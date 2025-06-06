A chart to understand Singapore’s “licensed” crypto institutions

By: PANews
2025/06/06 13:56
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008715-4.70%
Major
MAJOR$0.10815-5.80%

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has issued 33 Major Payment Institution licenses for "Digital Payment Token Services (DPT)", covering four major tracks: exchanges/wallets, custody and compliance infrastructure, payment acquiring, and banks/brokers.

Coinbase, Circle, Anchorage, DBS Vickers, FOMO Pay, etc. are all on the list. With the compliance dividend, Singapore's crypto ecosystem is taking shape, and regional funds and institutions are gathering at an accelerated pace.

A chart to understand Singapore’s “licensed” crypto institutions

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-2025-rate-cut-plans/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015701+12.61%
MAY
MAY$0.03039+0.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:40
Share
Here’s why Bitcoin mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging

Here’s why Bitcoin mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging

Top Bitcoin mining stocks like IREN and Bitfarms have surged this year, helped by their expansion into the lucrative artificial intelligence data center industry. IREN stock jumped from $5.17 in April to $37, pushing its market capitalization from $1.29 billion…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.007703+2.51%
SphereX
HERE$0.000213-2.73%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 01:23
Share

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Here’s why Bitcoin mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging

Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama

Hex Trust Adds Custody and Staking for Lido’s stETH, Expanding Institutional Access to Ethereum Rewards