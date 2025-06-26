SEC extends deadline for broker-dealer daily reserve rule change

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Bitcoin.com, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that the revised "Rule 15c3-3" (Customer Protection Rule) compliance deadline will be extended from the original December 31, 2025 to June 30, 2026. The rule requires certain brokers to adjust the frequency of customer reserve calculations from weekly to daily to strengthen financial protection. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins said the extension is intended to avoid operational challenges for brokers.

It is worth noting that this rule only applies to the custody of securities-type digital assets, and non-securities crypto assets such as Bitcoin are not subject to restrictions. In May 2025, the SEC withdrew the 2019 joint statement, allowing brokers to establish control over uncertificated digital asset securities through qualified custodians (such as banks). This extension provides a buffer period for institutions to adjust their systems and test daily calculation processes.