Berachain ranks second among public chains with $360 million in capital inflow. Can the “liquidity narrative” last?

By: PANews
2025/03/19 14:38
Solayer
LAYER$0.2997-2.47%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+12.94%
LayerNet
NET$0.00003959-24.33%

Author: Frank, PANews

In the context of the recent overall downturn in the crypto market, Berachain ranked second in the public chain track with a net inflow of US$360 million in the past month, becoming one of the few Layer 1 projects that grew against the trend. After the mainnet was launched, its total locked value (TVL) stabilized at US$2.9 billion, ranking sixth in the entire network, verifying the attractiveness of its liquidity proof (PoL) mechanism to pledged funds.

However, the ecosystem is also facing some controversy. The price of the token BERA fluctuates drastically, the disparity in airdrop distribution raises questions about fairness, and Lianchuang publicly reflects on the token economic model. After the airdrop, can Berachain, relying on the liquidity narrative of the PoL mechanism, regain the trust of the community and turn from a new force into an evergreen?

The net capital inflow ranked second in the month, and TVL ranked among the top six

The most eye-catching data of Berachain is the capital inflow. As of March 18, Berachain's net capital inflow in the past month was about 360 million US dollars, second only to Base. In the stage when the market is falling and the ecology of various public chains is in a downturn, it is rare for Berachain's capital inflow to have such a performance.

However, after careful analysis, it can be seen that the concentrated inflow of funds into Berachain was mainly between February 16 and March 3. During this period, Berachain's main network was just launched, the test network was launched, and the airdrop was received. Therefore, it seems to be expected that there will be a batch of funds flowing in.

Berachain ranks second among public chains with $360 million in capital inflow. Can the “liquidity narrative” last?

In addition to the net inflow of funds, Berachain's TVL has also been in a relatively stable state since the launch of the mainnet. It has not experienced a sharp explosive growth nor has it declined too much due to market changes. As of March 18, Berachain's TVL was approximately US$2.9 billion. From the overall data comparison, Berachain's TVL currently ranks sixth among all networks, with only Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BSC and Tron having higher TVL than Berachain. From this perspective, Berachain's PoL (liquidity proof mechanism) consensus mechanism still has certain natural advantages in attracting pledge funds.

Berachain ranks second among public chains with $360 million in capital inflow. Can the “liquidity narrative” last?

Among them, the largest amount of funds is pledged in Infrared Finance, which is the main application of the Berachain network liquidity consensus mechanism.

In addition to the good effect of the introduction of funds, network activity is also a test of the actual health index of a new public chain. According to Berachain's official data, the number of daily active users has experienced a great ups and downs. The number of daily active addresses soared to more than 2 million between February 4 and February 10, and then returned to normal and stabilized at around 10,000 addresses. In the past month, the average number of daily active addresses of Berachain was about 13,400. Compared with several other mainstream public chains, this data still has a large gap, but it is relatively stable at present. The subsequent activity still needs a larger time sample to explain the problem.

Berachain ranks second among public chains with $360 million in capital inflow. Can the “liquidity narrative” last?

At the data level, the most noteworthy thing is the performance of the token. BERA token is also the source of the most controversy for Berachain recently.

Berachain ranks second among public chains with $360 million in capital inflow. Can the “liquidity narrative” last?

From the chart, BERA tokens once surged to $15.5 after going online, and then began to fall. This performance is roughly similar to the trend of most large airdrop projects. However, in the subsequent market, BERA showed great volatility. It fluctuated repeatedly in the range of $5 to $9. It often rose by nearly 90% in a few days, and then fell 40% back to the original point. However, since there were fewer chips in the market in the early stage of the project, it was relatively easy to have violent fluctuations.

From airdrop carnival to crisis of trust

The doubts about BERA mainly focus on the airdrop and token economic model. Previously, PANews has reviewed Berachain’s airdrop (Related reading: Berachain airdrop “rich-poor disparity”: NFT holders received up to 55.77 million US dollars, while testnet users only received 60 US dollars ). In the airdrop distribution, the benefits of NFT holders and ordinary test users were very different, resulting in a huge gap between the rich and the poor.

