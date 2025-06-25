91% chance MSTR enters S&P 500 — and Bitcoin becomes an index asset by proxy

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 22:31
Bitcoin
BTC$112,015.2+0.21%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.88-0.45%
MAY
MAY$0.03063+2.88%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00488+27.41%

Could Strategy (MSTR) use Bitcoin-fueled earnings to enter the S&P 500 and turn Bitcoin into a backdoor index asset?

Table of Contents

  • MSTR’s S&P 500 eligibility now hinges on Bitcoin stability
  • Why Bitcoin’s history favors Strategy’s odds
  • New rules changed the game, but Q1 timing was off
  • If MSTR joins, Bitcoin quietly enters the S&P

MSTR’s S&P 500 eligibility now hinges on Bitcoin stability

Michael Saylor’s corporate bet on Bitcoin (BTC) may be approaching a new milestone. If Bitcoin holds its current price level, Strategy (MSTR), formerly known as MicroStrategy, could soon meet the eligibility criteria for inclusion in the S&P 500 index.

The potential inclusion depends on a specific financial threshold tied to reported earnings. According to financial analyst Jeff Walton, the probability of Strategy meeting that requirement now stands at 91%.

Walton estimates that Bitcoin would need to fall below $95,240 before the end of June to push Strategy’s Q2 earnings below the qualifying line. Based on current pricing, that would require a drop of more than 10% within a matter of days.

As of Jun. 23, the company holds 592,345 bitcoins at an average acquisition cost of $70,666, with a total outlay of approximately $41.84 billion. With Bitcoin trading at $107,213 on Jun. 25, the value of the company’s crypto holdings exceeds $63.5 billion.

These unrealized gains play a direct role in Strategy’s reported earnings, which are the final factor under review for S&P 500 inclusion.

Why Bitcoin’s history favors Strategy’s odds

Walton arrived at the 91% probability by analyzing Bitcoin’s historical price behavior across 3,928 rolling six-day trading windows between September 2014 and June 2025.

“Going back to September 17, 2014, over any six-day period, the price of Bitcoin has dropped more than 10% only 343 times,” Walton said in a recent broadcast. “There have been 3,585 periods where it hasn’t dropped more than 10%. So 8.7% of those periods saw that kind of decline.”

Based on that breakdown, the chance of Bitcoin remaining above the threshold needed for Strategy’s Q2 earnings to qualify is roughly 91.3%.

To validate the number against recent conditions, Walton filtered the same six-day windows starting from the launch of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which he sees as a structural turning point in the market. 

Since the introduction of IBIT, Bitcoin has avoided a 10% or greater drop in 96.6% of all comparable periods, suggesting that in a more mature environment shaped by institutional involvement and ETF flows, sharp declines have become less frequent.

Time is also a factor. With each passing day, the quarter’s end approaches, and the window for a large short-term drop narrows further. 

According to Walton, even if Bitcoin were to decline to $104,000 instead of $95,000, the required percentage drop would shrink to 8.42%. That would raise the risk modestly but still keep it well within historically favorable territory.

If Bitcoin remains range-bound or climbs further, the likelihood of Strategy meeting the S&P earnings threshold continues to rise.

Other requirements for index inclusion are already in place. Strategy’s market cap now exceeds $21 billion, and its average daily trading volume is well above the minimum needed for S&P 500 eligibility. That leaves net income as the only unresolved criterion.

With just a few trading days remaining in the quarter, the numbers appear to lean clearly in Strategy’s favor.

New rules changed the game, but Q1 timing was off

Strategy’s path toward S&P 500 inclusion did not begin in Q2. The company was already in contention during the first quarter of 2025, having satisfied most structural requirements, including market capitalization, liquidity, and listing standards.

One condition, however, remained unresolved: net profitability over the trailing twelve months. To meet that standard, the company needed Q1 earnings strong enough to offset earlier losses and deliver a positive cumulative figure across four quarters.

The turning point came with the adoption of a revised accounting rule issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board. 

Under the new standard, companies holding digital assets must recognize them at fair market value, allowing unrealized gains to contribute directly to reported net income. The previous method only captured impairments, excluding any upside from price increases. 

For firms like Strategy, with large bitcoin holdings, the change significantly altered how market performance translated into earnings.

Despite the rule’s introduction, timing remained critical. Bitcoin’s closing price at the end of the quarter ultimately determined whether Strategy could clear the profitability bar. 

Analyst Richard Hass estimated that the company required $1.113 billion in Q1 net income to meet the S&P earnings condition. That figure would have been achievable only if bitcoin closed above $96,337 on Mar. 31, based on Strategy’s then-total of 478,740 BTC.

However, Bitcoin closed the quarter at $82,548, falling short of the mark. Hence, the fair value rule did improve reported earnings and the final price left a sizable gap between valuation and the level needed to offset previous losses.

Strategy had reported a $671 million net loss in Q4 2024, primarily due to the old accounting rule that marked bitcoin down to below $16,000 per coin, even though it ended the year trading above $94,000. 

That discrepancy left the company with a steep earnings deficit heading into Q1, and the new rule, while helpful, was not enough to overcome it.

If MSTR joins, Bitcoin quietly enters the S&P

If Strategy enters the S&P 500, MSTR would become a vehicle for bringing Bitcoin into mainstream equity portfolios without needing any formal crypto approval.

The company would then be evaluated not only as a proxy for Bitcoin exposure but also as a listed firm expected to meet broader financial and governance standards.

Around $15.6 trillion in global assets are benchmarked to the S&P 500, with approximately $7.1 trillion held in index funds that replicate its composition. Once Strategy qualifies, these funds would be required to allocate a portion of their capital to MSTR shares.

