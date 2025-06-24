Hong Kong Sets High Bar for Stablecoin Issuers Ahead of August Regime Launch

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 01:42
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.8061-1.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.06771-1.79%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13105-1.90%
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$0.8458-2.16%

Key Takeaways:

  • Hong Kong’s licensing regime for stablecoin issuers begins on August 1, with limited approvals expected in the initial phase.
  • Applicants must show detailed control systems, including asset security and AML compliance, and prove their ability to operate across jurisdictions.
  • The HKMA references global regulatory frameworks, including FSB guidelines, to structure its supervisory approach.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Chief Executive Eddie Yue outlined new expectations for stablecoin issuers under the city’s upcoming licensing regime, in a statement published on June 20.

The ordinance establishing the framework, passed by the Legislative Council in May, takes effect on August 1. Yue said only a small number of issuers would be licensed initially, citing the need for “real-world use cases” and operational capacity.

Hong Kong to Limit Stablecoin Licenses

“Licensees must operate in a prudent and sustainable manner,” Yue said. “Building trust with market participants will be essential.”

Applicants must prove they have strong controls for reserve management, price stability, asset protection, and anti-money-laundering, and that they are ready to follow the rules wherever their stablecoins are used.

From a supervisory standpoint, Yue said the HKMA is aligning with international standards, referencing work led by the Financial Stability Board (FSB). He also noted that stablecoins carry features that raise cross-border and anonymity-related risks, requiring ongoing international coordination.

“Given that stablecoins are an emerging product, the issuance business involves inherent risks, user protection considerations, and market capacity concerns. As such, the licensing regime will have a relatively high entry bar,” said Yue.

“We anticipate issuing only a limited number of licences during the initial phase,” he said.

Global Frameworks and Compliance Push

Yue reiterated that stablecoins are not intended to function as investment tools. Instead, they are one of several emerging options for digital settlement, alongside central bank digital currencies and tokenized deposits.

The statement also confirmed that participation in the HKMA’s sandbox is neither a requirement for applying nor a guarantee of license approval. All applicants will be evaluated under the same regulatory criteria.

While the ordinance establishes Hong Kong’s initial oversight structure, Yue said future adjustments will consider market capacity and user protection needs. He added that the licensing regime would be enforced with “rigor and prudence.”

How stablecoins will operate alongside CBDCs and bank-issued tokens remains unresolved. Authorities are still assessing legal status, interoperability, and potential risks across systems with different regulatory models.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Could stablecoins be used for payments across different regulatory zones?

Yes, but issuers must demonstrate compliance with local regulations wherever their tokens circulate, making legal and operational preparation essential.

What are the common reserve models used by stablecoin issuers?

Issuers may hold reserves in fiat currency, short-term government bonds, or other low-risk assets. The composition and custody of these reserves affect stability, transparency, and redemption reliability.

How do redemption mechanisms impact stablecoin trust?

Clear and timely redemption processes are central to user confidence. Delays or opaque procedures can lead to price instability or loss of peg, especially during periods of stress.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis

The post NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has issued a guidance letter, signed by Superintendent Adrienne A. Harris, urging financial institutions to integrate blockchain analytics tools into compliance programs to strengthen anti-money laundering prevention, sanctions compliance, and combat abuses related to digital assets. The directive is addressed to “Covered Institutions,” meaning New York state-chartered banks and branches or agencies of foreign banks authorized to operate in the State. According to data collected from industry reports and field experiences of compliance teams, the adoption of on-chain analytics improves the quality of reports and investigative capability in AML/CFT investigations. Industry analysts also note that, in tests and pilot projects conducted over the past 18 months, the integration between on-chain tools and KYC systems has led to measurable improvements in investigation times and the explainability of alerts. The directive also fits into the international framework outlined by the Financial Action Task Force, which with the October 2021 update reiterated the need for a risk-based approach for VASP and industry operators. What the NYDFS Requires from Banks In the letter, the NYDFS urges financial institutions to assess and, when appropriate, adopt blockchain analytics solutions to support KYC procedures, transaction monitoring, and counterparty risk assessment, with particular attention to Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP). In the presence of new offerings or substantial modifications to virtual currency activities, prior approval is required, in line with the guidelines already provided on VCRA and compliance analyses. The message is clear: controls must be proportionate to the business model and the risk appetite of each institution. In this context, banks must document the assessment carried out, update their risk framework, and periodically review the exposure related to digital assets. Risks, sanctions, and on-chain analysis The growing adoption of digital assets expands the risk surface to which banks are…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015711+12.62%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000385-1.53%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$0.7798-3.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:43
Share
Ethereum Price Holds Range Yet Whispers Grow About A Parallel Asset Set To Outperform In 2025

Ethereum Price Holds Range Yet Whispers Grow About A Parallel Asset Set To Outperform In 2025

Ethereum holds steady near $4,500, but Rollblock’s $11.7M presale, 30% buybacks, and 50x upside make it a top crypto to watch before its sale ends in 13 days.
NEAR
NEAR$2.353-3.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:05
Share
XRP’s Rise Fails to Break Through Expected Price: Join OurCryptoMiner for Stable Market Value

XRP’s Rise Fails to Break Through Expected Price: Join OurCryptoMiner for Stable Market Value

$XRP holds above $3 as ETF hopes rise, but key resistance stalls a breakout. Investors turn to OurCryptoMiner for $13,570+ stable daily cloud mining profits.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008957-3.49%
XRP
XRP$2.4413-1.86%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14685-5.22%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis

Ethereum Price Holds Range Yet Whispers Grow About A Parallel Asset Set To Outperform In 2025

XRP’s Rise Fails to Break Through Expected Price: Join OurCryptoMiner for Stable Market Value

Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama

Turn $15,000 into $722,222? BlockchainFX ($BFX) Leads 5 Top Crypto Presales in October 2025