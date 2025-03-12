Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.12)

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓3/12 Update:

Murad's holdings have shrunk by more than 80% in the past two months. The meme super cycle has made him believe it. The income of the on-chain money printing machine has shrunk significantly, and it has fallen by more than 96% from the highest point. It's been another year of 312. That's great. I've lived another round!

