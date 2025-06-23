Saylor Teases Record Bitcoin Buy—As Strategy Faces $5.9B Loss Lawsuit and Investor Fury

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/23 18:40
Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has hinted at yet another Bitcoin purchase, even as the company faces a lawsuit tied to a $5.9 billion first-quarter loss and rising investor anger.

On Sunday, Saylor posted a chart of Strategy’s past Bitcoin buys to X, captioned, “Nothing Stops This Orange.” The cryptic message mirrors past posts that preceded new Bitcoin purchases by the firm.

Strategy currently holds about 592,100 BTC, now valued at over $59 billion, with Bitcoin trading just under $101,000, making it the largest Bitcoin holder among public companies. That figure represents nearly 2.8% of the total supply.

Strategy Faces Class Action Over Unrealized Bitcoin Loss, Insider Sales Allegations

The post comes amid rising scrutiny. On Thursday, Saylor and other Strategy executives were sued in a Virginia federal court. The lawsuit, filed by shareholder Abhey Parmar, accused Saylor, CEO Phong Le, CFO Andrew Kang, and four board members of breaching their fiduciary duties and misleading investors ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings report.

The lawsuit centers on Strategy’s adoption of a new Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) rule in January. The rule allowed companies to mark crypto holdings to their fair market value on balance sheets.

According to the suit, the change caused Strategy to report a $5.9 billion unrealized loss on its Bitcoin holdings, disclosed in early April. That news triggered an almost 9% drop in the company’s stock price.

Parmar claims the company’s leadership failed to fully disclose how the accounting change could affect its financials. He also argues they downplayed the risks of Bitcoin’s volatility.

“The company’s profitability when applying its bitcoin-driven investment strategy and treasury options were substantially less profitable than represented,” the filing stated.

In addition, the lawsuit accuses executives of offloading company stock while its price was still inflated. Parmar alleges they sold shares for personal gain before the loss became public, collecting a combined $31.5 million.

He further accuses the group of corporate waste, gross mismanagement, and abusing their control.

Saylor has not commented publicly on the lawsuit, but he continues to express confidence in Bitcoin.

In a recent post, he predicted the price of one Bitcoin could reach $21 million in 21 years, a bold claim that lacked explanation but underscored his long-term vision.

Saylor Under Fire, But Adds to Bitcoin Stack Amid Market Dip

In mid-May, the company was hit with a proposed class-action lawsuit, accusing it of misleading shareholders about the risks tied to its new Bitcoin accounting method.

Filed by investor Anas Hamza, the lawsuit claims Strategy failed to fully disclose the impact of adopting FASB’s fair-value crypto accounting rule, which contributed to a reported $5.9 billion unrealized Q1 loss and an 8.67% drop in MSTR shares on April 7.

The suit names chairman Michael Saylor, CEO Phong Le, and CFO Andrew Kang as defendants, alleging they misrepresented Strategy’s “anticipated profitability” and downplayed Bitcoin’s volatility risks.

A particular target is the company’s focus on BTC Yield, a metric tracking the ratio between Bitcoin holdings and common shares, which plaintiffs argue obscured the potential downside of volatile price swings under the new accounting standard.

Despite the legal headwinds, Strategy is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy. In a June 16 filing, the company disclosed the purchase of 10,100 BTC for $1.05 billion, at an average price of $104,080 per coin.

The move brings Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 592,100 BTC, cementing its place as the largest corporate holder of the asset.

The acquisition, made amid rising geopolitical tensions and without selling any stock or BTC, pushed Strategy’s YTD BTC yield to 19.1%, according to Strategy’s data.

However, Bitcoin’s recent price dip below $98,500, its lowest in six weeks following U.S. airstrikes in Iran, has added fresh pressure to the strategy.

While Saylor remains committed to “buy and hold,” investors are watching closely as the stakes, and the scrutiny, grow.

