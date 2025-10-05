$30 Million Reward Program Confirmed After Airdrop Rumors

Altcoins

MetaMask has officially addressed the swirl of social media speculation claiming the wallet giant was preparing a new points-based airdrop system.

The company confirmed that a reward initiative is indeed on the way, but warned that much of what’s been circulating online is inaccurate.

The viral posts suggested that users would earn points for swapping or bridging assets through the wallet, which could later be redeemed for tokens. MetaMask acknowledged that a reward system is coming but said reports misrepresented its purpose.

“Yes, an awards show is coming,” the team wrote in an X post. “But what you’ve heard or seen so far doesn’t necessarily align with what’s actually coming out.”

Introducing MetaMask Rewards

The upcoming initiative, named MetaMask Rewards, will focus on community engagement rather than yield farming. The company revealed that over 30 million dollars’ worth of LINEA tokens will be distributed during the first phase, known as Season 1.

According to the announcement, the program will combine several layers of participation, including referral incentives, mUSD bonuses, exclusive partnership rewards, and token-access opportunities. The rollout will take place in stages over the next few weeks, with full details to follow.

Long-Time Users to Receive Exclusive Perks

MetaMask emphasized that loyal users will be recognized as part of the new system. “Those who have been with us for a long time will receive special benefits,” the team stated, hinting that MetaMask Rewards will play a key role in the ecosystem’s future token structure.

While the company stopped short of confirming a direct airdrop, its acknowledgment of a rewards-linked token relationship has fueled anticipation across the DeFi community. With MetaMask already serving more than 30 million users worldwide, its reward initiative could become one of the largest community-driven programs in the crypto space.

For now, users are advised to await official updates to avoid falling for phishing campaigns or fake airdrop sites imitating the project.

