Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.30)

By: PANews
2024/12/30 10:40
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08919+6.77%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001741-4.12%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004725-2.59%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓12/30 Update:
AI Agent market value increases, interactions decrease, and Base's overall data performance surpasses Solana
$CLO is a virtual AI nation consisting of 100 AI agents
$DORA AI TRAVEL AGENT Artificial Intelligence Travel Agency Agent
$Freya Artificial Intelligence x Game Narrative

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

