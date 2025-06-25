An early Ethereum investor sold 4,000 ETH in the past hour By: PANews 2025/06/25 21:24

JUNE $0.0277 -19.71% ETH $4,084.16 +2.05%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain, although many companies are buying Bitcoin, early Ethereum IC0 participants are selling a large amount of ETH. Among them, the address 0xe927 sold 4,000 ETH (about 9.7 million US dollars) in the past hour. This address obtained 100,000 ETH at a cost of 31,000 US dollars when Ethereum was created, and its current market value is about 243 million US dollars.