In addition, many users feel that it is unfair that early VCs can earn returns by staking locked tokens even though they have not unlocked their tokens. More than 35% of BeraChain’s BERA tokens are allocated to private investors, raising concerns about centralization and fairness.

Berachain ranks second among public chains with $360 million in capital inflow. Can the “liquidity narrative” last?

Afterwards, Smokey the Bera, the anonymous co-founder of Berachain, said in an interview with Un Chained: “I don’t think the criticism is entirely wrong. If we could do it again and the team could start from scratch, we might not sell so much supply to VCs.”

In addition, a blogger named Ericonomic discovered that one of Berachain’s co-founders sold 200,000 tokens he received from the airdrop. The Berachain team did not respond to this.

With the fading of the airdrop enthusiasm and the sharp fluctuations in token prices, Berachain’s popularity on social media has also gradually disappeared recently. The news of a safety accident in an ecological project has attracted much attention again.

On March 15, Berally, a platform that uses AI agents for social trading in the Berachain ecosystem, announced a security issue. "Part of the deployer key information was leaked, causing all vesting tokens to be sold off and withdrawn from the liquidity pool." Fortunately, Berally officials acted quickly and announced a token compensation plan of up to 120% a day later, claiming that the hacker had been locked up through a centralized exchange.

Airdrops are about to end and liquidity experiments are about to begin

Berachain’s airdrop collection period will end on March 20. When the airdrop activity is completely over, whether to rely on Berachain’s PoL to continue to attract users or to create a new growth curve through the rise of other projects in the ecosystem may be the key issue that Berachain will face.

In the ecosystem, several key partners of Berachain have also made progress recently. Infrared, as the application with the most deposited funds on Berachain, received another $14 million Series A financing on March 4, bringing the total financing amount to $18.75 million. From a product perspective, the highest APR of the pledge products provided by Infrared reached 95.45%, which is relatively attractive.

However, given that this high-yield trading pair is WBERA-HONEY, referring to the sharp rise and fall of BERA, this yield is more important to resist the ups and downs of BERA tokens to be of practical significance.

In addition, there have been some new developments in several ecosystem partners such as Orderly, XrossRoad, and Moby. However, in terms of importance, these new developments are not really major progress. Berachain officials seem to be focusing on governance and establishing the PoL mechanism. As of March 18, the number of Berachain validators was 60, and the PoL mechanism has not yet been officially launched.

Judging from the official statements, they seem to be confident about the performance of PoL after its launch. However, former NFT holders received massive airdrops, and later VCs have not unlocked them for staking. The trust that the community has left for Berachain may be insufficient, and the only thing Berachain can do is to prove itself through PoL.

In the future, whether the PoL mechanism can be transformed into a real ecological moat and a balance can be found between decentralized governance and user value distribution, will determine whether it can evolve from a "dark horse" to an "evergreen tree". After the airdrop ends on March 20, this experiment around liquidity may really begin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

xAI and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is hoping a years-long legal battle over his record $56 billion pay package from Tesla comes to an end on Wednesday. His attorneys are set to appear before the Delaware Supreme Court to plead for the reinstatement of the compensation plan rescinded two years ago by a lower court […]
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000007949-2.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008985-3.83%
Xai
XAI$0.02965-1.00%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/15 22:43
Share
Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:04 Beijing time, 300 million PYUSD on Ethereum were destroyed at an unknown address, with a total amount of approximately US$300 million.
Share
PANews2025/10/15 23:13
Share
Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

