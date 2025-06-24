Japan’s FSA eyes crypto reclassification under FIEA to lower capital gains tax to 20%

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 20:20
GAINS
GAINS$0.02135+7.17%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-19.71%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02396+2.96%

Japan’s Financial Services Agency considers reclassifying crypto assets as financial products under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA), which would reduce capital gains tax on crypto to a flat 20%.

On June 24, Japan’s Financial Services Agency released a new policy proposal signaling a major regulatory transformation for cryptocurrencies, as initially reported by Coinpost.

In a document titled “Review of the Systems Surrounding Crypto Assets,” the FSA announced the formation of a working group to explore the possibility of shifting crypto regulation from the current Payment Services Act to the more stringent FIEA. The proposal is set to be discussed at the Financial System Council’s plenary session on June 25.

If approved, the change would introduce a flat capital gains tax rate of around 20% for crypto, putting it on par with stocks and easing the tax burden compared to the current tax regime, where rates can reach up to 55%.

Beyond tax relief, the proposal paves the way for potential domestic Bitcoin ETFs.

This move is integral to Japan’s broader strategy to bolster its status as an investment nation and promote growth in the Web3 and crypto sectors. As outlined in the government’s revised 2025 “New Capitalism Grand Design and Implementation Plan,” the responsible development of Web3 businesses can tackle societal challenges, boost productivity, and unlock global opportunities for Japanese cultural and regional assets.

Additionally, this potential regulatory shift also aligns with Japan’s ongoing efforts to refine how digital assets are classified and governed. In a separate but related move, the FSA recently introduced a draft framework dividing crypto assets into two categories based on their purpose and decentralization.

Type 1 tokens, which are issued for business or fundraising purposes, would face stricter disclosure rules to protect investors. In contrast, Type 2 assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), seen as decentralized and non-fundraising, would be monitored primarily through exchange oversight.

Meanwhile, Japan is rapidly advancing its digital financial ecosystem, with the digital yen pilot program—initiated in 2023—fully underway.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, 11,885 bitcoins (about US$1.34 billion) in the Lubian wallet that had not been moved for nearly three years were transferred to a new address today. The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to forfeit 127,271 BTC in connection with the Lubian mining pool attack, a case allegedly linked to the “Prince Group,” a global network of organizations involved in cybercrime and forced labor scams.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02493+5.54%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,308.5+0.37%
1
1$0.01212+89.25%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 19:57
Share
XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

When Ripple’s XRP first broke into mainstream attention, it became a symbol of what happens when technology meets real-world utility. The project’s focus on cross-border payments earned it a spot among the most recognized names in crypto. But as the market evolves, new contenders are emerging, and one token in particular, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is […]
XRP
XRP$2.4731+1.69%
Capverse
CAP$0.10057-2.62%
RealLink
REAL$0.06797+0.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/15 20:05
Share
As Nasdaq Eyes Tokenized Equity, IPO Genie’s $IPO Presale Gains Relevance

As Nasdaq Eyes Tokenized Equity, IPO Genie’s $IPO Presale Gains Relevance

Review how Nasdaq’s tokenized equity ambitions highlight IPO Genie’s $IPO presale as a timely play, connecting investors to the $10T tokenization wave.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02142+7.36%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03014+0.46%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/15 19:57
Share

Trending News

More

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

As Nasdaq Eyes Tokenized Equity, IPO Genie’s $IPO Presale Gains Relevance

Crypto News: Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Seeks Approval for Several Bitcoin ETFs

Australian Crypto Sector Welcomes Pragmatic New Digital Assets Framework