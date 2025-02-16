Bear Market Survival Guide: Three Cryptocurrency Profit Strategies That Don’t Rely on Market Conditions

By: PANews
2025/02/16 14:01
Threshold
T$0.01273-4.50%
Salamanca
DON$0.000642-4.32%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0009044-3.94%

Original article: The DeFi Investor

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Bear Market Survival Guide: Three Cryptocurrency Profit Strategies That Don’t Rely on Market Conditions

Despite the recent sluggish performance of the cryptocurrency market, there are still profit opportunities in the market that do not rely on the rise in token prices. In fact, in addition to traditional traders and investors, there are many participants who have made considerable profits in this field through other means. This article will deeply analyze three profit models that do not rely on market trends from the technical and strategic levels.

1. Airdrops and Yield Farms

In the current DeFi ecosystem, the liquidity mining and airdrop mechanism centered on top assets such as BTC, ETH, and SOL is becoming more and more perfect. Taking the Pendle protocol as an example, its smart contract supports the locking of stablecoin assets to obtain a fixed annualized rate of return (APY) of 19%, and a fixed annualized return of 12% for BTC assets. By optimizing the strategy combination and capital utilization efficiency, professional operators can achieve an annualized return of 50-80% on stablecoins.

Bear Market Survival Guide: Three Cryptocurrency Profit Strategies That Don’t Rely on Market Conditions

2. Short-selling arbitrage of high FDV new coins

Bear Market Survival Guide: Three Cryptocurrency Profit Strategies That Don’t Rely on Market Conditions

 New Tokens Recently Listed on Binance

Technical analysis of newly listed tokens on Binance shows that most tokens show a clear downward trend after TGE . This market phenomenon is mainly due to two core factors:

  • Tokens are severely decentralized : On-chain data shows that tens of thousands of tokens are issued every day
  • Imbalanced valuation system : Project owners tend to cash out early investors through high valuation models

As the saying goes: "In chaos there is opportunity". This market inefficiency provides professional traders with significant short-selling opportunities. Derivatives trading platforms represented by Hyperliquid provide an effective trading channel for short-selling strategies by quickly launching new coin perpetual contracts. However, it should be noted that considering the high volatility of newly issued tokens, it is recommended to adopt a low-leverage strategy to optimize the risk-return ratio and accumulate strategy experience through small-scale experiments.

3. Funding rate arbitrage (Delta neutral strategy)

In the pricing mechanism of the perpetual contract market, the funding rate, as a periodic settlement mechanism for long and short parties, provides arbitrageurs with significant profit margins.

  • When the funding rate is positive, the long side needs to pay fees to the short side;
  • When the funding rate is negative, shorts pay longs.

Professional traders can capture funding rate differences by building a Delta neutral portfolio. In terms of specific operations, when a significant positive funding rate is observed, a $1,000 BTC spot long position and a $1,000 contract short position can be established at the same time (funding rates can be monitored through the Coinglass platform) to obtain stable returns through market neutral strategies.

Currently, protocols such as Ethena and Resolv have developed automated funding rate arbitrage systems to provide users with passive income. However, manually operating multi-product arbitrage strategies, although more time-consuming, may still yield higher returns. Investors can use the "Funding Comparison" function section of the Hyperliquid platform to find arbitrage opportunities.

Bear Market Survival Guide: Three Cryptocurrency Profit Strategies That Don’t Rely on Market Conditions

Summarize

Even during a market downturn, there are still many opportunities in the cryptocurrency space. Contrary to popular belief, there are still many inefficiencies in the crypto market, which provides arbitrageurs with abundant profit opportunities. It is recommended that each participant should find a specific area in which they are good at and can make a profit, and continue to improve and strive to become an expert in this field.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.141-2.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02385-1.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015082-11.86%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Geopolitical disruptions, OPEC&#43; compliance, and unexpected supply outages could spark rebounds; if macro data deteriorate further, oil may test lower supports.
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.004083-14.97%
MAY
MAY$0.03002-0.56%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:54
Share
Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Record-breaking gold prices, a rebound in manufacturing and photovoltaic demand, declines in the dollar and real yields, and commodity inflows.
RealLink
REAL$0.06801-2.41%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Federal Reserve Beige Book: U.S. Economic Activity Largely Stable