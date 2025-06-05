Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.5) By: PANews 2025/06/05 12:42

SOL $198.62 -2.55% AI $0.0884 +4.52% MEME $0.001729 -5.10% MEMES $0.00004726 -2.47%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓6/5 Update:

Pump coin issuance is expected, Sol chain is being sucked of blood

BNB Chain remains active ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!