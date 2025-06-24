Polymarket is about to complete a round of financing of nearly $200 million, and the company's valuation exceeds $1 billion

By: PANews
2025/06/24 21:03
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-19.71%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Information , Polymarket is about to complete a round of financing of nearly US$200 million, and the company's valuation exceeds US$1 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, 11,885 bitcoins (about US$1.34 billion) in the Lubian wallet that had not been moved for nearly three years were transferred to a new address today. The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to forfeit 127,271 BTC in connection with the Lubian mining pool attack, a case allegedly linked to the “Prince Group,” a global network of organizations involved in cybercrime and forced labor scams.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02493+5.54%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,308.5+0.37%
1
1$0.01212+89.25%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 19:57
Share
XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

When Ripple’s XRP first broke into mainstream attention, it became a symbol of what happens when technology meets real-world utility. The project’s focus on cross-border payments earned it a spot among the most recognized names in crypto. But as the market evolves, new contenders are emerging, and one token in particular, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is […]
XRP
XRP$2.4731+1.69%
Capverse
CAP$0.10057-2.62%
RealLink
REAL$0.06797+0.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/15 20:05
Share
As Nasdaq Eyes Tokenized Equity, IPO Genie’s $IPO Presale Gains Relevance

As Nasdaq Eyes Tokenized Equity, IPO Genie’s $IPO Presale Gains Relevance

Review how Nasdaq’s tokenized equity ambitions highlight IPO Genie’s $IPO presale as a timely play, connecting investors to the $10T tokenization wave.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02142+7.36%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03014+0.46%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/15 19:57
Share

Trending News

More

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

As Nasdaq Eyes Tokenized Equity, IPO Genie’s $IPO Presale Gains Relevance

Crypto News: Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Seeks Approval for Several Bitcoin ETFs

Australian Crypto Sector Welcomes Pragmatic New Digital Assets Framework