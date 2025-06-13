Final Senate Vote On GENIUS Act Looms As SEC Scraps Biden-Era Crypto Rules

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/06/13 18:01
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-10.93%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02376-2.62%
ERA
ERA$0.413-3.95%

The US Senate has scheduled its final vote for the GENIUS Act for June 17 as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) scraps a series of crypto rules that were proposed under the Biden administration.

The official website for Senate Democrats revealed the scheduled date in a notice yesterday. The exact time for the vote will be decided later by the Majority Leader in consultation with the Democratic Leader, the notice added. 

stablecoins

GENIUS Act Could Give Much-Needed Stablecoin Clarity In The US

The GENIUS bill aims to establish a legal and regulatory framework for stablecoins. 

That framework includes requiring stablecoin issuers to fully back their tokens with US dollars or similarly liquid assets, mandating annual audits for issuers with more than $50 billion in market cap, and adding compliance guidelines for issuers outside of the US.

The scheduled final vote comes after the Senate voted in favor of the bill on June 11, setting it up for a final vote. Should the bill pass it will head to the House of Representatives. 

Both the Senate and House, which has proposed its own stablecoin legislation, will need to reach consensus on their respective bills. Currently, the proposed bills differ on issues such as state and federal regulation of stablecoin issuers, as well as the oversight of foreign issuers such as Tether. 

SEC Scraps Biden-Era Crypto Rules

As the GENIUS Act progresses, the SEC has also announced that it will rescind rules proposed by former anti-crypto Chair Gary Gensler. 

Yesterday, the agency said it was “withdrawing certain notices of proposed rulemaking” that were issued under Gensler between March 2022 and November 2023.

Among the 14 rules that were withdrawn by the SEC was Rule 3b-16. It would have expanded the definition of “exchange” to include DeFi protocols and tighten crypto custody standards for investment advisers. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.
Movement
MOVE$0.08161-3.89%
Particl
PART$0.2772+1.53%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

xAI and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is hoping a years-long legal battle over his record $56 billion pay package from Tesla comes to an end on Wednesday. His attorneys are set to appear before the Delaware Supreme Court to plead for the reinstatement of the compensation plan rescinded two years ago by a lower court […]
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000007926-2.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0009056-3.95%
Xai
XAI$0.02985-1.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/15 22:43
Share
Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:04 Beijing time, 300 million PYUSD on Ethereum were destroyed at an unknown address, with a total amount of approximately US$300 million.
Share
PANews2025/10/15 23:13
Share

Trending News

More

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach