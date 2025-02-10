Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.10)

By: PANews
2025/02/10 10:46
Sleepless AI
AI$0.09169+9.54%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001739-4.18%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004728-2.77%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0009033-4.12%

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓2/10 Update:

$TST is listed on Binance spot (BSC chain, not SOL chain, not TST in the picture), and the on-chain data has slightly warmed up
$bigballs It is said that it was initiated by the core members of dogo, and its audit was exposed by the Democratic Party
$jailstool is a celebrity coin created by American entrepreneur Dave Portnoy’s market manipulation and social media scandals
$car Central African Republic Presidential Coin (authenticity still in doubt)

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.10)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.141-2.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02385-1.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015082-11.86%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Geopolitical disruptions, OPEC&#43; compliance, and unexpected supply outages could spark rebounds; if macro data deteriorate further, oil may test lower supports.
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.004083-14.97%
MAY
MAY$0.03002-0.56%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:54
Share
Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Record-breaking gold prices, a rebound in manufacturing and photovoltaic demand, declines in the dollar and real yields, and commodity inflows.
RealLink
REAL$0.06801-2.41%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Federal Reserve Beige Book: U.S. Economic Activity Largely Stable