Interpreting the BNB Chain 2025 Roadmap: Transaction Speed Improvement, AI Priority, Meme Coin Support, and More

By: PANews
2025/02/14 09:30
Binance Coin
BNB$1,165.25-4.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02382-1.57%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.092+9.89%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001736-4.40%

Interpreting the BNB Chain 2025 Roadmap: Transaction Speed Improvement, AI Priority, Meme Coin Support, and More

Original text: Karim AbdelMawla, 21Shares

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

BNB Chain recently released its 2025 strategic roadmap, which will upgrade everything from infrastructure to application ecology, aiming to significantly enhance the network's competitive advantage. 21Shares researchers briefly analyzed its core strategic points.

1. Sub-second transaction speed

  • BNB Chain reduces block generation time from 3 seconds to less than 1 second;
  • While maintaining the processing capacity of 100 million transactions per day;
  • Impact: This upgrade will enable near-instant DeFi transactions and AI application responses, eliminating network latency that plagues high-frequency usage scenarios and further driving user growth.

Interpreting the BNB Chain 2025 Roadmap: Transaction Speed Improvement, AI Priority, Meme Coin Support, and More

2. Gas-free transaction mechanism

  • Users will be able to pay for gas using any BEP-20 token (not just BNB or stablecoins);
  • And introduce a Gas mechanism sponsored by an organization, similar to SUI and Aptos;
  • Impact: This change will enable decentralized applications (dApps) with a "freemium" model, lower the user entry barrier, and is expected to promote the development of Web3 subscription service models.

Interpreting the BNB Chain 2025 Roadmap: Transaction Speed Improvement, AI Priority, Meme Coin Support, and More

3. Anti-MEV protection mechanism

To address the MEV extraction problem of over $1.3 billion in 2024:

  • BNB Chain will implement a mechanism to hide transaction details before the final block confirmation;
  • Focus on combating sandwich attacks and rushing robots;
  • Impact: Provide a fairer trading environment for retail investors.

To address the MEV threat, the community has passed the following proposals:

  • A private mempool relay system will be established to hide transaction information;
  • Punish validators who facilitate MEV abuse and blacklist builders;
  • Expel bad actors from the ecosystem through community governance voting.

4. Smart wallet upgrade

  • The newly launched smart wallet will be compatible with the EIP-7702 standard;
  • Support batch transactions and multi-step operations (such as completing decentralized transactions with one click);
  • In the future, AI assistants will also be introduced to realize portfolio management, transaction assistance and MEV detection functions.
  • Goal: To improve the cryptocurrency experience to the level of traditional payment applications.

5. AI-first infrastructure

BNB Chain will start with the following three pillars to promote the deep integration of AI and Web3:

  • Code Copilot: Provides AI auditing services for smart contracts;
  • DataDAOs: Support users to monetize private data;
  • Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs): Provide security for AI intelligent agents in DeFi scenarios.

This strategy aims to establish BNB Chain’s leading position in the integration of AI and Web3 and fill the current technological gap.

Interpreting the BNB Chain 2025 Roadmap: Transaction Speed Improvement, AI Priority, Meme Coin Support, and More

6.Meme coin ecological support

  • BNB Chain will launch codeless issuance tools and liquidity solutions to support Meme coin projects.
  • Impact: Embrace the retail trend while reducing risk.

Despite the controversy surrounding Memecoins, their role in driving user growth cannot be ignored, as evidenced by the success of projects such as $TRUMP and $MELANIA.

Interpreting the BNB Chain 2025 Roadmap: Transaction Speed Improvement, AI Priority, Meme Coin Support, and More

Overall, BNB Chain's 2025 roadmap emphasizes technical depth (such as sub-second blocks and MEV protection) while also highlighting user experience optimization (such as gas-free transactions and smart wallet upgrades), and attempts to redefine the direction of dApp innovation with the help of AI strategy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.141-2.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02385-1.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015082-11.86%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Geopolitical disruptions, OPEC&#43; compliance, and unexpected supply outages could spark rebounds; if macro data deteriorate further, oil may test lower supports.
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.004083-14.97%
MAY
MAY$0.03002-0.56%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:54
Share
Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Record-breaking gold prices, a rebound in manufacturing and photovoltaic demand, declines in the dollar and real yields, and commodity inflows.
RealLink
REAL$0.06801-2.41%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Federal Reserve Beige Book: U.S. Economic Activity Largely Stable