5 Netflix Favorite Series Returning With New Seasons Before The End Of 2025

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in ‘Nobody Wants This’ on Netflix. PHOTO BY ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

There’s just something special about the return of a favorite television series. It’s like reuniting with old friends and catching up on their lives! Netflix has some of its best shows returning with new seasons before the end of the year. There’s the perfect mix of comedy, drama, mystery, and sci-fi, and there’s one through line between them all: Love.

Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Allison Janney, Rory Kinnear, and David Gyasi in ‘The Diplomat’ on Netflix. PHOTO BY CLIFTON PRESCOD/NETFLIX

The Diplomat (October 16 with 8 Episodes)

Season three is incredible! This show has a very specific cadence, and watching the actors speak their lines is almost like watching a dance, but with words. Get ready for another (extremely) fast-paced and wild ride from creator, showrunner, and executive producer, Debora Cahn. The last time we spoke, Cahn reflected on season two’s premiere smack in the middle of the 2024 presidential election as President Donald Trump took office for the second time.

In season three, things unravel in the most surprising ways, both within the halls of the White House and across the pond. Here’s Netflix’s synopsis for the new season: Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want when she gets the opportunity to juggle two high-profile roles at once. If anyone can do it, it’s her!

She just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job. But now the President is dead, Kate’s husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is the leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate dives in headfirst and experiences a level of freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford).

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in ‘Nobody Wants This’ on Netflix. PHOTO BY ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

Nobody Wants This (October 23 with 10 Episodes)

Everyone is waiting for season two of Erin Foster’s Jewish rom-com, which was inspired by her real-life love story with her husband. The fabulous ensemble cast from season one returns, led by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as Joanne and Noah, respectively.

Season two also brings some fabulous guest stars, including Brody’s wife, Leighton Meester. The series is as much an homage to Los Angeles as it is to true love. After the L.A. Fires, our beautiful city needed a boost, and by filming here, this show is giving Angelenos just that.

Here’s the season two synopsis from the streamer: First comes love, then comes life. The last time we saw agnostic podcast host Joanne and unconventional (and hot) rabbi Noah, their unmatched chemistry surprised everyone in their lives, including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons), and his sister-in-law Esther (Jackie Tohn). Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives and loved ones together. But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.

After binge-watching all ten episodes, I can confidently say that fans will not be disappointed by the new season of this realistically hilarious look at the many challenges of finding and maintaining love. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. Get ready to experience all the feels again.

Ted Danson in ‘A Man on the Inside’ on Netflix. PHOTO BY COLLEEN E. HAYES/NETFLIX

A Man On The Inside (November 20 with 8 Episodes)

Season two takes Ted Danson’s Charles Nieuwendyk on a new (equally hilarious and uplifting) adventure and undercover case. Creator Mike Schur based season one on the documentary The Mole Agent, which was a 2021 Oscar nominee for Best Documentary Feature, and the result was a comedy that offers a heartwarming look at aging .

For the new season, Schur moved the story from a retirement community to a college and added new cast members, including Danson’s wife, Mary Steenburgen, who plays his love interest this season. The two have such a beautiful love story in real life, and it’ll be fun to see them on screen together.

The streamer provided the following synopsis: Eager to take on another big case, Charles gets his chance when a mysterious blackmailer targets Wheeler College president Jack Berenger (Max Greenfield), who enlists Charles to go undercover as a professor. Who’s making these threats? Does it have something to do with the iconoclastic billionaire Brad Vinick (Gary Cole), a Wheeler graduate, and his proposed donation to the school? Charles finds no shortage of possible suspects, but his attention gets diverted by free-spirited music teacher Mona (Steenburgen), whose zest for life awakens feelings he thought he’d buried after the passing of his wife. Is he ready to open his heart again at this stage in his life? And more importantly, has he fallen for the very criminal he’s been sent to unmask?

Meanwhile, his daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) is inspired by the changes in her father and uncovers a long-ignored passion, while PI Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) embarks on her own journey of growth as she reconnects with an important figure from her past.

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Stranger Things’ on Netflix. Photo Courtesy of Netflix

Stranger Things (3 Volumes Starting November 26 with 8 Episodes)

The highly anticipated fifth and final season will premiere in three parts: Volume One (four episodes) will premiere on November 26, Volume Two (three episodes) on Christmas Day (December 25), and the series finale will drop on New Year’s Eve (December 31). Each volume will be released at 5:00 p.m. PST (8:00 p.m. EST).

Created by The Duffer Brothers, this mega-franchise debuted in 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever, with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7 million views globally.

Rooted in ‘80s nostalgia, the show boosted Kate Bush’s track “Running Up That Hill” into the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in its 38-year history. The series has been nominated for over 230 awards, winning over 70 awards worldwide, including Emmys and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Fans have loved the cast, which includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, and Linda Hamilton.

According to the streamer, the final season picks up in the fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by the single goal of finding and killing Vecna. But he has vanished. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming, and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone standing together one last time.

Lily Collins in ‘Emily in Paris’. on Netflix. PHOTO BY GIULIA PARMIGIANI/NETFLIX

Emily In Paris (December 18 with 10 Episodes)

Season five is almost here, and for the fans who tune in to see what Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper and her friends are wearing, you can expect the gang to be dressed to the nines! Here are some of the fabulous fashion must-haves from the first four seasons. This season will be set in yet another gorgeous European city; Emily will continue her Italian holiday, living la dolce vita in Venice, which will influence her wardrobe.

Creator and executive producer Darren Star is a genius at writing fabulously complex characters. Between this show and Sex and the City, it’s fair to say he’s written some of the best female characters on television. Over the seasons, Emily has faced a myriad of consequences for her choices in life and love. As Star told me in an interview last year, he never makes love easy for his characters, and Emily has certainly faced many challenges in that area of her life, which spill into the new season.

Here’s Netflix’s synopsis: Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.

The cast for season five includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque.

As always, Netflix subscribers, happy binge-watching!