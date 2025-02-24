After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

By: PANews
2025/02/24 11:33
Moonveil
MORE$0.02386-1.36%
Ethena USDe
USDE$0.9998+0.03%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001145-3.53%
AaveToken
AAVE$242-4.74%

Original article: Omer Goldberg , Founder of Chaos Labs

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

After Bybit suffered a $1.4 billion hack, the cryptocurrency market faced a serious impact. How DeFi (decentralized finance) platforms responded to this largest hack in history, as well as potential contagion risks and USDe price fluctuations, has become the focus of attention in the crypto field. This article will explore the impact of this attack on Aave, Ethena, and USDe, analyze how the DeFi system responded to this incident, and explore whether Proof of Reserves can prevent liquidations of more than $20 million.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

After the attack, the Chaos Labs team, together with bgdlabs, AaveChan and LlamaRisk, formed an emergency response team to assess the risks and systemic risks that Aave may face.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

The emergency response team focused on several core issues: Bybit’s solvency status, whether there is a possibility of a larger attack, and the impact any bankruptcy or write-down might have on Aave given its exposure to sUSDe.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

Ethena Labs confirmed that its funds are held in custody through Copper.co , but the market is still concerned about the chain reaction that may be caused by Bybit’s inability to realize profits and losses, and whether USDe will face a deeper risk of decoupling.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

An analysis of Bybit’s bankruptcy risk shows that there are three main hidden dangers: exposure risk caused by USDe hedging failure, chain liquidation risk caused by ETH price decline, and potential DeFi contagion risk.

This prompted the relevant parties to accurately quantify the losses in order to decide whether to take measures such as freezing the sUSDe market. The transparency dashboard shows Ethena's ETH configuration on Bybit, while Ethena Labs' collateral is safely stored over-the-counter at Copper.co . This custody solution and over-the-counter settlement mechanism effectively avoids the bankruptcy risk of exchanges like FTX.

Assuming that the $400 million "book" notional ETH position cannot be liquidated and the ETH price drops 25% before Copper.co releases the funds, Ethena could face an unhedged loss of $100 million. However, considering the $60 million insurance fund, USDe's total backing loss is expected to be only 0.5%.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

Based on the judgment that the risks are relatively controllable, Aave has prepared a risk response plan and continues to monitor developments.

In terms of price, USDe showed obvious price deviations in different trading venues. On the Bybit platform, USDe/USDT once fell to $0.96 due to panic selling and lack of immediate arbitrage.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

In contrast, on-chain pricing has been more stable, with only a brief decoupling to $0.994, which was quickly recovered through arbitrage. This difference is mainly due to the redemption mechanism and the role of the oracle.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

Unlike CeFi, USDe redemptions can be performed continuously and atomically on-chain through the Mint and Redeem contract. USDe's on-chain redemption mechanism worked smoothly, completing $117 million in redemptions in a few hours. Ethena Labs also increased the redemption buffer to $250 million and maintained price stability through continuous replenishment until USDe regained its peg. Due to the atomic nature of USDe redemptions, whitelisted redeemers quickly closed the price gap on Curve.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

However, the anomaly of the oracle amplified the market risk. Chainlink’s USDe/USD price oracle deviated from the on-chain price and fell to $0.977, although the redemption mechanism was still operating normally.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

This deviation resulted in $22 million in liquidations on Aave, with traders being liquidated due to secondary market price fluctuations despite the fact that their USDe assets were well collateralized.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

This highlights the room for improvement in the oracle mechanism. A smart data source that integrates proof of reserves may be able to provide a more accurate valuation of USDe and avoid unnecessary liquidations. Considering real-time redemption, rather than relying solely on the weighted average transaction price. Such a smart oracle can:

  • Prevent unnecessary liquidations;
  • Maintaining capital efficiency;
  • Reduce market pressure

What can be improved?

Risk, price, and proof-of-reserve data must work together, not in isolation, to ensure value and maintain the resilience of DeFi systems under stress. Price oracles should reflect true collateral backing, not just secondary market prices.

Overall, the DeFi ecosystem withstood this stress test. The Bybit team stabilized the market by maintaining transparent communication, the Ethena Labs team quickly eliminated risk exposure and ensured smooth redemption, and Aave effectively controlled risks without generating bad debts.

This incident shows that in order to build a more resilient system, the industry needs smarter oracles and risk-aware infrastructure to improve capital efficiency while ensuring security. It is only a matter of time before the next major stress test comes, and the industry needs to prepare for it.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.141-2.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02385-1.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015082-11.86%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Geopolitical disruptions, OPEC&#43; compliance, and unexpected supply outages could spark rebounds; if macro data deteriorate further, oil may test lower supports.
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.004083-14.97%
MAY
MAY$0.03002-0.56%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:54
Share
Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Record-breaking gold prices, a rebound in manufacturing and photovoltaic demand, declines in the dollar and real yields, and commodity inflows.
RealLink
REAL$0.06801-2.41%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Federal Reserve Beige Book: U.S. Economic Activity Largely Stable