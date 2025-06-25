Deribit: $17 billion in crypto options will expire this Friday By: PANews 2025/06/25 16:08

MORE $0.02419 +1.59% JUNE $0.0277 -19.71%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news from Deribit, more than $17 billion worth of crypto options will expire on its platform this Friday, which is one of the largest quarterly events in the first half of 2025.