That mechanism creates an indirect but significant channel through which traditional asset managers, many of whom are restricted from holding Bitcoin itself, gain price exposure through equity ownership.

Even a 0.01% allocation across S&P-linked assets would translate into more than $1.5 billion in fresh demand for MSTR stock.

The effect on Bitcoin would be slower but meaningful. If MSTR becomes a core holding across major equity funds, Bitcoin’s alignment with traditional asset classes could strengthen.

As of Jun. 25, Strategy holds roughly 2.8% of Bitcoin’s total circulating supply. Any increase in MSTR demand driven by index buying would reinforce Bitcoin’s role as a macro-linked asset, responding not only to crypto cycles but also to broader movements in equity markets.

It would also reshape how Strategy is viewed. Since its strategic pivot in 2020, the company has traded more like a Bitcoin ETF than a legacy software business.

S&P 500 inclusion, however, would place Strategy in a peer group defined by consistent revenues, dividend payouts, and sector-specific exposures.

That new positioning would raise expectations around financial reporting, operational stability, and corporate discipline. It would also bring more frequent index reviews and potential weighting adjustments, especially if volatility remains elevated.

A useful comparison is Tesla’s S&P 500 entry in December 2020. The company attracted over $80 billion in flows as passive and active managers adjusted their positions. Its correlation with the broader market rose sharply in the months that followed.

While Strategy’s market cap is much smaller, its high beta to Bitcoin could make it a functional bridge between digital assets and legacy capital markets.

That bridge may prove more important as crypto edges closer to regulatory clarity and standardized accounting treatment.

If MSTR joins the index, Bitcoin effectively enters with it. That alters who holds exposure, how it is classified, and where it fits within the larger financial system.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Will Pi Coin’s Price Recover Before Month-End?

Will Pi Coin’s Price Recover Before Month-End?

The post Will Pi Coin’s Price Recover Before Month-End? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pi team launched Fast Track KYC not long ago, using AI to accelerate verification for users and reduce friction in migration to the mainnet Pi has recently plunged by approximately 20% in a single day, creating a new all-time low of around $0.25 A large amount of new PI tokens (over 130 million) is set to be released into the market in the next 30 days Pi Network recently launched the v23 protocol upgrade on Testnet, designed to enhance scalability, stability, and readiness for real-world transactions.  The Pi team also launched Fast Track KYC not long ago, using AI to accelerate verification for users and reduce friction in migration to the mainnet. However, despite these new developments, price-wise, Pi has faced big pressure. It recently plunged by approximately 20% in a single day, creating a new all-time low of around $0.25, with weak inflows into its exchange-traded product (ETP). Related: Pi Coin Price Prediction: Pi Struggles To Recover After Breakdown Over 130 million new PI tokens are expected to be released into the market in the next 30 days, which could lead to more people selling and even worse price performance. Still, some experts are somewhat hopeful, pointing out that if the price can break above key levels such as $0.340 – $0.360, a bounce-back is possible. Why a rebound is challenging The current mood around Pi is negative, with little trading activity, fading interest, and very weak investment in its official ETP (reportedly only $3,400 in a month).  Then, the huge number of tokens set to be unlocked soon is likely going to be a problem, because even if new buyers appear, many people might just sell their newly available coins. Also, Pi’s price still moves with the rest of the crypto market, especially Bitcoin. If Bitcoin’s price…
Pi Network
PI$0.21304-0.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015719+11.81%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000924+1.40%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:11
Share
‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series

‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series

The post ‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FX’s Alien: Earth — Pictured: Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh. Courtesy of Patrick Brown/FX ***The following contains certain spoilers for Alien: Earth!*** When it came time to marry picture and music for FX’s Alien: Earth, series creator Noah Hawley did what he’s done for close to 20 years: call up Jeff Russo. “[He] said, ‘I’m adapting the Alien IP, for television. What do you think, musically?’” Russo recalls over Zoom. “We started talking and I began writing music for it. It seemed like…not a foregone conclusion, but a conversation that was being had.” A founder of Tonic and a previous member of Low Stars, the composer has scored all of Hawley’s film and television projects since The Unusuals (2009). “Everything I’ve learned about making music for storytelling, I learned by doing with him,” Russo adds. “He really knows what he wants. And when you have a confident filmmaker that is also open to artistic collaboration, it’s the best of all the worlds.” The first small screen translation of the nearly 50-year-old franchise known for straddling horror, sci-fi, and action genres, Alien: Earth takes place two years before the events of the 1979 original and nearly six decades before Aliens. “We talk a lot about trying to figure out what the underlying property is making our audience feel,” Russo explains. “Trying to create a unique narrative and way of telling the story, but at the same time, making the audience feel that same feeling. In this case, there’s that feeling of dread. There’s that tense, eerie feeling created with such a deft hand in Alien. And then [came Aliens, which was] such a great action piece. So how are we going to take those two ideas and sort of mix them together, have that be something unique and different, while eliciting the…
MemeCore
M$2.03754-3.88%
SIX
SIX$0.01738+0.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015719+11.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:23
Share
Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, 11,885 bitcoins (about US$1.34 billion) in the Lubian wallet that had not been moved for nearly three years were transferred to a new address today. The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to forfeit 127,271 BTC in connection with the Lubian mining pool attack, a case allegedly linked to the “Prince Group,” a global network of organizations involved in cybercrime and forced labor scams.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02489+3.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,965.53+0.16%
1
1$0.011142+57.12%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 19:57
Share

Trending News

More

Will Pi Coin’s Price Recover Before Month-End?

‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

As Nasdaq Eyes Tokenized Equity, IPO Genie’s $IPO Presale Gains Relevance