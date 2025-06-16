Bitcoin Plummets on Israel-Iran Conflict, Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion, and More — Week in Review

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 01:30
Moonveil
MORE$0.02387-0.58%

Bitcoin plummets on Israel-Iran conflict, Bitcoin liquidations surge to $1.16 Billion, Robert Kiyosaki declares civil war has begun, and more in this Week in Review.

Week in Review

Bitcoin plunged below $104,000 following Iranian airstrikes by Israel. The dip triggered a wave of liquidations totaling $1.16 billion. Economist Peter Schiff seized the opportunity to criticize Bitcoin’s performance. Meanwhile, Robert Kiyosaki warned that a U.S. conflict has begun, suggesting a violent summer ahead and urging investors to flee to Bitcoin. Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley predicted that Bitcoin will enter a “no-sell zone” once it surpasses $130,000 to $150,000. The ECB confirmed that gold has overtaken the euro as the second-largest reserve asset globally.

Bitcoin Plummets Below $104K as Tehran Airstrikes Send Shockwaves Through Markets

Bitcoin Plummets on Israel-Iran Conflict, Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion, and More — Week in Review

Bitcoin dipped below $104,000 on Wednesday, reaching an intraday low of $103,362 following reports of airstrikes… read more.

Editor’s comment: As discussed in this week’s episode of Token Narratives (Episode 56), the market hasn’t priced in escalation.

Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion; Economist Claims BTC Is 15% Lower vs. Gold

Bitcoin Plummets on Israel-Iran Conflict, Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion, and More — Week in Review

Economist Peter Schiff has renewed his criticism of bitcoin, questioning its status as “digital gold” after the cryptocurrency… read more.

Editor’s comment: Gold acted as a safe haven immediately after the news of Israel’s attacks on Iran. Bitcoin isn’t yet that visceral flight to safety, at least in the short term.

Robert Kiyosaki Declares Civil War Has Begun—Warns of Violent Summer

Bitcoin Plummets on Israel-Iran Conflict, Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion, and More — Week in Review

Robert Kiyosaki declares civil war has begun, sounding the alarm on economic collapse and urging a flight to bitcoin… read more.

Editor’s comment: If you haven’t checked out the excellent book The Fourth Turning, you definitely should.

Bitwise CEO: Bitcoin Hits No-Sell Zone Above $130K-$150K

Bitcoin Plummets on Israel-Iran Conflict, Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion, and More — Week in Review

Bitwise’s CEO makes a bold prediction: bitcoin holders will stop selling once the crypto hits the $130K-$150K range… read more.

Editor’s comment: Counterintuitively, Horsley argues that once the price of Bitcoin clears $130K – $150K, buyers will be less likely to sell.

ECB Confirms Gold Dethroned the Euro as the Second Reserve Asset

Bitcoin Plummets on Israel-Iran Conflict, Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion, and More — Week in Review

A recent report by the ECB confirms that gold, following a significant rally in 2024, has become the second-largest asset… read more.

Editor’s comment: You’re telling me that the BRICS, made up of countries that flat-out hate each other, is going to have a better chance than the Euro did at becoming the global reserve asset?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

xAI and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is hoping a years-long legal battle over his record $56 billion pay package from Tesla comes to an end on Wednesday. His attorneys are set to appear before the Delaware Supreme Court to plead for the reinstatement of the compensation plan rescinded two years ago by a lower court […]
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000007778-5.01%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008979-5.07%
Xai
XAI$0.02965-1.62%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/15 22:43
Share
Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:04 Beijing time, 300 million PYUSD on Ethereum were destroyed at an unknown address, with a total amount of approximately US$300 million.
Share
PANews2025/10/15 23:13
Share
A whale that made a 141% profit on PUMP three days ago bought 321 million TRUMPs today, with a floating profit of $223,000.

A whale that made a 141% profit on PUMP three days ago bought 321 million TRUMPs today, with a floating profit of $223,000.

PANews reported on September 18th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale H56YMH sold 317 million PUMPs (worth approximately $2.53 million) at an average price of $0.008 three days ago, realizing a net profit of $1.48 million (a 141% return). Subsequently, eight hours ago, it purchased 321 million TRUMPs at an average price of $0.007835, resulting in unrealized profits of $223,000.
1
1$0.012651+84.44%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003873-6.92%
LayerNet
NET$0.00003958-24.36%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 10:36
Share

Trending News

More

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

A whale that made a 141% profit on PUMP three days ago bought 321 million TRUMPs today, with a floating profit of $223,000.

HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected