2025 Might Be the Year of Solo Miners – But PepeNode Says Virtual Mining Is Next as Presale Hits $1.5M By: Coinstats 2025/09/30 01:44 Share

PepeNode has positioned virtual, gamified mining as a mine-to-earn model for crypto users. The project has raised $1.5M in presale and has detailed deflationary token burns on upgrades while enabling rewards in PEPENODE and select meme coins such as PEPE and FARTCOIN.