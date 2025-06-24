Trump Media Unveils $400M Buyback While Guarding $2.3B Bitcoin War Chest

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 05:31
Threshold
T$0.01266-3.87%
Union
U$0.000447+7.65%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.124-2.62%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,916.76-1.36%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., the parent company of Truth Social, has announced plans to repurchase up to $400 million worth of its stock.

The move, confirmed in a press release on Monday, was approved by the company’s board of directors and will include the buyback of both common stock and warrants through open market transactions.

All repurchased shares will be retired, and the timing of the buyback will be left to the company’s discretion. Trump Media says the plan complies with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations.

With $3B War Chest, Trump Media Moves on Buybacks and Bitcoin Simultaneously

The company, trading under the ticker DJT on Nasdaq and NYSE Texas, described the buyback as part of a broader effort to return value to shareholders while maintaining flexibility for future growth.

Devin Nunes, CEO and chairman of Trump Media, said the decision reflects the board’s confidence in the company’s long-term direction.

“The Board took a vote of confidence in our company, our stock, and our strategic plans,” Nunes stated.

“Since Trump Media now has approximately $3 billion on its balance sheet, we have the flexibility to take actions like this, which support strong shareholder returns, as we continue exploring further strategic opportunities.”

While launching the buyback program, the company made clear that its previously announced Bitcoin strategy remains fully intact. In May, Trump Media revealed a $2.3 billion private placement deal designed to fund a long-term Bitcoin treasury plan.

The company confirmed Monday that the share repurchase will not interfere with its crypto strategy. Both initiatives are independently funded, according to the statement.

Trump Media has said it intends to model its Bitcoin treasury plans after MicroStrategy, a firm led by Michael Saylor that has accumulated over $14 billion in Bitcoin holdings.

The financial separation between the stock buyback and the crypto treasury gives the company room to act on both fronts. Trump Media noted that it may also consider buying back its outstanding convertible notes in the future, either through market purchases or private deals.

Trump Media has continued to expand its brand, which includes not only Truth Social but also the streaming service Truth+ and the fintech platform Truth.Fi.

The company did not disclose a specific timeline for the repurchase program but confirmed that all buybacks would be handled under standard market conditions.

With $3 billion in cash on hand, the company says it remains in a strong financial position to pursue multiple strategies simultaneously.

Trump Media Advances $2.3B Bitcoin Strategy With ETF Ambitions, SEC Filings, and New Partnerships

Following its $400 million stock buyback announcement, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is doubling down on its digital asset push, with a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury plan now fully in motion.

On May 30, the company confirmed it had raised $2.44 billion through a private placement involving nearly 50 institutional investors. The raise included 55.9 million shares at $25.72 and $1 billion in zero-coupon convertible notes, with proceeds earmarked for Bitcoin acquisition and general operations.

According to Trump Media, the move indicates a long-term shift toward holding Bitcoin as a core treasury asset.

Just weeks later, on June 13, the U.S. SEC approved TMTG’s S-3 registration statement, a key step in launching its large-scale Bitcoin treasury strategy. The approval adds regulatory backing to one of the most ambitious crypto plays by a U.S. public company.

Then, on June 16, TMTG filed for a Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, seeking to list the fund on NYSE Arca. The proposed ETF would allocate 75% to Bitcoin and 25% to Ethereum, with Crypto.com acting as custodian and execution agent.

If approved, the fund could offer direct crypto exposure to retail and institutional investors under the Truth.Fi brand.

TMTG also announced plans to expand its ETF offerings into other sectors, including energy, via a partnership with Yorkville America Digital and Crypto.com.

Together, these moves position Trump Media as a growing force in crypto finance, blending political branding with Bitcoin-backed financial products at a scale few U.S. companies have attempted.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis

The post NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has issued a guidance letter, signed by Superintendent Adrienne A. Harris, urging financial institutions to integrate blockchain analytics tools into compliance programs to strengthen anti-money laundering prevention, sanctions compliance, and combat abuses related to digital assets. The directive is addressed to “Covered Institutions,” meaning New York state-chartered banks and branches or agencies of foreign banks authorized to operate in the State. According to data collected from industry reports and field experiences of compliance teams, the adoption of on-chain analytics improves the quality of reports and investigative capability in AML/CFT investigations. Industry analysts also note that, in tests and pilot projects conducted over the past 18 months, the integration between on-chain tools and KYC systems has led to measurable improvements in investigation times and the explainability of alerts. The directive also fits into the international framework outlined by the Financial Action Task Force, which with the October 2021 update reiterated the need for a risk-based approach for VASP and industry operators. What the NYDFS Requires from Banks In the letter, the NYDFS urges financial institutions to assess and, when appropriate, adopt blockchain analytics solutions to support KYC procedures, transaction monitoring, and counterparty risk assessment, with particular attention to Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP). In the presence of new offerings or substantial modifications to virtual currency activities, prior approval is required, in line with the guidelines already provided on VCRA and compliance analyses. The message is clear: controls must be proportionate to the business model and the risk appetite of each institution. In this context, banks must document the assessment carried out, update their risk framework, and periodically review the exposure related to digital assets. Risks, sanctions, and on-chain analysis The growing adoption of digital assets expands the risk surface to which banks are…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015711+12.62%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000385-1.53%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$0.7798-3.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:43
Share
Ethereum Price Holds Range Yet Whispers Grow About A Parallel Asset Set To Outperform In 2025

Ethereum Price Holds Range Yet Whispers Grow About A Parallel Asset Set To Outperform In 2025

Ethereum holds steady near $4,500, but Rollblock’s $11.7M presale, 30% buybacks, and 50x upside make it a top crypto to watch before its sale ends in 13 days.
NEAR
NEAR$2.353-3.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:05
Share
XRP’s Rise Fails to Break Through Expected Price: Join OurCryptoMiner for Stable Market Value

XRP’s Rise Fails to Break Through Expected Price: Join OurCryptoMiner for Stable Market Value

$XRP holds above $3 as ETF hopes rise, but key resistance stalls a breakout. Investors turn to OurCryptoMiner for $13,570+ stable daily cloud mining profits.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008957-3.49%
XRP
XRP$2.4413-1.86%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14685-5.22%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis

Ethereum Price Holds Range Yet Whispers Grow About A Parallel Asset Set To Outperform In 2025

XRP’s Rise Fails to Break Through Expected Price: Join OurCryptoMiner for Stable Market Value

Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama

Turn $15,000 into $722,222? BlockchainFX ($BFX) Leads 5 Top Crypto Presales in October 2025