JUP Holders Panic Sell After 80% Crash – Dead or Buying Opportunity?

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 04:13
NEAR
NEAR$2.343-4.21%
Threshold
T$0.01266-3.87%
Jupiter
JUP$0.3644-2.56%
FUNToken
FUN$0.005469-1.72%
Solana
SOL$198.02-1.14%

Jupiter (JUP), the leading Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, has experienced a devastating market crash as investor confidence appears to have evaporated completely.

Following its last venture above $1 in February, the JUP token has maintained a relentless bearish trajectory, shedding over 33% in the past month alone and plummeting 82.73% from its post-launch peak of $2.04.

JUP Holders Panic Sell After 80% Crash - Dead or Buying Opportunity?Source: Cryptonews

Currently, the token is valued at $0.3629. Holders who exited positions before this catastrophic decline are lucky to have done so before the massive crash.

Jupiter Founder Suspends DAO Voting in a Desperate Move to Rescue JUP Token

One trader who liquidated his substantial holdings around $0.70 expressed disbelief, stating that as Solana’s most recognizable token, nobody anticipated JUP’s descent toward “worthlessness.”

This investor attributed JUP’s deterioration to the token’s absence of genuine utility and large token releases from the development team.

On June 19, Jupiter Exchange’s chief operating officer, Kash Dhanda, attempted to address mounting community frustrations regarding the lack of strategic planning to enhance Jupiter’s token utility.

Kash announced that the Jupiter Foundation would suspend its DAO voting mechanism to concentrate efforts on strengthening the Jupiter and Jupiverse ecosystems.

He emphasized that the Jupiter exchange is currently at a key juncture, requiring immediate action to shape DeFi’s future, as this window of opportunity won’t remain available indefinitely.

A Solana maximalist endorsed this decision, describing the removal of DAO voting as a major step toward rehabilitating JUP’s trajectory.

He suggested eliminating the “30-day unstaking requirement” should be the next priority. His perspective is centered on “enabling stakers while avoiding deterrence of prospective investors.”

Token Unlocks Massacre: Why JUP Became Solana’s Biggest Disappointment

Another cryptocurrency supporter shared comparable views, expressing hope that JUP DAO would permanently abandon the voting mechanism.

What an absurd energy drain for such a talented team to continuously debate trivial working group compensation controversies,” he commented.

He noted that billions in JUP market capitalization vanished over minor five-figure funding decisions.

He proposed alternative value-creation models, such as buyback programs that benefit holders and enhance JUP token price performance.

Despite deteriorating price action and diminishing investor trust, the Jupiter Foundation continues to deliver new products and achieve major milestones.

On June 22, Jupiter Exchange announced that the DEX aggregator had surpassed $1 trillion in cumulative trading volume, processing over 1.7 billion swaps from 49 million unique traders.

This achievement represents the highest volume among all Solana-based decentralized exchanges.

The platform also introduced what it termed “Solana’s premier trading wallet,” the Jup Mobile application, which allows users to transfer funds and monitor their DeFi portfolio positions seamlessly.

Bitcoin Trader Calls 174% JUP Rally, Tags “$0.3371” as the Death Line

Within the past 24 hours alone, Jupiter accumulated over $3.8 million in transaction fees, surpassing even Uniswap, Ethereum’s largest DEX.

The platform also recorded over $982,000 in daily revenue, ranking behind Pump.fun, PancakeSwap, Hyperliquid, and major stablecoin providers (Tether and Circle).

JUP Holders Panic Sell After 80% Crash - Dead or Buying Opportunity?Source: DefilLama

Prominent Bitcoin trader “Bitcoin Consensus” believes these impressive metrics will eventually reflect in JUP’s valuation as the token exhibits signs of a meaningful reversal through a classic double-bottom formation on daily charts.

He forecasts a pattern breakout targeting $0.96, representing a potential 174% increase from current price levels.

