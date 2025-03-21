Trading time: BTC bull market score hits a two-year low, and the layout of multiple ETF products is accelerating

By: PANews
2025/03/21 14:50
Bitcoin
Tron Bull
1. Market observation

Keywords: BNB, ETH, BTC

The BSC ecosystem remains strong. He Yi began to promote the ecological Meme project. Influenced by his comments and attention, the Meme coins BUBB and TAT on the Binance chain have become popular recently. At the same time, the internal competition of the Solana ecosystem has intensified. Pump.fun launched the native decentralized exchange PumpSwap, and Raydium is also developing the Meme coin issuance platform LaunchLab.

In terms of the market, BTC has recently moved in a similar direction to the stock market, fluctuating around $85,000. The latest data from CryptoQuant shows that the Bitcoin bull market score index has dropped to its lowest point in two years, at only 20, down 23% from its peak. Historical data shows that a strong rebound will only occur when the index is above 60, and the continued downturn in the current index may indicate the formation of a bear market trend. From the perspective of institutional trading, the Greeks.live report shows that large transactions are mainly concentrated in the Bitcoin options market, with a buy risk reversal transaction of up to $33.4455 million, indicating that institutional investors are actively deploying to hedge downside risks. From the perspective of community reactions, Chinese and English investors also have different views on the market outlook. Some investors are closely watching the important level of $83-85K, and some traders expect Bitcoin to rise briefly before the continued volatility. There are even radical views predicting that Bitcoin may rise to $444,000. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes recently expressed the view that Bitcoin may have formed a stage bottom at $77,000. However, he also reminded investors to remain flexible and hold sufficient cash, as the stock market may need further adjustments, which often affect the trend of the cryptocurrency market.

The SEC recently made an important decision, determining that PoW mining activities do not constitute securities issuance. At the same time, NYSE Arca has submitted an application to the SEC for changes to the Bitwise Ethereum ETF pledge rules. Robert Mitchnick, head of digital assets at BlackRock, said that the Ethereum ETF has performed mediocre since its launch in July last year, mainly due to the problem of not being able to obtain pledge income. In addition, Ripple CEO expects to launch the XRP ETF by the end of 2025, while Bitnomial announced the launch of the first XRP futures product in the United States regulated by the CFTC.

At the macro level, QCP Capital analysis pointed out that the Fed's decision to reduce the quantitative tightening (QT) program from April provided an important upward catalyst for the market, which was one of the important factors that pushed the price of Bitcoin above $85,000. However, considering the Fed's expected three interest rate cuts in 2025 and the current differentiation of market sentiment, traders need to pay special attention to the performance of price support levels and do a good job of risk management. At the same time, retail investor sentiment remains cautious. The latest survey of the American Association of Retail Investors (AAII) shows that bullish sentiment is only 21.6%, far below the historical average of 37.5%, while the bearish ratio is as high as 58.1%, which has remained above 57% for the fourth consecutive week.

2. Key data (as of 13:30 HKT on March 21)

  • Bitcoin: $84,384.27 (-9.82% year-to-date), daily spot volume $24.648 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,972.88 (-40.89% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $13.189 billion

  • Fear and corruption index: 31 (fear)

  • Average GAS: BTC 2 sat/vB, ETH 0.44 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 60.6%, ETH 8.6%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, AUCTION, BTC, VANA, LAYER

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 0.9818

  • Sector gains and losses: SocialFi sector rose 3.25%, RWA sector rose 2.48%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 83,084 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$191 million, including BTC liquidation of US$64.04 million and ETH liquidation of US$33.12 million

3. ETF flows (as of March 20 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $166 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$12,409,300

4. Today’s Outlook

  • Binance Launchpool will list Nillion (NIL) and will launch NIL spot trading pairs on March 24

  • Binance will launch 6 perpetual contracts including TUT/USDT and BID/USDT, with a maximum leverage of 25x

  • Starknet is about to start voting for STRK Staking V2 and plans to launch the testnet in a few weeks

  • The first roundtable meeting of the SEC’s cryptocurrency working group will be held on March 21

