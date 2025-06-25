The U.S. House of Representatives is divided on encryption legislation strategy, and the advancement of the GENIUS bill has attracted attention

By: PANews
2025/06/25 20:20
Union
U$0.0004498+9.17%
SQUID MEME
GAME$38.5723-3.74%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005978-1.90%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-19.71%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Crypto In America , the U.S. Capitol Hill is engaged in a fierce game over cryptocurrency legislative strategies. Republicans in the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as the crypto industry, are discussing whether the GENIUS Act should be packaged with the market structure bill or passed separately. Some industry giants such as Coinbase and a16z support the packaged passage, but the DeFi community prefers to push the GENIUS Act to land quickly first. President Trump also publicly called on the House of Representatives to pass the "clean" GENIUS Act at "lightning speed." At the same time, many Republican members of the Senate prefer to pass the GENIUS Act separately first. At present, the opinions of all parties have not yet been unified, and the legislative prospects remain uncertain.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitwise CEO Reveals Why Credit and Borrowing Are Crypto’s Next ‘Big Story’

Bitwise CEO Reveals Why Credit and Borrowing Are Crypto’s Next ‘Big Story’

The post Bitwise CEO Reveals Why Credit and Borrowing Are Crypto’s Next ‘Big Story’  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto is on the brink of its next big shift.  Industry experts believe that this could change how people access and use capital. As the ecosystem grows, new opportunities are emerging, giving investors newer ways to tap into value and participate in the market like never before. Curious? Read on! Credit And Borrowing: The Next …
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00181504-3.29%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.398+1.27%
Wink
LIKE$0.00775+2.90%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 16:57
Share
Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, 11,885 bitcoins (about US$1.34 billion) in the Lubian wallet that had not been moved for nearly three years were transferred to a new address today. The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to forfeit 127,271 BTC in connection with the Lubian mining pool attack, a case allegedly linked to the “Prince Group,” a global network of organizations involved in cybercrime and forced labor scams.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02494+5.45%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,185.06+0.81%
1
1$0.011565+63.87%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 19:57
Share
XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

When Ripple’s XRP first broke into mainstream attention, it became a symbol of what happens when technology meets real-world utility. The project’s focus on cross-border payments earned it a spot among the most recognized names in crypto. But as the market evolves, new contenders are emerging, and one token in particular, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is […]
XRP
XRP$2.5052+2.87%
Capverse
CAP$0.10236-0.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.06876+1.17%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/15 20:05
Share

Trending News

More

Bitwise CEO Reveals Why Credit and Borrowing Are Crypto’s Next ‘Big Story’

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

SHIB Price Drops as Leadership Concerns Grow

As Nasdaq Eyes Tokenized Equity, IPO Genie’s $IPO Presale Gains Relevance