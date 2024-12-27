OSL Trading Hours: Russia expands Bitcoin foreign trade applications, and the market generally expects the upcoming "copycat season"

Keywords: ETH, ETF, BTC
Bitcoin futures data shows that the price is expected to exceed $100,000, and this expectation is supported by multiple market indicators. Among them, the net acquisition volume of Bitcoin cumulative addresses in December increased significantly by 82.6%, showing strong market demand. Analysts expect that the price of Bitcoin is expected to exceed $105,000 after the holidays. However, there are also uncertainties in the market. With the emergence of resistance levels, Bitcoin may face the risk of a short-term correction. It is also worth noting that although Ethereum has risen by 48.19% this year, its momentum has weakened recently.
In terms of global regulation, the Israeli Securities Authority approved the establishment of six Bitcoin mutual funds, while Russia expanded the use of Bitcoin in foreign trade. In Asia, Binance is actively promoting crypto payment projects in the tourism center of Thailand. In the altcoin market, the market generally expects the upcoming "altcoin season", among which Avalanche (AVAX) has received special attention. Its founder Emin Gun Sirer compared AVAX with the supply cap of Bitcoin, which may drive AVAX prices up.
In terms of institutional investment, MicroStrategy plans to raise $42 billion to strengthen its position in the cryptocurrency market. However, there are also some negative signals in the market: Ethereum whales' large deposits in Binance have caused market concerns. At the same time, on Christmas Eve, Bitcoin ETF saw an outflow of $338.38 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $53.54 million, reflecting the market competition between the two major cryptocurrencies.
S&P 500: 6,037.59 (+26.45% year-to-date)
Nasdaq: 20,020.36 points (+32.81% year-to-date)
10-year Treasury yield: 4.579% (+69.2 basis points this year)
US dollar index: 108.159 (+6.69% year-to-date)
Bitcoin: $96,140.61 (+126.5% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $46.038 billion
Ethereum: $3,366.03 (+50.80% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $22.998 billion
Bitcoin ETF: +$419 million (Dec. 26 EST)
Ethereum ETF: +$88.92 million (EST, December 26)
With the Christmas holiday approaching, Hong Kong stocks and financial markets in many European countries will be closed for two and a half days starting from Tuesday (24th), and US stocks will be closed for one and a half days.
A new address withdrew 125,990 SOL from Binance nine hours ago, worth $24.02 million
Jupiter will airdrop 700 million JUP next month, and the number of eligible wallets is about 2.3 million
ETH/BTC exchange rate bull James Fickel once again exchanged 6,500 WETH for 225.6 WBTC
Siqi Chen gradually sold the donated Mira coins to donate to the Ccancer laboratory, and Mira's market value once fell to 14 million US dollars
1.69 trillion BONKs have been destroyed, worth more than $50 million
Bitwise applies to the US SEC for a Bitcoin Standard ETF
BlackRock doubles down on IBIT through its Global Allocation Fund
Strive, a Trump-related asset management company, applies for a "Bitcoin bond" ETF
Marathon Digital's Bitcoin holdings have increased to 44,394
Moonshot launches Mira (MIRA)
KULR spent $21 million to buy about 217 Bitcoins
Opinion: MicroStrategy's share issuance plan cannot stop Bitcoin's decline
Malaysia's MCMC requires communication platforms to complete license applications, Telegram and WeChat have already started the process
ai16z will announce new token economics proposal around January 1st
Binance Alpha adds 5 new projects: EVAN, BITCOIN, VISTA, AVAAI, and AITECH
Vitalik adopts Thai internet celebrity hippopotamus Moo Deng and donates about $290,000 to his zoo
Pantera Capital CEO predicts Bitcoin bull cycle will peak in August 2025
Pump Science: Token economics design completed, BIO airdrop to be carried out
Bitcoin accumulation addresses still increased their holdings by 225,280 BTC in December despite significant selling pressure
