Trump on Middle East Chaos: ‘It’s Possible We Could Get Involved’ as Markets Brace for Fallout

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 04:40
Union
U$0.0004413+6.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.12-3.39%
GET
GET$0.002701+13.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-9.77%

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, the crypto economy edged up 0.92%, cruising at a total valuation of $3.29 trillion. Gold ticked higher by 1.37%, and silver posted a modest 0.17% gain against the U.S. dollar over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, last week’s stock market momentum faded after an Israeli airstrike on Iran prompted a counterattack. At the same time, Israel has called on the U.S. to take action against Iran’s reported nuclear ambitions.

Trump Talks Peace, Blames Biden as Markets Slide, and U.S. Weighs Action

This weekend markets remained on edge, and up until June 12, 2025, U.S. equities had been climbing steadily—until Israel launched strikes on Iran, targeting nuclear sites, military targets, and high-ranking officials. By Friday, June 13, the mood had shifted sharply, with U.S. stock indexes closing in the red: the Dow Jones fell 1.79%, the Nasdaq dipped 1.3%, the S&P 500 slid 1.13%, and the NYSE Composite lost 1.08%, bringing the recent bull streak to a screeching halt amid rising Middle East tensions.

In a brief exchange reported by ABC’s Rachel Scott this weekend, she asked U.S. President Trump about Israel’s push for American support in dismantling Iran’s alleged nuclear program. “We’re not involved in it,” Trump told the reporter. “It’s possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved,” he added.

On Truth Social, Trump took a victory lap for brokering peace deals during his first term, pointing to efforts in hotspots like India-Pakistan, Serbia-Kosovo, and Egypt-Ethiopia. He further voiced optimism that Israel and Iran could strike a deal soon, crediting diplomatic momentum to their sway. Trump also slammed the Biden administration for making “some very stupid decisions” that “hurt the longer term prospects,” but vowed he’d make things right again.

He added:

The trading crowd had reason to smile Sunday, with the crypto market nearly tacking on a full percentage point by day’s end. Bitcoin (BTC) edged up about 0.52%, while ethereum ( ETH) climbed 1.3% by 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. A handful of altcoins followed suit, and among the top ten by market cap, solana ( SOL) led the charge with a 6% boost against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, global crypto trading volume dipped 7.7% compared to Saturday, totaling roughly $78.28 billion by Sunday afternoon. Precious metals also held their ground this week, notching gains of their own. Gold is glimmering with a 1.37% daily gain, up 3.47% on the week and 7.9% over the past month.

Silver’s showing a mild 0.17% lift today, but it’s been on a tear this month, climbing more than 10% since mid-May. As tensions escalate and markets wobble, investors may begin rethinking specific market plays and reallocating capital. Volatility often breeds opportunity, but uncertainty still looms large.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

xAI and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is hoping a years-long legal battle over his record $56 billion pay package from Tesla comes to an end on Wednesday. His attorneys are set to appear before the Delaware Supreme Court to plead for the reinstatement of the compensation plan rescinded two years ago by a lower court […]
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000007778-5.01%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008979-5.07%
Xai
XAI$0.02965-1.62%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/15 22:43
Share
Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:04 Beijing time, 300 million PYUSD on Ethereum were destroyed at an unknown address, with a total amount of approximately US$300 million.
Share
PANews2025/10/15 23:13
Share
A whale that made a 141% profit on PUMP three days ago bought 321 million TRUMPs today, with a floating profit of $223,000.

A whale that made a 141% profit on PUMP three days ago bought 321 million TRUMPs today, with a floating profit of $223,000.

PANews reported on September 18th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale H56YMH sold 317 million PUMPs (worth approximately $2.53 million) at an average price of $0.008 three days ago, realizing a net profit of $1.48 million (a 141% return). Subsequently, eight hours ago, it purchased 321 million TRUMPs at an average price of $0.007835, resulting in unrealized profits of $223,000.
1
1$0.012651+84.44%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003873-6.92%
LayerNet
NET$0.00003958-24.36%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 10:36
Share

Trending News

More

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

A whale that made a 141% profit on PUMP three days ago bought 321 million TRUMPs today, with a floating profit of $223,000.

HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected