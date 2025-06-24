Michael Saylor’s Strategy Snaps Up 245 Bitcoin for $26 Million as Geopolitical Tensions Lift BTC 3.5%

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 05:01
Threshold
T$0.01266-3.87%
Union
U$0.0004468+7.48%
Stride
STRD$0.07647+34.15%
STRK
STRK$0.1226-2.92%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.122-2.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,936.52-1.25%

Michael Saylor’s Strategy continued its acquisition of Bitcoin (BTC) on Monday by purchasing $26 million worth of the cryptocurrency, according to a new filing by the company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Purchases Millions in Latest Bitcoin Buy

According to the June 23 filing, Strategy announced its acquisition of 245 Bitcoin for $26 million, with an average purchase price of $105,856 per Bitcoin.

According to a Monday morning X post from Saylor, Strategy’s buy-up of the cryptocurrency has achieved a BTC yield of 19.2% year-to-date.

“As of 6/22/2025, we hodl 592,345 $BTC acquired for ~$41.87 billion at ~$70,681 per bitcoin,” Saylor said.

Iran, U.S. Tensions Heat Up

News of Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase comes as the cryptocurrency rose over 3.5% on Monday after the United States led a series of airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear program over the weekend in an attack known as Operation Midnight Hammer.

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been totally and completely obliterated,” U.S. President Donald Trump said while addressing the nation on Saturday night.

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace,” Trump said. “If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.”

Bitcoin dipped below the psychologically important $100,000 mark on June 22 as crypto markets responded to the escalation in tension centered around Iran and Israel’s longstanding conflict.

“This is NOT a market that is pricing in a long-term conflict,” The Kobeissi Letter said late Sunday, referring to the market’s perception of the dispute as a “short-lived war.”

On Monday afternoon, Iran confirmed that it had launched a series of missile strikes against Al-Udeid, an American military base in Qatar.

A Kremlin spokesperson told Russia’s state-run media on Monday that it was ready to help Iran amid the conflict’s dramatic escalation.

However, how crypto markets will react to increasing global volatility is still unclear

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis

The post NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has issued a guidance letter, signed by Superintendent Adrienne A. Harris, urging financial institutions to integrate blockchain analytics tools into compliance programs to strengthen anti-money laundering prevention, sanctions compliance, and combat abuses related to digital assets. The directive is addressed to “Covered Institutions,” meaning New York state-chartered banks and branches or agencies of foreign banks authorized to operate in the State. According to data collected from industry reports and field experiences of compliance teams, the adoption of on-chain analytics improves the quality of reports and investigative capability in AML/CFT investigations. Industry analysts also note that, in tests and pilot projects conducted over the past 18 months, the integration between on-chain tools and KYC systems has led to measurable improvements in investigation times and the explainability of alerts. The directive also fits into the international framework outlined by the Financial Action Task Force, which with the October 2021 update reiterated the need for a risk-based approach for VASP and industry operators. What the NYDFS Requires from Banks In the letter, the NYDFS urges financial institutions to assess and, when appropriate, adopt blockchain analytics solutions to support KYC procedures, transaction monitoring, and counterparty risk assessment, with particular attention to Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP). In the presence of new offerings or substantial modifications to virtual currency activities, prior approval is required, in line with the guidelines already provided on VCRA and compliance analyses. The message is clear: controls must be proportionate to the business model and the risk appetite of each institution. In this context, banks must document the assessment carried out, update their risk framework, and periodically review the exposure related to digital assets. Risks, sanctions, and on-chain analysis The growing adoption of digital assets expands the risk surface to which banks are…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015711+12.62%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000385-1.53%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$0.7798-3.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:43
Share
Ethereum Price Holds Range Yet Whispers Grow About A Parallel Asset Set To Outperform In 2025

Ethereum Price Holds Range Yet Whispers Grow About A Parallel Asset Set To Outperform In 2025

Ethereum holds steady near $4,500, but Rollblock’s $11.7M presale, 30% buybacks, and 50x upside make it a top crypto to watch before its sale ends in 13 days.
NEAR
NEAR$2.353-3.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:05
Share
XRP’s Rise Fails to Break Through Expected Price: Join OurCryptoMiner for Stable Market Value

XRP’s Rise Fails to Break Through Expected Price: Join OurCryptoMiner for Stable Market Value

$XRP holds above $3 as ETF hopes rise, but key resistance stalls a breakout. Investors turn to OurCryptoMiner for $13,570+ stable daily cloud mining profits.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008957-3.49%
XRP
XRP$2.4413-1.86%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14685-5.22%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis

Ethereum Price Holds Range Yet Whispers Grow About A Parallel Asset Set To Outperform In 2025

XRP’s Rise Fails to Break Through Expected Price: Join OurCryptoMiner for Stable Market Value

Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama

Turn $15,000 into $722,222? BlockchainFX ($BFX) Leads 5 Top Crypto Presales in October 2025