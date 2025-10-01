ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post 4 Medical Firms Rebranded as Crypto to Buy These Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius Medical Technologies is the latest medical company to pivot to a digital asset treasury, making it the fourth firm to take a similar step in recent months. These firms increasingly consider crypto investments a viable alternative to generate the growth their main drug development efforts have struggled to provide. Helius Trades Neurotech for Solana Sponsored Helius Medical Technologies officially rebranded as Solana Company this week, becoming the latest medical corporation to pivot its corporate strategy to focus on acquiring digital assets. Originally a neurotech medical device company, Helius focused on treating different neurological deficits. Its recent name change suggests a strategic shift from its original focus toward an alignment with the Solana blockchain. As part of this rebranding, Helius is creating a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) centered around purchases of SOL, the Solana native token. The move follows a recent raise of $500 million dedicated to funding this cryptocurrency treasury strategy.  🚨NEW: Helius Medical Technologies has rebranded to “Solana Company” and signed a non-binding agreement with @Solana Foundation. The agreement includes “Solana By Design” terms: all activity on Solana, joint initiatives, and an option to buy SOL at a discount. pic.twitter.com/XF5pkN7TXS — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 29, 2025 As part of its rebranding, the Solana Company signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Solana Foundation. It committed itself to running all its blockchain activities exclusively on Solana. Sponsored This agreement also allows the company to purchase SOL tokens at a discounted rate from the Foundation. The strategy aims to leverage benefits like SOL’s yield-bearing mechanism to maximize returns on its crypto holdings. Helius isn’t the first medical-focused company to rebrand itself to buy crypto. A Look at the Growing Pharma-to-Crypto Trend Sponsored Following Helius this year, three additional healthcare and pharmaceutical companies have rebranded themselves as digital asset treasuries.… The post 4 Medical Firms Rebranded as Crypto to Buy These Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius Medical Technologies is the latest medical company to pivot to a digital asset treasury, making it the fourth firm to take a similar step in recent months. These firms increasingly consider crypto investments a viable alternative to generate the growth their main drug development efforts have struggled to provide. Helius Trades Neurotech for Solana Sponsored Helius Medical Technologies officially rebranded as Solana Company this week, becoming the latest medical corporation to pivot its corporate strategy to focus on acquiring digital assets. Originally a neurotech medical device company, Helius focused on treating different neurological deficits. Its recent name change suggests a strategic shift from its original focus toward an alignment with the Solana blockchain. As part of this rebranding, Helius is creating a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) centered around purchases of SOL, the Solana native token. The move follows a recent raise of $500 million dedicated to funding this cryptocurrency treasury strategy.  🚨NEW: Helius Medical Technologies has rebranded to “Solana Company” and signed a non-binding agreement with @Solana Foundation. The agreement includes “Solana By Design” terms: all activity on Solana, joint initiatives, and an option to buy SOL at a discount. pic.twitter.com/XF5pkN7TXS — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 29, 2025 As part of its rebranding, the Solana Company signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Solana Foundation. It committed itself to running all its blockchain activities exclusively on Solana. Sponsored This agreement also allows the company to purchase SOL tokens at a discounted rate from the Foundation. The strategy aims to leverage benefits like SOL’s yield-bearing mechanism to maximize returns on its crypto holdings. Helius isn’t the first medical-focused company to rebrand itself to buy crypto. A Look at the Growing Pharma-to-Crypto Trend Sponsored Following Helius this year, three additional healthcare and pharmaceutical companies have rebranded themselves as digital asset treasuries.…

4 Medical Firms Rebranded as Crypto to Buy These Tokens

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:47
COM
COM$0.005087-7.59%
Overtake
TAKE$0.31632+0.90%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140045+0.86%
Particl
PART$0.3037+0.36%
Solana
SOL$144.14-7.04%

Helius Medical Technologies is the latest medical company to pivot to a digital asset treasury, making it the fourth firm to take a similar step in recent months.

These firms increasingly consider crypto investments a viable alternative to generate the growth their main drug development efforts have struggled to provide.

Helius Trades Neurotech for Solana

Sponsored

Helius Medical Technologies officially rebranded as Solana Company this week, becoming the latest medical corporation to pivot its corporate strategy to focus on acquiring digital assets.

Originally a neurotech medical device company, Helius focused on treating different neurological deficits. Its recent name change suggests a strategic shift from its original focus toward an alignment with the Solana blockchain.

As part of this rebranding, Helius is creating a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) centered around purchases of SOL, the Solana native token. The move follows a recent raise of $500 million dedicated to funding this cryptocurrency treasury strategy. 

As part of its rebranding, the Solana Company signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Solana Foundation. It committed itself to running all its blockchain activities exclusively on Solana.

Sponsored

This agreement also allows the company to purchase SOL tokens at a discounted rate from the Foundation.

The strategy aims to leverage benefits like SOL’s yield-bearing mechanism to maximize returns on its crypto holdings.

Helius isn’t the first medical-focused company to rebrand itself to buy crypto.

A Look at the Growing Pharma-to-Crypto Trend

Sponsored

Following Helius this year, three additional healthcare and pharmaceutical companies have rebranded themselves as digital asset treasuries.

These corporations increasingly adopt cryptocurrency strategies to generate growth that their core drug development businesses have struggled to deliver.

Last week, TNF Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage research company, announced a complete strategic pivot and rebrand to Q/C Technologies. Its core business now revolves around using quantum-class computing, specifically targeted at cryptocurrency infrastructure development. 

Earlier this month, MEI Pharma, a biotech firm primarily focused on developing oncology drug candidates, changed its name to Lite Strategy. The company also secured over $100 million in Litecoin and adopted it as its primary treasury reserve asset.

Sponsored

The pivot was precipitated by the fallout from a failed merger in 2023 and a subsequent company-wide strategic review in 2024.

Litecoin’s creator, Charlie Lee, who joined the company’s board, advised rebranding to Lite Strategy. The company now frames its mission around providing compliant exposure to Litecoin.

In August, regional healthcare provider Kindly MD completed a merger with Nakamoto Holdings, a Bitcoin-native holding company.

Though the company kept its original name, it shifted its primary mission to establish an institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury with an ambitious, long-term goal of acquiring one million BTC. 

Source: https://beincrypto.com/medical-firms-rebrand-crypto-treasury-tokens/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0885-9.30%
Sign
SIGN$0.03714-4.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00003898+0.36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,016.96
$99,016.96$99,016.96

-2.35%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,221.87
$3,221.87$3,221.87

-4.87%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3110
$2.3110$2.3110

-5.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.14
$144.14$144.14

-5.88%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16383
$0.16383$0.16383

-5.15%