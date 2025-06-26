Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $60.4085 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

By: PANews
2025/06/26 11:52
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-19.71%
LayerNet
NET$0.00003752-28.30%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$60.4085 million yesterday (June 25, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$55.1809 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.463 billion.

The second is Bitwise ETF ETHW, with a single-day net inflow of US$5.2276 million. Currently, ETHW's total historical net inflow has reached US$351 million.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$9.913 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.37%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.127 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Will Pi Coin’s Price Recover Before Month-End?

Will Pi Coin’s Price Recover Before Month-End?

The post Will Pi Coin’s Price Recover Before Month-End? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pi team launched Fast Track KYC not long ago, using AI to accelerate verification for users and reduce friction in migration to the mainnet Pi has recently plunged by approximately 20% in a single day, creating a new all-time low of around $0.25 A large amount of new PI tokens (over 130 million) is set to be released into the market in the next 30 days Pi Network recently launched the v23 protocol upgrade on Testnet, designed to enhance scalability, stability, and readiness for real-world transactions.  The Pi team also launched Fast Track KYC not long ago, using AI to accelerate verification for users and reduce friction in migration to the mainnet. However, despite these new developments, price-wise, Pi has faced big pressure. It recently plunged by approximately 20% in a single day, creating a new all-time low of around $0.25, with weak inflows into its exchange-traded product (ETP). Related: Pi Coin Price Prediction: Pi Struggles To Recover After Breakdown Over 130 million new PI tokens are expected to be released into the market in the next 30 days, which could lead to more people selling and even worse price performance. Still, some experts are somewhat hopeful, pointing out that if the price can break above key levels such as $0.340 – $0.360, a bounce-back is possible. Why a rebound is challenging The current mood around Pi is negative, with little trading activity, fading interest, and very weak investment in its official ETP (reportedly only $3,400 in a month).  Then, the huge number of tokens set to be unlocked soon is likely going to be a problem, because even if new buyers appear, many people might just sell their newly available coins. Also, Pi’s price still moves with the rest of the crypto market, especially Bitcoin. If Bitcoin’s price…
Pi Network
PI$0.21304-0.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015719+11.81%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000924+1.40%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:11
Share
‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series

‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series

The post ‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FX’s Alien: Earth — Pictured: Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh. Courtesy of Patrick Brown/FX ***The following contains certain spoilers for Alien: Earth!*** When it came time to marry picture and music for FX’s Alien: Earth, series creator Noah Hawley did what he’s done for close to 20 years: call up Jeff Russo. “[He] said, ‘I’m adapting the Alien IP, for television. What do you think, musically?’” Russo recalls over Zoom. “We started talking and I began writing music for it. It seemed like…not a foregone conclusion, but a conversation that was being had.” A founder of Tonic and a previous member of Low Stars, the composer has scored all of Hawley’s film and television projects since The Unusuals (2009). “Everything I’ve learned about making music for storytelling, I learned by doing with him,” Russo adds. “He really knows what he wants. And when you have a confident filmmaker that is also open to artistic collaboration, it’s the best of all the worlds.” The first small screen translation of the nearly 50-year-old franchise known for straddling horror, sci-fi, and action genres, Alien: Earth takes place two years before the events of the 1979 original and nearly six decades before Aliens. “We talk a lot about trying to figure out what the underlying property is making our audience feel,” Russo explains. “Trying to create a unique narrative and way of telling the story, but at the same time, making the audience feel that same feeling. In this case, there’s that feeling of dread. There’s that tense, eerie feeling created with such a deft hand in Alien. And then [came Aliens, which was] such a great action piece. So how are we going to take those two ideas and sort of mix them together, have that be something unique and different, while eliciting the…
MemeCore
M$2.03754-3.88%
SIX
SIX$0.01738+0.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015719+11.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:23
Share
Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, 11,885 bitcoins (about US$1.34 billion) in the Lubian wallet that had not been moved for nearly three years were transferred to a new address today. The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to forfeit 127,271 BTC in connection with the Lubian mining pool attack, a case allegedly linked to the “Prince Group,” a global network of organizations involved in cybercrime and forced labor scams.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02489+3.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,965.53+0.16%
1
1$0.011142+57.12%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 19:57
Share

Trending News

More

Will Pi Coin’s Price Recover Before Month-End?

‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

As Nasdaq Eyes Tokenized Equity, IPO Genie’s $IPO Presale Gains Relevance