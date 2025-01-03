AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

By: PANews
2025/01/03 12:51
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008837-1.80%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0885+5.78%

AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

Original article: hitesh.eth , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

How to discover the next Virtuals AI agent token with 100x potential? Here is a professional investment guide:

When the market value of AI agent tokens on the Virtuals platform exceeds $1 million, they will "graduate" from the initial bonding curve mechanism. After graduation, these tokens will create liquidity pools on decentralized exchanges (DEX) such as Uniswap, thereby obtaining better trading liquidity.

Early intervention strategy

To discover potential 100x opportunities early, the best time is right after the token has "graduated". Investors can pay attention to the "Prototype Agents" section of the Virtuals platform, where about 150-200 new tokens are issued every day. Tokens that quickly reach graduation conditions usually indicate that the market has a high interest in them .

AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

Research Methods

  • When you find that a token is rapidly approaching the bonding curve, immediately search for relevant alpha information
  • Search Twitter for related discussions using the token code
  • Gather insights and conduct in-depth secondary validation research using ChatGPT
  • Track graduated tokens via the Flipside dashboard (about 2-3 per day)

    AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

  • Using Virtual AI Agent Token Screener tool developed by @Chisomdickson9

AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

Screening Criteria

  • Filter by token creation time, focusing on tokens issued within 3-4 days and their growth

    AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

  • View price trends, social media performance such as Twitter, and project websites through Dexscreener
  • Evaluate the actual application scenarios of the token and avoid pure meme tokens, but if the token has practical value or innovative functions and the chart shows a bullish trend, it can be included in the watch list
  • Track 24-hour earnings data and filter by creation time again to find the most popular tokens after graduation

AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

  • Pay attention to the tokens that continue to rise. Those tokens that continue to attract attention after graduation often have more potential for growth. In addition, track strong tokens through the 7-day growth table to find the agents with the strongest market momentum.

AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

It is recommended to focus on the cross-application of AI agents in the following areas:

  • Decentralized Science (DeSci)
  • Prediction Market
  • game
  • Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

Investment decisions need to be based on in-depth research of project papers, tracking of social media trends, and understanding of usage scenarios. Through systematic research and screening, a high-quality investment target observation list can be established.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Palantir- and Anduril-backed Erebor secures conditional national bank charter

Palantir- and Anduril-backed Erebor secures conditional national bank charter

Crypto-focused bank Erebor, backed by Palantir and Anduril, received a conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13364-0.80%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/16 00:29
Share
Capture Steady XRP Returns With SWL Miner’s Cloud Mining

Capture Steady XRP Returns With SWL Miner’s Cloud Mining

As the crypto market enters another high-volatility phase, XRP has seen a sharp correction — dropping from a mid-month high of $3.65 to around $2.56, a decline of more than The post Capture Steady XRP Returns With SWL Miner’s Cloud Mining appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
XRP
XRP$2.4304-3.00%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14479-6.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02379-2.33%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/10/16 00:53
Share
Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to the U.S. Department of Justice website, Ramil Ventura Palafox, CEO of Praetorian Group International, pleaded guilty to operating a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme involving over $200 million. The scheme lured over 90,000 investors worldwide by falsely promising daily returns of 0.5% to 3%, then used new investors' funds to pay existing investors. Palafox used the funds to purchase luxury cars, homes, and other luxury goods, resulting in investor losses exceeding $62 million. He will be sentenced on February 3, 2026, and faces up to 40 years in prison. He has also agreed to pay full restitution.
Union
U$0.007+1.05%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00005845+1.90%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 08:51
Share

Trending News

More

Palantir- and Anduril-backed Erebor secures conditional national bank charter

Capture Steady XRP Returns With SWL Miner’s Cloud Mining

Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

Should You Forget About Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Buy This $0.035 Crypto Instead?

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events