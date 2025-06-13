Solana dips 10% despite DeFi Development Corp's plan to raise $5 billion to boost SOL treasury

2025/06/13 10:50
Solana
DeFi
  • DeFi Development Corporation revealed plans to raise up to $5 billion through an equity line to boost its Solana treasury.
  • The company earlier withdrew a Form S-3 filed with the SEC, which contained its plan to raise $1 billion to buy SOL. 
  • SOL declined 10% despite the announcement.

Solana (SOL) is down 10% on Thursday after DeFi Development Corporation (DFDV) announced an equity line of credit agreement with RK Capital Management to raise $5 billion in sales of its shares to stack additional SOL.

DeFi Dev Corp secures $5 billion equity line in bid to boost SOL acquisition

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp is set to bolster its Solana treasury strategy through a newly secured $5 billion equity line of credit (ELOC) with RK Capital Management, according to a press release on Thursday.

The agreement grants DeFi Dev Corp the flexibility to issue and sell shares at its discretion, although subject to certain conditions, including the filing of a resale registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

An equity line will allow the company to gradually sell its shares during advantageous conditions rather than issuing fixed equity pricing.

“Unlike other equity offerings, an ELOC enables DeFi Development Corp. to raise capital gradually, when it’s strategically advantageous,” DeFi Development wrote in the press release. 

The move is part of DeFi Dev Corp’s broader strategy to aggressively accumulate SOL. The company stated that it will use any proceeds from the issuance and sale of shares to purchase Solana.

It also follows the company's withdrawal of a filing it submitted to the SEC in April, according to a statement on Wednesday. DeFi Dev Corp said the regulator found it ineligible to submit an S-3 filing as it failed to include a management report on internal control over financial reporting.

The company also shared that it integrated its liquid staking token (LST), dfdvSOL, into RateX, a yield trading platform built on Solana. The incorporation allows dfdvSOL to generate yield from RateX’s ecosystem, providing holders with fixed-yield products, yield trading opportunities and liquidity farming incentives.

DeFi Dev Corp currently holds 609,190 Solana, valued at $93 million at publication time. The company has made a total of 11 purchases since it began its Solana treasury strategy in April.

Following the announcement, SOL declined below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) after it saw a rejection at the upper boundary of a descending channel the previous day. As a result, SOL is down 10% over the past 24 hours and is testing the $142 support, strengthened by the 100-day SMA. A further decline below $142 could see SOL testing the channel's lower boundary. The decline mirrors that of Bitcoin (BTC) and the general crypto market, with several altcoins witnessing double-digit losses.

SOL/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) declined below its moving average and neutral level while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is in the oversold region, indicating strong bearish pressure.

Generic rules for commodity trusts have been approved, opening a faster route for crypto ETFs beyond Bitcoin and Ether.
Coinstats2025/09/18 10:47
The post Top Solana Treasury Firm Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Capital Raise To Buy More SOL ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Forward Industries, the largest publicly traded Solana treasury company, has filed a $4 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program with the U.S. SEC  to raise more capital for additional SOL accumulation. Forward Strategies Doubles Down On Solana Strategy In a Wednesday press release, Forward Industries revealed that the 4 billion ATM equity offering program will allow the company to issue and sell common stock via Cantor Fitzgerald under a sales agreement dated Sept. 16, 2025. Forward said proceeds will go toward “general corporate purposes,” including the pursuit of its Solana balance sheet and purchases of income-generating assets. The sales of the shares are covered by an automatic shelf registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that is already effective – meaning the shares will be tradable once they’re sold. An automatic shelf registration allows certain publicly listed companies to raise capital with flexibility swiftly.  Kyle Samani, Forward’s chairman, astutely described the ATM offering as “a flexible and efficient mechanism” to raise and deploy capital for the company’s Solana strategy and bolster its balance sheet.  Advertisement &nbsp Though the maximum amount is listed as $4 billion, the firm indicated that sales may or may not occur depending on existing market conditions. “The ATM Program enhances our ability to continue scaling that position, strengthen our balance sheet, and pursue growth initiatives in alignment with our long-term vision,” Samani said. Forward Industries kicked off its Solana treasury strategy on Sept. 8. The Wednesday S-3 form follows Forward’s $1.65 billion private investment in public equity that closed last week, led by crypto heavyweights like Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. The company started deploying that capital this week, announcing it snatched up 6.8 million SOL for approximately $1.58 billion at an average price of $232…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:42
 Ether Machine files draft S-4 with the SEC, which is a significant step toward a public Ethereum-centric IPO involving a merger with Dynamix. Ether Machine has decisively moved to become a publicly traded company. As part of the planned Initial Public Offering, it submitted an initial registration statement on Form S-4, confidentially with the U.S. […] The post Ether Machine Files S-4 for IPO via Dynamix Merger appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 12:00