  • Binance Supports BinaryX (BNX) Rebranding and Token Swapping to Four (FORM)

  • BNB Chain: TVL incentive program extended for 1 month, deadline is March 21

  • South Korean gaming company Wemade's WEMIX token performance bonus dispute lawsuit will proceed to the next debate

  • Ethereum Foundation extends application deadline for 2025 academic grant program to March 23

  • Immutable (IMX) will unlock 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 21, accounting for 1.39% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$13.4 million;

  • SPACE ID (ID) will unlock 78.49 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on March 22, accounting for 18.23% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$19.3 million;

  • MANTRA (OM) will unlock 5 million tokens at 8:00 am on March 23rd (Beijing time), accounting for 0.51% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$32.8 million;

  • Murasaki (MURA) will unlock 10 million tokens at 8:00 am on March 23rd (Beijing time), accounting for 1.00% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$7.4 million;

The biggest gainers in the top 500 by market value today: Orca (ORCA) up 67.54% in 24 hours, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) up 28.10%, X Empire (X) up 23.78%, Vana (VANA) up 19.32%, LayerZero (ZRO) up 18.49%

5. Hot News

  • Deputy Director of the National Finance and Development Laboratory: Bitcoin is a peculiar financial asset

  • Bithumb to List Pax Gold (PAXG) in Korean Won Market

  • A trader turned $304 into $482,000 by trading BUBB tokens, with a return rate of 1,586 times

  • BlackRock’s head of digital assets: Approval for staking would be a “huge leap” for Ethereum ETFs

  • A whale/institution that held ETH for 8 years transferred 34,000 ETH to Coinbase and earned 44 times the profit

  • YZi Labs Announces Jane He as General Partner to Lead Biotech Investments

  • NYSE Arca applies to the US SEC to add staking functionality to the Bitwise Ethereum ETF

  • Coinbase adds ALT, PENDLE and L3 to its listing roadmap

  • Tether to become seventh-largest holder of U.S. Treasuries in 2024, surpassing countries like Canada and Norway

  • US SEC says proof-of-work mining does not involve securities laws

  • Coinbase Adds Freysa (FAI) to Its Asset Roadmap

  • Canary has filed its S1 form for the PENGU ETF

  • Walrus Protocol Announces Token Economic Model: 10% for Walrus User Airdrops

  • Telegram-based TON Foundation raises over $400 million in token sale

  • ZachXBT: “Hyperliquid High Leverage Whale” may be the fraudster William Parker

  • Binance Alpha has added BR (Bedrock)

  • Telegram’s monthly active users exceeded 1 billion, helping BOMBIE become the top mini-game in TON ecosystem revenue

  • Binance Launchpool will list Nillion (NIL) and will launch NIL spot trading pairs on March 24

  • Binance will launch 6 perpetual contracts including TUT/USDT and BID/USDT, with a maximum leverage of 25x

  • The balance of the SHELL market maker's public repurchase address has reached 19.95 million tokens, which means that 74% of the repurchase progress has been completed.

  • Binance launches first round of voting for listings, with the first batch of voting pools specifically for BNB chain-based tokens

  • UNI Token Holders Approve $165.5 Million in New Foundation Funding, Laying the Groundwork for “Fee Switch”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

xAI and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is hoping a years-long legal battle over his record $56 billion pay package from Tesla comes to an end on Wednesday. His attorneys are set to appear before the Delaware Supreme Court to plead for the reinstatement of the compensation plan rescinded two years ago by a lower court […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/15 22:43
Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:04 Beijing time, 300 million PYUSD on Ethereum were destroyed at an unknown address, with a total amount of approximately US$300 million.
PANews2025/10/15 23:13
Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

