web3 ecosystem. What kind of imagination space can AP2 bring? After analyzing the technical principles, do you think that's it? Yes, in fact, the AP2 is boring when it is disassembled alone. Its real charm lies in connecting and opening up the "MCP+A2A+AP2" technology stack, completely opening up the complete link of AI Agent's autonomous analysis+execution+payment. From now on, AI Agents can open up many application scenarios. For example, AI Agents for stock investment and financial management can help us monitor the market 24/7 and conduct independent transactions. Enterprise procurement AI Agents can automatically replenish and renew without human intervention. AP2's complementary payment capabilities will further expand the penetration of the Agent-to-Agent economy into more scenarios. Google obviously understands that after the technical framework is established, the ecological implementation must be relied upon, so it has brought in more than 60 partners to develop it, almost covering the entire payment and business ecosystem. Interestingly, it also involves major Crypto players such as Ethereum, Coinbase, MetaMask, and Sui. Combined with the current trend of currency and stock integration, the imagination space has been doubled. Is web3 AI really dead? Not entirely. Google's AP2 looks complete, but it only achieves technical compatibility with Crypto payments. It can only be regarded as an extension of the traditional authorization framework and belongs to the category of automated execution. There is a "paradigm" difference between it and the autonomous asset management pursued by pure Crypto native solutions. The Crypto-native solutions under exploration are taking the "decentralized custody + on-chain verification" route, including AI Agent autonomous asset management, AI Agent autonomous transactions (DeFAI), AI Agent digital identity and on-chain reputation system (ERC-8004...), AI Agent on-chain governance DAO framework, AI Agent NPC and digital avatars, and many other interesting and fun directions. Ultimately, once users get used to AI Agent payments in traditional fields, their acceptance of AI Agents autonomously owning digital assets will also increase. And for those scenarios that AP2 cannot reach, such as anonymous transactions, censorship-resistant payments, and decentralized asset management, there will always be a time for crypto-native solutions to show their strength? The two are more likely to be complementary rather than competitive, but to be honest, the key technological advancements behind AI Agents currently all come from web2AI, and web3AI still needs to keep up the good work!
FUNToken
FUN$0.005396-2.72%
Mode Network
MODE$0.0011045-9.21%
RealLink
REAL$0.06807-1.59%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 07:00
Share
Palantir- and Anduril-backed Erebor secures conditional national bank charter

Palantir- and Anduril-backed Erebor secures conditional national bank charter

Crypto-focused bank Erebor, backed by Palantir and Anduril, received a conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13303-1.22%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/16 00:29
Share

Trending News

More

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Palantir- and Anduril-backed Erebor secures conditional national bank charter

Capture Steady XRP Returns With SWL Miner’s Cloud Mining

Should You Forget About Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Buy This $0.035 Crypto Instead?