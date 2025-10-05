$3.24B Into Bitcoin ETF Amid Renewed Investor Confidence By: Coinstats 2025/10/05 13:35 Share

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have just recorded their second-best historical week, with $3.24 billion in net inflows. This spectacular resurgence of interest occurs amidst an still uncertain economic climate, but rekindles hope for a dynamic fourth quarter for the crypto market. Far from a mere rebound, these massive flows reflect a clear reversal in institutional investors’ sentiment, on the eve of an October historically favorable to Bitcoin. L’article $3.24B Into Bitcoin ETF Amid Renewed Investor Confidence est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.