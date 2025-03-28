Trading time: Gold hits a new high before PCE data comes, OpenAI's new model detonates Ghibli concept

By: PANews
2025/03/28 14:50
Ghiblification
GHIBLI$0.0009387-7.24%

Trading time: Gold hits a new high before PCE data comes, OpenAI's new model detonates Ghibli concept

1. Market observation

Keywords: Ghibli, ETH, BTC

Spot gold broke through $3,070/ounce in the Asian session on Friday, setting a new record high, and the year-to-date increase has exceeded 16%. New York gold futures stood at $3,100/ounce. Many investment banks such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase have raised their gold target prices. Goldman Sachs believes that the central bank's gold purchase demand and gold ETF fund inflows are the main driving factors. JPMorgan Chase analysts predict that gold may hit the $4,000 mark in the future. At the same time, OpenAI's latest multimodal model GPT-4o has set off a wave of remaking MEME pictures in the style of Hayao Miyazaki's animations on social media. Its excellent image generation capabilities, especially its performance in reproducing the Ghibli style, have driven the rapid increase of $Ghibli tokens.

In terms of market performance, Bitcoin and Ethereum have shown divergent trends. The BTC ETF has seen a steady inflow of $944.9 million since March 14, while the ETH ETF has seen an outflow of $112.1 million during the same period, reflecting a clear divergence in the attitudes of institutional investors towards the two major cryptocurrencies. From the perspective of on-chain data, Glassnode tracking shows that Bitcoin whales have increased their holdings by more than 129,000 BTC since March 11, the largest increase since late August 2024. It is worth noting that QCP Capital analysis pointed out that despite GameStop's plan to raise $1.3 billion for BTC allocation, market sentiment remains sluggish. From a valuation perspective, the cryptocurrency market still has a lot of room for development. Analyst PlanB pointed out that compared with the $20 trillion gold market, the current $2 trillion market value of Bitcoin is significantly undervalued, especially considering that Bitcoin's 120-year scarcity ratio (S2F) far exceeds gold's 60 years. At present, the market forecasting platform Polymarket expects Bitcoin's target price in 2025 to be $138,000, which still has about 60% room to rise from the current price. Market participants believe that BTC needs to hold key price areas to maintain the bull market, including the previous high of $73,800 and the 2021 peak of $69,000. The "Minimum Price Prediction" model created by network economist Timothy Peterson shows that there is a 95% probability that BTC will not fall below $69,000, and the annual average price of $76,000 is also seen as important support.

However, the uncertainty of the macroeconomic environment is bringing new challenges to the market. The annual rate of the core PCE price index in the fourth quarter of the United States remained at 2.8%, the final value of the annualized quarterly rate of GDP exceeded expectations by 2.4%, and the number of unemployment benefit applicants fell to 224,000, indicating that the economic fundamentals are still solid. However, Boston Fed President Collins warned that a new round of tariff measures may inevitably push up inflation levels and suggested maintaining the current interest rate level unchanged. In addition, the potential trade policy adjustments of the Trump administration have also brought new uncertainties to the market, prompting investors to be more cautious in making decisions and pay close attention to policy trends and market changes. The market will pay attention to the US PCE inflation data released tonight to further judge the health of the economy and the direction of the Fed's policy.

2. Key data (as of 13:30 HKT on March 28)

  • Bitcoin: $86,192.01 (-7.91% year-to-date), daily spot volume $23.855 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,924.41 (-42.28% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $14.935 billion

  • Fear of corruption index: 44 (neutral)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1.06 sat/vB, ETH 0.38 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 61.2%, ETH 8.3%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: WAL, XRP, SAFE, ORCA, CARV

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 0.9712

  • Sector gains and losses: Meme sector fell 6.88%, GameFi sector fell 6.71%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 133,772 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$314 million, including BTC liquidation of US$46.86 million and ETH liquidation of US$92.43 million

Trading time: Gold hits a new high before PCE data comes, OpenAI's new model detonates Ghibli concept

3. ETF flows (as of March 27 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $89,063,800

  • Ethereum ETF: -$4,215,900

4. Today’s Outlook

  • 21Shares plans to liquidate two Bitcoin futures and one Ethereum futures around March 28

  • Binance’s first batch of voting tokens has ended, and the “Voting” pool includes 21 tokens

U.S. core PCE price index annual rate in February (March 28, 20:30)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 2.6% / Expected: 2.7%

The biggest gains among the top 500 by market value today: CRO up 7.99%, ORCA up 7.11%, TON up 5.64%, FORM up 2.93%, BERA up 1.73%.

Trading time: Gold hits a new high before PCE data comes, OpenAI's new model detonates Ghibli concept

5. Hot News

  • Binance Finance, one-click coin purchase, instant exchange, leverage listings of MUBARAK, BROCCOLI714, TUT, BANANAS31

  • Bithumb will launch ORCA Korean Won trading pair

  • GhibliCZ (Ghibli) and Ghiblification (Ghibli) are now available on Binance Alpha

  • Arthur Hayes: April will be a turning point for the market, and global liquidity will explode again

  • South Carolina drops collateral lawsuit against Coinbase

  • Spot gold hits a new high, reaching $3,060

  • Binance announces the first batch of voting results: Mubarak, CZ'S Dog, Tutorial and Banana For Scale will be listed

  • Ethereum testnet Pectra is tentatively scheduled to be launched on the mainnet on April 30

  • The Ethereum L2 network Corn, which focuses on Bitcoin DeFi, is launched on the airdrop query page

  • Binance Launchpool Lists GUNZ (GUN)

  • KiloEx (KILO) listed on Binance Alpha

  • Glassnode: Bitcoin whales have increased their holdings by more than 129,000 BTC since March 11

