OKG Research: Bank interest rates can’t keep up with inflation? On-chain financial management returns easily exceed 5%

By: PANews
2025/06/13 20:00
Threshold
T$0.01268-5.01%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13705+0.82%

Have you noticed that it has become increasingly difficult to find suitable financial products in the past two years?

Bank interest rates continue to fall, the returns of government bonds and money market funds cannot even keep up with inflation, and insurance and financial management are also quietly "downgrading". For users who hope to increase their assets, they look around in financial management apps and only see returns of around 1%, which really makes them lose interest.

We seem to be living in an era with an unprecedented variety of financial products, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to find a way to "make money steadily". Against this background, financial management methods that were originally only available in the crypto circle, especially on-chain financial management based on stablecoins, have quietly entered the field of vision of more and more people.

Why is stablecoin investment worth paying attention to?

As a digital asset issued and pegged to legal tender, stablecoins do not have the same price volatility as Bitcoin, but they are more like "digital cash". Stablecoin financial management allows users to borrow, pledge or invest their idle stablecoins on the chain or on a centralized platform in exchange for corresponding annualized returns .

This may sound strange, but the logic is not complicated - just like a bank lending your deposit to earn interest rate spread. However, in the on-chain world, this "interest rate spread" is more transparent and the returns are more reasonable. Currently, common stablecoin financial products can be roughly divided into the following categories:

OKG Research: Bank interest rates can’t keep up with inflation? On-chain financial management returns easily exceed 5%

According to data from the first half of this year, the annualized interest rates of USDT/USDC in mainstream DeFi lending protocols mostly fluctuate between 2.5% and 4%. Some DeFi platforms may provide a total annualized return of more than 8% through liquidity mining or reward mechanisms, but this is accompanied by higher volatility and lock-up requirements. In contrast, although the annualized rate of return of fixed-income products is not the highest, it has been steadily increasing overall, reaching up to about 5%. Coupled with the advantages of stable returns and low thresholds, it has become the first choice for on-chain financial management for many users.

More importantly, the flexibility and user experience of such products are being rapidly optimized. Users only need to hold stablecoins, then select the platform and product type, and they can subscribe with one click. Some platforms also support deposits and withdrawals at any time, and interest is calculated on a daily basis. This operation method is as convenient as Yu'ebao, but you can get interest similar to that of US Treasury bonds; it is as stable as a fixed deposit, but there is no penalty interest for early redemption. Isn't this "stable and flexible" experience exactly what users are looking for?

The following is a comparison between stablecoin investment and fixed income products in the traditional financial market:

OKG Research: Bank interest rates can’t keep up with inflation? On-chain financial management returns easily exceed 5%

It is not difficult to see that the appeal of stablecoin financial management is not only the rate of return. In addition to the rate of return, the redemption flexibility of stablecoin financial products is also very high. Most of them support deposits and withdrawals at any time, and interest is calculated on a daily basis. There is no need to lock positions or set a period of return, which truly realizes "no idle assets". Secondly, in terms of transparency, most platforms will disclose the source of income, risk descriptions and capital flows, and some even verify the security of funds in real time through on-chain data. More importantly, it makes the user's income more reasonable: the platform no longer "eats the interest rate difference", but distributes the real lending or matching income to investors in proportion, which is a direct reflection of the "value return to users" of the on-chain financial system.

Where does the income from stablecoin financial management come from?

The income structure of stablecoin financial management mainly comes from three sources : first, on-chain lending interest, where the platform lends the locked stablecoins to other users to obtain income; second, pledge rewards or node income, especially in staking products; third, profit distribution from participating in options or income stratification strategies. For users, as long as the platform product structure is open and transparent and asset custody is safe, it can be regarded as a "quasi-fixed income product" on the chain.

Currently, the number of active addresses on the stablecoin chain continues to grow. Although there is no clear statistics on the number of users participating in stablecoin financial management, its scale is expanding rapidly from the perspective of on-chain activity and capital inflow. Especially in Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and other regions where the local currency is unstable and the financial system is insufficient, stablecoins have become an important means for residents to avoid the depreciation of their local currencies and obtain returns on US dollar assets.

It is worth noting that institutional funds are also continuously entering the market. Insurance companies, family offices, funds, etc. have incorporated stablecoin financial management into liquidity management tools as part of the US dollar asset pool. This trend has driven the platform to continuously upgrade in terms of risk control, transparency and compliance, providing C-end users with a more mature product environment and service experience.

From the perspective of ordinary users, stablecoin financial management is not a "get-rich-quick" business, but it may be the quietest but stable source of income in your asset allocation. It is more like a "digital cash asset" in the financial jigsaw puzzle, with higher returns than current deposits and lower volatility than stocks, suitable for finding certain returns in an uncertain environment . As the regulatory framework for stablecoins in Hong Kong, Europe, Southeast Asia and other regions becomes clearer, users will have more safe, compliant, and transparent products to choose from.

However, stablecoin financial management is still an emerging field, and risk identification cannot be ignored. Some stablecoins may face the risk of de-anchoring due to problems such as liquidation mechanism and anchor asset management. For example, TUSD and USDD have experienced fluctuations; smart contract audits and security measures will also affect fund security. Therefore, for ordinary users, they should choose leading platforms or institutional products that have been included in supervision, give priority to stablecoin financial management methods with clear income structure and flexible redemption support, and maintain prudent judgment on high-yield products such as "annualized more than 10%", and avoid blindly chasing high. Stability, transparency, and compliance are the prerequisites for long-term participation.

