Ethereum ETF Inflows Hit Record Highs, Will It Kick Off the Alt Season?

By: PANews
2025/06/25 16:00
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-19.71%
LayerNet
NET$0.00003569-28.41%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.0003251+10.31%

Source: cryptoslate

Compiled by: Blockchain Knight

On June 23, the cumulative net inflow of the US-listed spot Ethereum ETF exceeded US$4 billion, just 11 months after its listing.

These products were launched on July 23, 2024, and after 216 U.S. trading days, they had cumulative net inflows of $3 billion as of May 30.

After breaking the $3 billion mark, the spot Ethereum ETF added $1 billion in just 15 trading days, and its lifetime net subscriptions had risen to $4.01 billion as of the close of June 23.

These 15 trading days account for 6.5% of the 231-day trading history, but account for 25% of all the funds invested to date.

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) drove the growth with $5.31 billion in total inflows, while Fidelity’s FETH contributed $1.65 billion and Bitwise’s ETHW added $346 million.

And Grayscale’s legacy ETHE Trust (which converted to an ETF at launch) recorded outflows of $4.28 billion during the same period.

Daily fund flow data shows this change: on June 11 alone, ETHA took in more than $160 million, and between May 30 and June 23, the trust had five trading days with inflows of more than $100 million.

Grayscale's redemptions slowed down during the same period, resulting in a sharp increase in total capital inflows.

ETHA and FETH charge a 0.25% management fee, in line with the industry median and lower than ETHE's 2.5%.

Ethereum ETF Inflows Hit Record Highs, Will It Kick Off the Alt Season?

Lower costs coupled with established primary market relationships continue to direct inflows toward BlackRock and Fidelity, according to a report from CoinShares.

The report, which spoke to brokers who make allocations on behalf of wealth managers, highlighted three factors that drove the June surge: First was a rebound in ETH prices relative to BTC, which coincided with clearer guidance from the IRS on staking income in grantor trust ETFs.

Finally, the surge in inflows was also driven by large rebalancing orders from multi-asset allocators, who view Ethereum as an extension of their portfolio rather than a standalone speculative bet.

The next quarterly 13F filing deadline in mid-July will reveal whether professional managers have joined the late spring influx of funds.

As of March 31, these firms accounted for less than 33% of spot Ethereum ETF assets, suggesting that even as retail money concentrates on low-fee instruments, there is room for broad institutional participation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitwise CEO Reveals Why Credit and Borrowing Are Crypto’s Next ‘Big Story’

Bitwise CEO Reveals Why Credit and Borrowing Are Crypto’s Next ‘Big Story’

The post Bitwise CEO Reveals Why Credit and Borrowing Are Crypto’s Next ‘Big Story’  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto is on the brink of its next big shift.  Industry experts believe that this could change how people access and use capital. As the ecosystem grows, new opportunities are emerging, giving investors newer ways to tap into value and participate in the market like never before. Curious? Read on! Credit And Borrowing: The Next …
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00181504-3.29%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.398+1.27%
Wink
LIKE$0.00775+2.90%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 16:57
Share
Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, 11,885 bitcoins (about US$1.34 billion) in the Lubian wallet that had not been moved for nearly three years were transferred to a new address today. The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to forfeit 127,271 BTC in connection with the Lubian mining pool attack, a case allegedly linked to the “Prince Group,” a global network of organizations involved in cybercrime and forced labor scams.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02494+5.45%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,185.06+0.81%
1
1$0.011565+63.87%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 19:57
Share
XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

When Ripple’s XRP first broke into mainstream attention, it became a symbol of what happens when technology meets real-world utility. The project’s focus on cross-border payments earned it a spot among the most recognized names in crypto. But as the market evolves, new contenders are emerging, and one token in particular, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is […]
XRP
XRP$2.5052+2.87%
Capverse
CAP$0.10236-0.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.06876+1.17%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/15 20:05
Share

Trending News

More

Bitwise CEO Reveals Why Credit and Borrowing Are Crypto’s Next ‘Big Story’

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

SHIB Price Drops as Leadership Concerns Grow

As Nasdaq Eyes Tokenized Equity, IPO Genie’s $IPO Presale Gains Relevance