Jupiter RSI at 33: Is JUP’s Oversold Bounce About to Explode?

The JUP/USDT daily analysis reveals the price maintaining a grip on key support at $0.3371, which bulls must successfully defend to prevent additional declines.

After testing this support zone, the asset has shown modest recovery to approximately $0.3594, indicating renewed purchasing interest.

JUP Holders Panic Sell After 80% Crash - Dead or Buying Opportunity?Source: TradingView

Nevertheless, the overall technical structure remains bearish following an extended downtrend and recent rejection near the $0.50 resistance level.

The 9-day Simple Moving Average trades below current price levels, suggesting potential for near-term recovery momentum.

Meanwhile, the RSI hovers around 33.54, reflecting oversold market conditions and implying a possible technical rebound.

Should the $0.3371 support level be maintained, price movement toward $0.3889 and potentially $0.4981 could materialize.

However, a breach below this key support threshold would expose new downside targets and perpetuate bearish pressure. Bulls need to recapture the $0.3889 level to validate any sustainable recovery trajectory.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis

The post NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has issued a guidance letter, signed by Superintendent Adrienne A. Harris, urging financial institutions to integrate blockchain analytics tools into compliance programs to strengthen anti-money laundering prevention, sanctions compliance, and combat abuses related to digital assets. The directive is addressed to “Covered Institutions,” meaning New York state-chartered banks and branches or agencies of foreign banks authorized to operate in the State. According to data collected from industry reports and field experiences of compliance teams, the adoption of on-chain analytics improves the quality of reports and investigative capability in AML/CFT investigations. Industry analysts also note that, in tests and pilot projects conducted over the past 18 months, the integration between on-chain tools and KYC systems has led to measurable improvements in investigation times and the explainability of alerts. The directive also fits into the international framework outlined by the Financial Action Task Force, which with the October 2021 update reiterated the need for a risk-based approach for VASP and industry operators. What the NYDFS Requires from Banks In the letter, the NYDFS urges financial institutions to assess and, when appropriate, adopt blockchain analytics solutions to support KYC procedures, transaction monitoring, and counterparty risk assessment, with particular attention to Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP). In the presence of new offerings or substantial modifications to virtual currency activities, prior approval is required, in line with the guidelines already provided on VCRA and compliance analyses. The message is clear: controls must be proportionate to the business model and the risk appetite of each institution. In this context, banks must document the assessment carried out, update their risk framework, and periodically review the exposure related to digital assets. Risks, sanctions, and on-chain analysis The growing adoption of digital assets expands the risk surface to which banks are…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015711+12.62%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000385-1.53%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$0.7798-3.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:43
Share
Ethereum Price Holds Range Yet Whispers Grow About A Parallel Asset Set To Outperform In 2025

Ethereum Price Holds Range Yet Whispers Grow About A Parallel Asset Set To Outperform In 2025

Ethereum holds steady near $4,500, but Rollblock’s $11.7M presale, 30% buybacks, and 50x upside make it a top crypto to watch before its sale ends in 13 days.
NEAR
NEAR$2.353-3.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:05
Share
XRP’s Rise Fails to Break Through Expected Price: Join OurCryptoMiner for Stable Market Value

XRP’s Rise Fails to Break Through Expected Price: Join OurCryptoMiner for Stable Market Value

$XRP holds above $3 as ETF hopes rise, but key resistance stalls a breakout. Investors turn to OurCryptoMiner for $13,570+ stable daily cloud mining profits.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008957-3.49%
XRP
XRP$2.4413-1.86%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14685-5.22%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis

Ethereum Price Holds Range Yet Whispers Grow About A Parallel Asset Set To Outperform In 2025

XRP’s Rise Fails to Break Through Expected Price: Join OurCryptoMiner for Stable Market Value

Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama

Turn $15,000 into $722,222? BlockchainFX ($BFX) Leads 5 Top Crypto Presales in October 2025