BitcoinWorld Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94% The financial world is buzzing with a significant development: the probability of a Fed rate cut in October has just seen a dramatic increase. This isn’t just a minor shift; it’s a monumental change that could ripple through global markets, including the dynamic cryptocurrency space. For anyone tracking economic indicators and their impact on investments, this update from the U.S. interest rate futures market is absolutely crucial. What Just Happened? Unpacking the FOMC Statement’s Impact Following the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, market sentiment has decisively shifted. Before the announcement, the U.S. interest rate futures market had priced in a 71.6% chance of an October rate cut. However, after the statement, this figure surged to an astounding 94%. This jump indicates that traders and analysts are now overwhelmingly confident that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates next month. Such a high probability suggests a strong consensus emerging from the Fed’s latest communications and economic outlook. A Fed rate cut typically means cheaper borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which can stimulate economic activity. But what does this really signify for investors, especially those in the digital asset realm? Why is a Fed Rate Cut So Significant for Markets? When the Federal Reserve adjusts interest rates, it sends powerful signals across the entire financial ecosystem. A rate cut generally implies a more accommodative monetary policy, often enacted to boost economic growth or combat deflationary pressures. Impact on Traditional Markets: Stocks: Lower interest rates can make borrowing cheaper for companies, potentially boosting earnings and making stocks more attractive compared to bonds. Bonds: Existing bonds with higher yields might become more valuable, but new bonds will likely offer lower returns. Dollar Strength: A rate cut can weaken the U.S. dollar, making exports cheaper and potentially benefiting multinational corporations. Potential for Cryptocurrency Markets: The cryptocurrency market, while often seen as uncorrelated, can still react significantly to macro-economic shifts. A Fed rate cut could be interpreted as: Increased Risk Appetite: With traditional investments offering lower returns, investors might seek higher-yielding or more volatile assets like cryptocurrencies. Inflation Hedge Narrative: If rate cuts are perceived as a precursor to inflation, assets like Bitcoin, often dubbed “digital gold,” could gain traction as an inflation hedge. Liquidity Influx: A more accommodative monetary environment generally means more liquidity in the financial system, some of which could flow into digital assets. Looking Ahead: What Could This Mean for Your Portfolio? While the 94% probability for a Fed rate cut in October is compelling, it’s essential to consider the nuances. Market probabilities can shift, and the Fed’s ultimate decision will depend on incoming economic data. Actionable Insights: Stay Informed: Continue to monitor economic reports, inflation data, and future Fed statements. Diversify: A diversified portfolio can help mitigate risks associated with sudden market shifts. Assess Risk Tolerance: Understand how a potential rate cut might affect your specific investments and adjust your strategy accordingly. This increased likelihood of a Fed rate cut presents both opportunities and challenges. It underscores the interconnectedness of traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space. Investors should remain vigilant and prepared for potential volatility. The financial landscape is always evolving, and the significant surge in the probability of an October Fed rate cut is a clear signal of impending change. From stimulating economic growth to potentially fueling interest in digital assets, the implications are vast. Staying informed and strategically positioned will be key as we approach this crucial decision point. The market is now almost certain of a rate cut, and understanding its potential ripple effects is paramount for every investor. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)? A1: The FOMC is the monetary policymaking body of the Federal Reserve System. It sets the federal funds rate, which influences other interest rates and economic conditions. Q2: How does a Fed rate cut impact the U.S. dollar? A2: A rate cut typically makes the U.S. dollar less attractive to foreign investors seeking higher returns, potentially leading to a weakening of the dollar against other currencies. Q3: Why might a Fed rate cut be good for cryptocurrency? A3: Lower interest rates can reduce the appeal of traditional investments, encouraging investors to seek higher returns in alternative assets like cryptocurrencies. It can also be seen as a sign of increased liquidity or potential inflation, benefiting assets like Bitcoin. Q4: Is a 94% probability a guarantee of a rate cut? A4: While a 94% probability is very high, it is not a guarantee. Market probabilities reflect current sentiment and data, but the Federal Reserve’s final decision will depend on all available economic information leading up to their meeting. Q5: What should investors do in response to this news? A5: Investors should stay informed about economic developments, review their portfolio diversification, and assess their risk tolerance. Consider how potential changes in interest rates might affect different asset classes and adjust strategies as needed. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share this article with your network to keep others informed about the potential impact of the upcoming Fed rate cut and its implications for the financial markets! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94% first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01264-4.81%
Union
U$0.006842-0.84%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00179682-4.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:25
Share

Trending News

More

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

Hester Peirce Clarifies No Endorsement of OpenVPP Despite Meeting

Fed Makes First Rate Cut This Year as Jobs Data Shows Weakening Trend