With interest rates low today, stablecoin financial management provides users with more stable investment options. You don’t necessarily need to embrace the entire crypto world, but at least you can have a transparent, secure, and annualized “crypto savings account” of about 5% through stablecoins—finding certain returns amid uncertainty.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

xAI and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is hoping a years-long legal battle over his record $56 billion pay package from Tesla comes to an end on Wednesday. His attorneys are set to appear before the Delaware Supreme Court to plead for the reinstatement of the compensation plan rescinded two years ago by a lower court […]
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000007949-2.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008985-3.83%
Xai
XAI$0.02965-1.00%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/15 22:43
Share
Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:04 Beijing time, 300 million PYUSD on Ethereum were destroyed at an unknown address, with a total amount of approximately US$300 million.
Share
PANews2025/10/15 23:13
Share
Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

BitcoinWorld Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94% The financial world is buzzing with a significant development: the probability of a Fed rate cut in October has just seen a dramatic increase. This isn’t just a minor shift; it’s a monumental change that could ripple through global markets, including the dynamic cryptocurrency space. For anyone tracking economic indicators and their impact on investments, this update from the U.S. interest rate futures market is absolutely crucial. What Just Happened? Unpacking the FOMC Statement’s Impact Following the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, market sentiment has decisively shifted. Before the announcement, the U.S. interest rate futures market had priced in a 71.6% chance of an October rate cut. However, after the statement, this figure surged to an astounding 94%. This jump indicates that traders and analysts are now overwhelmingly confident that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates next month. Such a high probability suggests a strong consensus emerging from the Fed’s latest communications and economic outlook. A Fed rate cut typically means cheaper borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which can stimulate economic activity. But what does this really signify for investors, especially those in the digital asset realm? Why is a Fed Rate Cut So Significant for Markets? When the Federal Reserve adjusts interest rates, it sends powerful signals across the entire financial ecosystem. A rate cut generally implies a more accommodative monetary policy, often enacted to boost economic growth or combat deflationary pressures. Impact on Traditional Markets: Stocks: Lower interest rates can make borrowing cheaper for companies, potentially boosting earnings and making stocks more attractive compared to bonds. Bonds: Existing bonds with higher yields might become more valuable, but new bonds will likely offer lower returns. Dollar Strength: A rate cut can weaken the U.S. dollar, making exports cheaper and potentially benefiting multinational corporations. Potential for Cryptocurrency Markets: The cryptocurrency market, while often seen as uncorrelated, can still react significantly to macro-economic shifts. A Fed rate cut could be interpreted as: Increased Risk Appetite: With traditional investments offering lower returns, investors might seek higher-yielding or more volatile assets like cryptocurrencies. Inflation Hedge Narrative: If rate cuts are perceived as a precursor to inflation, assets like Bitcoin, often dubbed “digital gold,” could gain traction as an inflation hedge. Liquidity Influx: A more accommodative monetary environment generally means more liquidity in the financial system, some of which could flow into digital assets. Looking Ahead: What Could This Mean for Your Portfolio? While the 94% probability for a Fed rate cut in October is compelling, it’s essential to consider the nuances. Market probabilities can shift, and the Fed’s ultimate decision will depend on incoming economic data. Actionable Insights: Stay Informed: Continue to monitor economic reports, inflation data, and future Fed statements. Diversify: A diversified portfolio can help mitigate risks associated with sudden market shifts. Assess Risk Tolerance: Understand how a potential rate cut might affect your specific investments and adjust your strategy accordingly. This increased likelihood of a Fed rate cut presents both opportunities and challenges. It underscores the interconnectedness of traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space. Investors should remain vigilant and prepared for potential volatility. The financial landscape is always evolving, and the significant surge in the probability of an October Fed rate cut is a clear signal of impending change. From stimulating economic growth to potentially fueling interest in digital assets, the implications are vast. Staying informed and strategically positioned will be key as we approach this crucial decision point. The market is now almost certain of a rate cut, and understanding its potential ripple effects is paramount for every investor. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)? A1: The FOMC is the monetary policymaking body of the Federal Reserve System. It sets the federal funds rate, which influences other interest rates and economic conditions. Q2: How does a Fed rate cut impact the U.S. dollar? A2: A rate cut typically makes the U.S. dollar less attractive to foreign investors seeking higher returns, potentially leading to a weakening of the dollar against other currencies. Q3: Why might a Fed rate cut be good for cryptocurrency? A3: Lower interest rates can reduce the appeal of traditional investments, encouraging investors to seek higher returns in alternative assets like cryptocurrencies. It can also be seen as a sign of increased liquidity or potential inflation, benefiting assets like Bitcoin. Q4: Is a 94% probability a guarantee of a rate cut? A4: While a 94% probability is very high, it is not a guarantee. Market probabilities reflect current sentiment and data, but the Federal Reserve’s final decision will depend on all available economic information leading up to their meeting. Q5: What should investors do in response to this news? A5: Investors should stay informed about economic developments, review their portfolio diversification, and assess their risk tolerance. Consider how potential changes in interest rates might affect different asset classes and adjust strategies as needed. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share this article with your network to keep others informed about the potential impact of the upcoming Fed rate cut and its implications for the financial markets! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94% first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01264-4.81%
Union
U$0.006842-0.84%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00179682-4.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:25
Share

Trending News

More

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

Hester Peirce Clarifies No Endorsement of OpenVPP Despite Meeting

Fed Makes First Rate Cut This Year as Jobs Data Shows Weakening Trend