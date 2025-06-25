Canadian listed company Matador increased its holdings by 8.4 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 77 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/06/25 21:03

JUNE $0.0277 -19.71%

PANews reported on June 25 that Canadian Bitcoin technology company Matador Technologies announced that the company increased its holdings of 8.4 bitcoins at an average price of US$ 104,900 per bitcoin. The company and its equivalent assets currently hold a total of 77 bitcoins as part of its long-term Bitcoin treasury strategy.