BitcoinWorld Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94% The financial world is buzzing with a significant development: the probability of a Fed rate cut in October has just seen a dramatic increase. This isn’t just a minor shift; it’s a monumental change that could ripple through global markets, including the dynamic cryptocurrency space. For anyone tracking economic indicators and their impact on investments, this update from the U.S. interest rate futures market is absolutely crucial. What Just Happened? Unpacking the FOMC Statement’s Impact Following the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, market sentiment has decisively shifted. Before the announcement, the U.S. interest rate futures market had priced in a 71.6% chance of an October rate cut. However, after the statement, this figure surged to an astounding 94%. This jump indicates that traders and analysts are now overwhelmingly confident that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates next month. Such a high probability suggests a strong consensus emerging from the Fed’s latest communications and economic outlook. A Fed rate cut typically means cheaper borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which can stimulate economic activity. But what does this really signify for investors, especially those in the digital asset realm? Why is a Fed Rate Cut So Significant for Markets? When the Federal Reserve adjusts interest rates, it sends powerful signals across the entire financial ecosystem. A rate cut generally implies a more accommodative monetary policy, often enacted to boost economic growth or combat deflationary pressures. Impact on Traditional Markets: Stocks: Lower interest rates can make borrowing cheaper for companies, potentially boosting earnings and making stocks more attractive compared to bonds. Bonds: Existing bonds with higher yields might become more valuable, but new bonds will likely offer lower returns. Dollar Strength: A rate cut can weaken the U.S. dollar, making exports cheaper and potentially benefiting multinational corporations. Potential for Cryptocurrency Markets: The cryptocurrency market, while often seen as uncorrelated, can still react significantly to macro-economic shifts. A Fed rate cut could be interpreted as: Increased Risk Appetite: With traditional investments offering lower returns, investors might seek higher-yielding or more volatile assets like cryptocurrencies. Inflation Hedge Narrative: If rate cuts are perceived as a precursor to inflation, assets like Bitcoin, often dubbed “digital gold,” could gain traction as an inflation hedge. Liquidity Influx: A more accommodative monetary environment generally means more liquidity in the financial system, some of which could flow into digital assets. Looking Ahead: What Could This Mean for Your Portfolio? While the 94% probability for a Fed rate cut in October is compelling, it’s essential to consider the nuances. Market probabilities can shift, and the Fed’s ultimate decision will depend on incoming economic data. Actionable Insights: Stay Informed: Continue to monitor economic reports, inflation data, and future Fed statements. Diversify: A diversified portfolio can help mitigate risks associated with sudden market shifts. Assess Risk Tolerance: Understand how a potential rate cut might affect your specific investments and adjust your strategy accordingly. This increased likelihood of a Fed rate cut presents both opportunities and challenges. It underscores the interconnectedness of traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space. Investors should remain vigilant and prepared for potential volatility. The financial landscape is always evolving, and the significant surge in the probability of an October Fed rate cut is a clear signal of impending change. From stimulating economic growth to potentially fueling interest in digital assets, the implications are vast. Staying informed and strategically positioned will be key as we approach this crucial decision point. The market is now almost certain of a rate cut, and understanding its potential ripple effects is paramount for every investor. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)? A1: The FOMC is the monetary policymaking body of the Federal Reserve System. It sets the federal funds rate, which influences other interest rates and economic conditions. Q2: How does a Fed rate cut impact the U.S. dollar? A2: A rate cut typically makes the U.S. dollar less attractive to foreign investors seeking higher returns, potentially leading to a weakening of the dollar against other currencies. Q3: Why might a Fed rate cut be good for cryptocurrency? A3: Lower interest rates can reduce the appeal of traditional investments, encouraging investors to seek higher returns in alternative assets like cryptocurrencies. It can also be seen as a sign of increased liquidity or potential inflation, benefiting assets like Bitcoin. Q4: Is a 94% probability a guarantee of a rate cut? A4: While a 94% probability is very high, it is not a guarantee. Market probabilities reflect current sentiment and data, but the Federal Reserve’s final decision will depend on all available economic information leading up to their meeting. Q5: What should investors do in response to this news? A5: Investors should stay informed about economic developments, review their portfolio diversification, and assess their risk tolerance. Consider how potential changes in interest rates might affect different asset classes and adjust strategies as needed. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share this article with your network to keep others informed about the potential impact of the upcoming Fed rate cut and its implications for the financial markets! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94% first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:25
