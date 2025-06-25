Russian ruble-backed stablecoin A7A5 moves $9.3B in four months: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 18:27
MAY
MAY$0.03063+2.88%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-19.71%

Russia’s efforts to build alternative payment systems outside Western financial rails may be gaining traction through a new ruble-pegged crypto asset.

Per a June 25 report by the Financial Times, a stablecoin with ties to Russia has quietly processed over $9.3 billion in transactions just four months after its launch.

Called A7A5, the stablecoin launched in Kyrgyzstan in February 2025 and is marketed as the first digital token fully backed by the Russian ruble.

The token is presented as an independent and transparent project, but its ties to sanctioned entities suggest it may be part of broader efforts to bypass Western sanctions and enable cross-border payments for Russian businesses restricted by the U.S., EU, and UK.

Ties to Garantex, Grinex, and Russia’s sanctions workaround

A7A5 has been linked to blacklisted entities, including Promsvyazbank, a Russian bank under U.S. and EU restrictions, and A7, a company tied to controversial businessman Ilan Șor, who is convicted of embezzling $1 billion in Moldova.

The token’s launch came shortly after U.S. authorities shut down Garantex, a major Russian crypto exchange accused of facilitating over $60 billion in illicit transactions. Around the same time, a new exchange called Grinex was launched in Kyrgyzstan, one that now serves as the main trading venue for A7A5.

Before Garantex was taken down, significant volumes of USDT were reportedly moved from Garantex wallets into A7A5, and later onto Grinex. Blockchain analytics firms Elliptic and Global Ledger suggest Grinex may be a successor platform, though Grinex denies any direct connection.

Grinex is said to handle trades exclusively in A7A5, Russian rubles, and USDT. Trading activity reportedly spikes during Moscow business hours, hinting at a concentrated user base tied to Russian businesses.

Researchers at the Centre for Information Resilience also noted that A7A5 may be part of Russia’s efforts to spread political influence overseas, and found online connections between the token and websites used in information campaigns in Moldova.

Despite the concerns, A7A5’s team denies links to illicit payment activity and claims the token was built to serve the growing demand for stablecoins pegged to Russia’s local fiat. Per the FT, CEO Leonid Shumakov stated that Kyrgyzstan was chosen for its “friendly jurisdiction” status, and to help Russian users cope with increasing international pressure.

The remarks echo the broader push by policymakers across the region to develop alternative payment methods. Back in April, Russian officials advocated for local stablecoin alternatives, particularly after U.S. authorities froze $23 million worth of USDT on Garantex as part of broader international crackdown.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitwise CEO Reveals Why Credit and Borrowing Are Crypto’s Next ‘Big Story’

Bitwise CEO Reveals Why Credit and Borrowing Are Crypto’s Next ‘Big Story’

The post Bitwise CEO Reveals Why Credit and Borrowing Are Crypto’s Next ‘Big Story’  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto is on the brink of its next big shift.  Industry experts believe that this could change how people access and use capital. As the ecosystem grows, new opportunities are emerging, giving investors newer ways to tap into value and participate in the market like never before. Curious? Read on! Credit And Borrowing: The Next …
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00181504-3.29%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.398+1.27%
Wink
LIKE$0.00775+2.90%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 16:57
Share
Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, 11,885 bitcoins (about US$1.34 billion) in the Lubian wallet that had not been moved for nearly three years were transferred to a new address today. The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to forfeit 127,271 BTC in connection with the Lubian mining pool attack, a case allegedly linked to the “Prince Group,” a global network of organizations involved in cybercrime and forced labor scams.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02494+5.45%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,185.06+0.81%
1
1$0.011565+63.87%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 19:57
Share
XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

When Ripple’s XRP first broke into mainstream attention, it became a symbol of what happens when technology meets real-world utility. The project’s focus on cross-border payments earned it a spot among the most recognized names in crypto. But as the market evolves, new contenders are emerging, and one token in particular, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is […]
XRP
XRP$2.5052+2.87%
Capverse
CAP$0.10236-0.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.06876+1.17%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/15 20:05
Share

Trending News

More

Bitwise CEO Reveals Why Credit and Borrowing Are Crypto’s Next ‘Big Story’

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

SHIB Price Drops as Leadership Concerns Grow

As Nasdaq Eyes Tokenized Equity, IPO Genie’s $IPO Presale Gains Relevance