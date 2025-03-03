The cryptocurrency market rebounded overnight. Has the era of pro-crypto government in the United States officially begun?

By: PANews
2025/03/03 14:25
Union
U$0.0004324+2.61%
Propy
PRO$0.5659-7.44%
ERA
ERA$0.4118-4.03%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11488-3.06%

The cryptocurrency market rebounded overnight. Has the era of pro-crypto government in the United States officially begun?

Original: The Kobeissi Letter

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Last night, US President Trump officially announced the establishment of the "US Strategic Crypto Reserve". This historic move not only marks the further enhancement of the status of cryptocurrency in the global financial system, but also triggered sharp market fluctuations. The price of Bitcoin has returned to above $94,000, and the overall market value of cryptocurrency has surged by more than $300 billion in just a few hours. This article will deeply analyze the background, market reaction and potential impact of this announcement, and look forward to the future direction of US encryption policy.

The cryptocurrency market rebounded overnight. Has the era of pro-crypto government in the United States officially begun?

Market reaction

In addition to announcing the creation of a “Crypto Strategic Reserve,” Trump pledged to “ensure that the United States becomes the global hub for cryptocurrency.” The news quickly sparked market frenzy, especially around some of the digital currencies mentioned in the statement, such as Ripple ($XRP), Solana ($SOL), and Cardano ($ADA).

The cryptocurrency market rebounded overnight. Has the era of pro-crypto government in the United States officially begun?

Since the announcement, these tokens have all seen significant increases, with ADA up 64%, XRP up 30%, and SOL up 21%.

The cryptocurrency market rebounded overnight. Has the era of pro-crypto government in the United States officially begun?

However, in the initial statement, the two market leaders Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) were not mentioned. But soon after, Trump made it clear in an updated statement: "Obviously, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will become core components of the reserve as other valuable cryptocurrencies."

The cryptocurrency market rebounded overnight. Has the era of pro-crypto government in the United States officially begun?

This additional statement further boosted market sentiment, and the price of Bitcoin quickly rebounded to $94,000, up nearly 20% from its recent low. Since last Friday, the price of Bitcoin has soared from $78,200 to the current level of over $94,000, completely breaking out of the bear market range and is currently only about 16% away from its all-time high.

The cryptocurrency market rebounded overnight. Has the era of pro-crypto government in the United States officially begun?

Background and potential impact

This move by the Trump administration was not without warning. As early as January 16, the New York Post reported that Trump was expected to propose the establishment of an "America First" crypto reserve, focusing on supporting crypto assets originating from the United States, including Solana, USD Coin, and Ripple.

A few days ago, Trump's son Eric Trump also posted a post saying " ₿uy the dips". At the same time, Trump's crypto adviser David Sacks also said on social media yesterday that "more news will be announced at the upcoming crypto summit". It is reported that Trump will host the first cryptocurrency summit at the White House on March 7, and it is widely speculated that more digital currencies may be included in the reserve list by then.

The cryptocurrency market rebounded overnight. Has the era of pro-crypto government in the United States officially begun?

In addition, the establishment of this strategic reserve may pave the way for transferring the annual expenditure of the US federal government to blockchain technology. Tesla CEO Elon Musk proposed a month ago to place the US$6.9 trillion annual expenditure on a decentralized ledger to use blockchain technology to reduce billions of dollars in annual audit costs.

The cryptocurrency market rebounded overnight. Has the era of pro-crypto government in the United States officially begun?

Pro-Crypto Government

It is worth noting that the initial proposal only involved the reserve of Bitcoin, planning to acquire 2.2 million to 4 million Bitcoins. However, with the announcement of the strategic reserve, the scope of the reserve has been expanded to include a variety of cryptocurrencies, but the government has not yet provided a specific explanation for this.

The cryptocurrency market rebounded overnight. Has the era of pro-crypto government in the United States officially begun?

Driven by the Trump administration, the United States has ushered in an unprecedented pro-crypto era. The following policies and events have further consolidated this trend:

  • Pro-crypto Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) leadership;
  • President Trump’s pro-crypto stance;
  • Announcement of crypto reserve plan;
  • SEC drops multiple lawsuits against cryptocurrencies;
  • Trump launches his own "Meme coin";
  • The SEC has made it clear that Meme coins are not securities.

This series of measures shows that the US government is actively embracing cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology behind them.

The next catalyst for the crypto market

Currently, the crypto market is looking for new catalysts to drive further development. Although many of Trump's campaign promises have been fully digested by the market, there are still many uncertainties in the future. For example, the market is generally concerned about whether Bitcoin can hit a record high this month. In addition, as Trump's crypto summit approaches, the disclosure of more policy details may have a profound impact on the market.

Against this backdrop, the tech stock market also reacted positively. Last Friday, the Nasdaq 100 index rose 2% in just three hours before the close, even though there was no obvious good news at the time. The market speculated that someone might have learned about the crypto reserve in advance. In addition, as the news about the cryptocurrency reserve ferments, it is expected that tech stocks may open higher when U.S. stock futures open.

The cryptocurrency market rebounded overnight. Has the era of pro-crypto government in the United States officially begun?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Geopolitical disruptions, OPEC&#43; compliance, and unexpected supply outages could spark rebounds; if macro data deteriorate further, oil may test lower supports.
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.004085-14.10%
MAY
MAY$0.03003-0.52%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:54
Share
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01267-5.23%
Union
U$0.00699+1.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02385-1.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Record-breaking gold prices, a rebound in manufacturing and photovoltaic demand, declines in the dollar and real yields, and commodity inflows.
RealLink
REAL$0.06773-2.58%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Federal Reserve Beige Book: U.S. Economic Activity Largely Stable