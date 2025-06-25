Solana price gains 10% as SOL CME futures volume hits all-time high

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 01:40
Solana
SOL$202.14+3.77%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002591-7.29%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0214+7.37%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02003+3.19%

Solana gained nearly 10% in the past 24 hours as upbeat sentiment drove cryptocurrencies higher—and as the altcoin’s futures volume on derivatives marketplace the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) rose to a new all-time high.

Per data shared by on-chain and financial metrics platform Glassnode, Solana (SOL) CME Futures volume has hit 1.75 million contracts.

The milestone, reached in the past 24 hours, coincided with a notable reversal for the SOL token. Its price bounced off lows of $125 in the wake of the Middle East conflict to hit highs of $146. At its current value, the altcoin is about 50% off its all-time high of $294 reached in January 2025.

SOL CME futures hit 1.75m contracts

CME futures volume for Solana hitting “the highest on record,” according to Glassnode, signals fresh institutional investor interest in the altcoin. Investors may be positioning ahead of a potential SOL price rebound.

The SOL token last traded above $150 on June 20,2025, with the subsequent dump to lows of $125 coming amid the sell-off that also drove Bitcoin (BTC) to near $98k. But the benchmark digital asset has since bounced to above $105k, fueling gains across the crypto market.

Solana’s gains have cut weekly losses for SOL price to under 1% as at the time of writing.

CME Group announced the launch of SOL futures in March 2025, offering access to micro-sized contracts and larger-sized contracts. Market participants can choose between the 25 SOL micro-sized contract or the larger 500 SOL contract.

After a slow start, with less than 400k in volume in April and May, the metric picked up and surpassed 1 million contracts this week. Analysts have opined that notable CME futures volume could be a signal for demand for Solana exchange-traded funds. Recently, experts gave SOL spot ETFs a 95% chance of approval in 2025.

Coinglass data shows open interest in Solana has increased to over $6 billion. Meanwhile, derivatives volume has increased by more than 28% to $19.2 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, 11,885 bitcoins (about US$1.34 billion) in the Lubian wallet that had not been moved for nearly three years were transferred to a new address today. The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to forfeit 127,271 BTC in connection with the Lubian mining pool attack, a case allegedly linked to the “Prince Group,” a global network of organizations involved in cybercrime and forced labor scams.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02484+5.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,590.76+0.46%
1
1$0.012152+88.37%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 19:57
Share
Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

The post Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the number of Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies continues to increase day by day, another Nasdaq-listed company has announced its purchase of BTC. Accordingly, live broadcast and e-commerce company GD Culture Group announced a $787.5 million Bitcoin purchase agreement. According to the official statement, GD Culture Group announced that they have entered into an equity agreement to acquire assets worth $875 million, including 7,500 Bitcoins, from Pallas Capital Holding, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. GD Culture will issue approximately 39.2 million shares of common stock in exchange for all of Pallas Capital’s assets, including $875.4 million worth of Bitcoin. GD Culture CEO Xiaojian Wang said the acquisition deal will directly support the company’s plan to build a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve while capitalizing on the growing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin as a reserve asset and store of value. With this acquisition, GD Culture is expected to become the 14th largest publicly traded Bitcoin holding company. The number of companies adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies has increased significantly, exceeding 190 by 2025. Immediately after the deal was announced, GD Culture shares fell 28.16% to $6.99, their biggest drop in a year. As you may also recall, GD Culture announced in May that it would create a cryptocurrency reserve. At this point, the company announced that they plan to invest in Bitcoin and President Donald Trump’s official meme coin, TRUMP token, through the issuance of up to $300 million in stock. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/another-nasdaq-listed-company-announces-massive-bitcoin-btc-purchase-becomes-14th-largest-company-theyll-also-invest-in-trump-linked-altcoin/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.214+0.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,590.76+0.46%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002571-9.02%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:06
Share
XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

When Ripple’s XRP first broke into mainstream attention, it became a symbol of what happens when technology meets real-world utility. The project’s focus on cross-border payments earned it a spot among the most recognized names in crypto. But as the market evolves, new contenders are emerging, and one token in particular, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is […]
XRP
XRP$2.486+2.26%
Capverse
CAP$0.10156-1.54%
RealLink
REAL$0.06828+0.70%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/15 20:05
Share

Trending News

More

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

As Nasdaq Eyes Tokenized Equity, IPO Genie’s $IPO Presale Gains Relevance

Crypto News: Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Seeks Approval for Several Bitcoin ETFs