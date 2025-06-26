Ninth Solana ETF filing lands as Invesco and Galaxy submit S-1

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 14:02
Union
U$0.000449+8.29%
Solana
SOL$201.41+2.91%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-19.71%

Invesco and Galaxy have become the ninth issuer to file for a spot Solana ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to a June 26 filing, Invesco and Galaxy’s proposed fund will offer direct exposure to Solana (SOL), the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Following the precedent set by Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, the proposed Solana fund would hold the asset directly under a commodity trust structure.

The fund would trade under the ticker symbol “QSOL” on the Cboe BZX Exchange, with Coinbase Custody set to act as custodian for the underlying Solana assets. The ETF may also stake a portion of its SOL holdings to earn additional token rewards, which would be treated as income to the trust.

Wednesday’s submission is a Form S-1 registration statement, which informs the commission of the intent to launch a new security. However, before the ETF can be listed, Invesco and Galaxy must also file a Form 19b-4, which proposes a rule change and initiates the formal review process.

The SEC will then determine whether the product meets regulatory standards under the Securities Exchange Act.

Invesco and Galaxy registered the “Invesco Galaxy Solana Trust” in Delaware earlier this month, kickstarting its regulatory process. Other applicants that have filed for Solana ETFs, including VanEck, Bitwise, Grayscale, and Fidelity, are already awaiting SEC review as momentum builds around altcoin ETFs.

So far, the SEC has delayed decisions on several Solana ETF applications and has since requested updates from issuers, but has not ruled out eventual approval. The final decision deadline on many of these filings falls in October.

However, Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas have speculated the SEC may act on Solana ETF applications as early as July, with a 90% likelihood of approval.

As of now, altcoin ETFs remain unapproved in the United States, with current spot approvals limited to Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, the existence of CME-listed Solana futures and growing institutional interest in the asset have strengthened the case for a spot product.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002474-10.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00898+2.89%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share
Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, 11,885 bitcoins (about US$1.34 billion) in the Lubian wallet that had not been moved for nearly three years were transferred to a new address today. The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to forfeit 127,271 BTC in connection with the Lubian mining pool attack, a case allegedly linked to the “Prince Group,” a global network of organizations involved in cybercrime and forced labor scams.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02493+3.57%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,666.15+0.06%
1
1$0.011165+53.55%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 19:57
Share
ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

The first exchange-traded fund (ETF) providing direct exposure to XRP prepares to launch this week. Following the considerable attention already garnered by futures-based XRP ETFs, ETF expert Nate Geraci says this debut is a moment that will test the strength of investor interest. Many in the market now wait to see if the new fund […]
XRP
XRP$2.4914+2.16%
SphereX
HERE$0.000213-7.39%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000646-0.30%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

As Nasdaq Eyes Tokenized Equity, IPO Genie’s $IPO Presale Gains Relevance