Sonic Labs’ S Token Now Spendable via Redotpay Crypto Card

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 02:30
Sonic Labs, previously known as Fantom, has revealed a partnership with Redotpay Card, enabling users to spend its native S token and stablecoins like traditional debit or credit cards.

S Token Gains Real-World Spending Utility Through Redotpay Card

The card, functional wherever Apple Pay or Google Pay is accepted, aims to increase the everyday usability of the S cryptocurrency. Redotpay, utilized by over 4 million users globally, provides the infrastructure, allowing the card to be accepted at more than 130 million Visa merchants worldwide. The first 5,000 approved applicants receive a free virtual card.

The S token serves as the native currency on Sonic Labs‘ high-performance Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible blockchain. Sonic targets over 400,000 transactions per second with sub-second confirmation times. The S token facilitates network governance, staking for rewards and security, and payment of transaction fees averaging $0.001.

Redotpay offers both virtual cards for instant online transactions and physical cards supporting tap-and-pay and ATM withdrawals. The platform supports deposits across multiple blockchains, including Solana, Bitcoin, Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Tron, and Arbitrum. It implements electronic Know Your Customer verification and monitors transactions for compliance.

The partnership, first announced in December 2024, also supports international transfers with competitive rates. Sonic Labs concurrently integrates AI development tools via the Allora Network and operates a play-to-earn gaming platform, Sonic Arcade, on its testnet.

This integration of Sonic’s token with Redotpay’s payment infrastructure represents a step towards bridging Web3 assets with conventional financial transactions. The card’s success may depend on regulatory factors, particularly concerning Redotpay’s compliance focus and primary user base in Hong Kong.

