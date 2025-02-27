Solana Inflation Revolution: SIMD-0228 Proposal Sparks Community Controversy, 80% Reduction in Issuance Hides Risk of "Death Spiral"

By: PANews
2025/02/27 14:02
SQUID MEME
GAME$40.2657+4.63%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004585+9.55%

Author: Frank, PANews

Recently, the Solana Governance Forum launched a proposal called SIMD-0228, which aims to reduce the annual issuance of SOL by 80% by dynamically adjusting the inflation rate and guide funds from staking to DeFi. However, this seemingly "smart issuance" blueprint has aroused fierce controversy in the community about the "inflation spiral" and interest game - when the staking rate falls below the critical point, higher inflation may backfire on market confidence. The income structure of validators and the distribution of benefits among ecosystem participants have become the invisible explosives of this token economy experiment.

The new proposal may reduce inflation by 80%, reducing the issuance of 22 million SOLs that year

Solana's token SOL issuance mechanism has always adopted a fixed schedule mechanism, that is, the inflation rate decreases from 8% to 15% per year over time until it reaches the target of 1.5%. The current inflation rate is 4.694%. Under this inflation rate mechanism, the number of additional tokens issued this year is about 27.93 million tokens, and the pledge rate is about 64%.

In comparison, Ethereum’s inflation rate is currently about 0% and its staking rate is about 30%. The inflation model of SOL tokens is obviously more detrimental to the value preservation of tokens, and the excessively high inflation rate also causes a large number of tokens to choose to be staked in order to obtain higher returns. Therefore, it is not conducive to the development of the DeFi ecosystem.

Solana Inflation Revolution: SIMD-0228 Proposal Sparks Community Controversy, 80% Reduction in Issuance Hides Risk of "Death Spiral"

The proposal believes that currently in the Solana network, MEV income has become the main source of income for validators, and reducing the staking yield will not have much impact on income. "Simply put, it is a 'stupid issuance'. Given Solana's booming economic activity, it makes sense to develop the network's monetary policy to achieve 'smart issuance'."

In the proposal, a dividing line is proposed, which is initially assumed to be 50%. That is, when the pledge rate exceeds 50%, the inflation rate decreases, reducing the network's pledge income. When the pledge rate is lower than 50%, the inflation rate is increased and the rewards are expanded to encourage more funds to pledge.

Later, forum users questioned the lack of rigorous calculation basis for the 50% threshold, believing that it was set too hastily. Subsequently, the proposer provided a new algorithm curve, setting the pledge rate at 33% as a dividing line. When the pledge rate is higher than 33%, the annual inflation rate will be lower than the current inflation rate.

According to PANews calculations, taking the current 64% staking rate as an example, according to the new token issuance curve, the annualized inflation rate will drop from 4.694% to 0.939%, a decrease of about 80%.

If the proposal is finally passed, maintaining the current pledge rate, the number of SOL issued that year will drop from 27.93 million to 5.59 million.

Solana Inflation Revolution: SIMD-0228 Proposal Sparks Community Controversy, 80% Issuance Reduction Conceals a "Death Spiral" Risk

Proposed changes to the staking rate and inflation rate

However, this statement in the proposal does not seem to have reached a consensus in the forum, and many comments believe that if the plan is passed, reality may not happen as expected. For example, when the pledge rate decreases, the increase in inflation rate will further reduce the market's expectations for tokens, which may lead to further selling of unstaked tokens, causing greater uncertainty.

PANews calculated that when the pledge rate is only 25%, inflation of 44.13 million tokens will be generated, which is much higher than the current inflation rate.

If we really fall into this inflationary vortex, the result may be counterproductive. As the proposal says, the current source of income for validators is MEV income. This phenomenon is mainly due to the current active transactions on the Solana network, and the demand of many MEME players for transaction speed and anti-sandwich attack makes MEV income account for a high proportion. If the overall transaction volume of the network decreases in the future, the proportion of MEV income may be difficult to maintain as the main source of income for validators. If the double blow of inflation and price drop is added at that time, it may further dampen the enthusiasm for staking, and instead lead to a reverse spiral of rising inflation and falling staking.

The collective silence of the validators may be due to the interests of the big coin holders.

The proposal was initiated by Vishal Kankani, an investor at Multicoin Capital. Multicoin Capital is an early investor in Solana and led a $20 million Series A round in 2019. It also holds a large number of SOL tokens, and early investments choose to receive SOL tokens rather than equity. From this background, Vishal Kankani represents a large Solana coin holder who is more sensitive to the impact of inflation on the token market price.

Interestingly, as of February 26, Helius, binance staking, Galaxy and other large validators in the Solana network have not made any statement on this proposal. The founder of Helius usually speaks frequently about the development of the Solana ecosystem, but for this proposal that has a huge impact on the ecosystem, he just forwarded a related content and commented that it is stupid to sell SOL tokens now.

In fact, once this proposal is passed, it may not be good news for validators like Helius, which returns 100% of MEV income to stakers. Because at present, since Helius does not obtain income through MEV, it may rely more on the income from staking itself.

In general, this proposal represents the interests of large SOL holders, who prefer to reduce inflation to achieve value stability. In addition, from an ecological perspective, the current staking yield of the Solana network is about 7.03%. Under the new plan, the same staking rate will be reduced to 1.41%, a drop of nearly 80%. This is not a good thing for large validator nodes that hope to obtain risk-free returns through staking.

Solana Inflation Revolution: SIMD-0228 Proposal Sparks Community Controversy, 80% Reduction in Issuance Hides Risk of "Death Spiral"

Of course, the proposal believes that it is the decline in staking yields that will stimulate these validators to invest their tokens in more DeFi ecosystems, which can further enhance the ecological prosperity of Solana DeFi.

Solana's token economic reform is essentially a rebalancing of power between large coin holders, validators, and ecosystem builders. After the proposal is passed, the 7.03% staking yield may drop sharply to 1.41%, forcing validators to shift from relying on inflation rewards to focusing on MEV and transaction fees - this is both an opportunity and a gamble.

If DeFi can absorb billions of dollars of idle liquidity, Solana may usher in explosive innovation like Uniswap and Aave; but if the market sells off due to declining yields, the huge increase of 44.13 million coins at a staking rate of 25% may drag the network into a death spiral of "inflation-selling pressure-more inflation".

At present, the silence of Helius and other head validators implies the subtle tension of the interest chain - when the business model of 100% return of MEV encounters a halving of basic income, the "decentralized" narrative of the ecosystem may face realistic torture. The position of Multicoin Capital, as an early whale, reveals the deep logic of this game: in the eyes of institutional investors, SOL's value storage attribute has taken precedence over network security needs. In the coming months, as the March 7 vote approaches, Solana's fate will no longer be determined by code dictatorship, but by whether the community can find that dangerous balance between idealism and capital rationality.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Geopolitical disruptions, OPEC&#43; compliance, and unexpected supply outages could spark rebounds; if macro data deteriorate further, oil may test lower supports.
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.004085-14.10%
MAY
MAY$0.03003-0.52%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:54
Share
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01267-5.23%
Union
U$0.00699+1.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02385-1.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Record-breaking gold prices, a rebound in manufacturing and photovoltaic demand, declines in the dollar and real yields, and commodity inflows.
RealLink
REAL$0.06773-2.58%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Federal Reserve Beige Book: U.S. Economic Activity Largely Stable