  • Incoming SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Owns $6 Million in Crypto-Related Assets

  • QCP Capital: The market generally lacks short-term optimism and upside will remain limited

  • Deribit: Over $14.3 billion of BTC and ETH options will expire in Q1

  • Hurun Global Rich List 2025: Musk retains title of world's richest man, Zhao Changpeng continues to be the richest man in the crypto field with a wealth of 160 billion yuan

  • Upbit to List WAL in KRW, BTC, USDT Markets

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

The post Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In today’s article, we’ll examine the recent performance of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) through the lens of Elliott Wave Theory. We’ll review how the rally from the April 07, 2025 low unfolded as a 5-wave impulse followed by a 3-swing correction (ABC) and discuss our forecast for the next move. Let’s dive into the structure and expectations for this stock. Five wave impulse structure + ABC + WXY correction $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 9.04.2025 In the 8-hour Elliott Wave count from Sep 04, 2025, we saw that $MSFT completed a 5-wave impulsive cycle at red III. As expected, this initial wave prompted a pullback. We anticipated this pullback to unfold in 3 swings and find buyers in the equal legs area between $497.02 and $471.06 This setup aligns with a typical Elliott Wave correction pattern (ABC), in which the market pauses briefly before resuming its primary trend. $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 7.14.2025 The update, 10 days later, shows the stock finding support from the equal legs area as predicted allowing traders to get risk free. The stock is expected to bounce towards 525 – 532 before deciding if the bounce is a connector or the next leg higher. A break into new ATHs will confirm the latter and can see it trade higher towards 570 – 593 area. Until then, traders should get risk free and protect their capital in case of a WXY double correction. Conclusion In conclusion, our Elliott Wave analysis of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) suggested that it remains supported against April 07, 2025 lows and bounce from the blue box area. In the meantime, keep an eye out for any corrective pullbacks that may offer entry opportunities. By applying Elliott Wave Theory, traders can better anticipate the structure of upcoming moves and enhance risk management in volatile markets. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/microsoft-corp-msft-blue-box-area-offers-a-buying-opportunity-202509171323
GET
GET$0.002701+13.20%
Movement
MOVE$0.08107-4.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015729+12.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:50
Share
Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

The post Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the number of Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies continues to increase day by day, another Nasdaq-listed company has announced its purchase of BTC. Accordingly, live broadcast and e-commerce company GD Culture Group announced a $787.5 million Bitcoin purchase agreement. According to the official statement, GD Culture Group announced that they have entered into an equity agreement to acquire assets worth $875 million, including 7,500 Bitcoins, from Pallas Capital Holding, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. GD Culture will issue approximately 39.2 million shares of common stock in exchange for all of Pallas Capital’s assets, including $875.4 million worth of Bitcoin. GD Culture CEO Xiaojian Wang said the acquisition deal will directly support the company’s plan to build a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve while capitalizing on the growing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin as a reserve asset and store of value. With this acquisition, GD Culture is expected to become the 14th largest publicly traded Bitcoin holding company. The number of companies adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies has increased significantly, exceeding 190 by 2025. Immediately after the deal was announced, GD Culture shares fell 28.16% to $6.99, their biggest drop in a year. As you may also recall, GD Culture announced in May that it would create a cryptocurrency reserve. At this point, the company announced that they plan to invest in Bitcoin and President Donald Trump’s official meme coin, TRUMP token, through the issuance of up to $300 million in stock. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/another-nasdaq-listed-company-announces-massive-bitcoin-btc-purchase-becomes-14th-largest-company-theyll-also-invest-in-trump-linked-altcoin/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.117-3.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,833.47-1.63%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002574-6.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:06
Share
SHIB Price Drops as Leadership Concerns Grow

SHIB Price Drops as Leadership Concerns Grow

The post SHIB Price Drops as Leadership Concerns Grow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu investors uneasy as Kusama’s silence fuels leadership concerns. SHIB slid 13% in three days, retracing from $0.00001484 to $0.00001305. Shibarium exploit and Kusama’s absence have weighed on investor trust. Shiba Inu investors are voicing concerns about the project’s long-term direction as leadership uncertainty and slow ecosystem progress erode confidence.  The token, which rallied from its meme-coin origins to become the second-largest meme asset by market cap, counts more than 1.5 million holders worldwide. But as SHIB matures, the gap between early hype and current delivery has widened.  The project’s transition into an “ecosystem coin” with spin-off projects and Shibarium, its layer-2 network, once raised expectations. Analysts now point to internal challenges as the main factor holding SHIB back from fulfilling that potential. Kusama’s Silence Adds to Instability Central to the debate is the role of Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu’s pseudonymous lead developer. Investors are concerned about the intermittent disappearance of the project’s lead developer, who repeatedly takes unannounced social media breaks.  For instance, Kusama went silent on X for over a month before resurfacing this week amid growing speculation that he had abandoned the Shiba Inu project.  Kusama returned shortly after the Shibarium bridge suffered an exploit worth around $3 million. However, he did not directly address the issue but only reassured Shiba Inu community members of his commitment to advancing the project.  Although most community members didn’t complain about Kusama’s anonymity in the project’s initial stages, his recent behavior has raised concerns. Many are beginning to develop trust issues, particularly because nobody could reveal the SHIB developer’s identity for the past five years. He has conducted all communications under pseudonyms. SHIB Price Action Reflects Sentiment Shift Market reaction has mirrored the doubts. SHIB, which spiked 26% at the start of September, has since reversed. Over the last…
Threshold
T$0.01266-4.45%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000010377-3.04%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.05417-0.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:13
Share

Trending News

More

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

SHIB Price Drops as Leadership Concerns Grow

Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama

Turn $15,000 into $722,222? BlockchainFX ($BFX) Leads 5 Top Crypto Presales in October 2025